A Guide to Aniline Production provides a thorough description aniline, an organic chemical used in various fields such as drugs, fuels, coatings, adhesives, dyes, pigments, herbicides, heat-resistant materials and sealants, and in the rubber and construction industries. It includes the methods of preparation of aniline and the processes for its manufacture, properties, and uses. The covered uses include catalyst deactivation, classification of commercial catalysts based on mechanical strength of the catalyst pellet, and selection of catalyst for the commercial aniline plant. The book also includes operational processes for in situ catalyst reduction, production run, in situ catalyst regeneration, plant shut down, and catalyst removal pre-treatment which are used in the plant.

A Guide to Aniline Production is a treatise on aniline that will greatly benefit students, academicians, researchers, industrial R&D scientists, plant personnel, and experts to carry on their activities related to aniline and aniline production.