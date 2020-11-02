A Guide to Aniline Production
1st Edition
Description
A Guide to Aniline Production provides a thorough description aniline, an organic chemical used in various fields such as drugs, fuels, coatings, adhesives, dyes, pigments, herbicides, heat-resistant materials and sealants, and in the rubber and construction industries. It includes the methods of preparation of aniline and the processes for its manufacture, properties, and uses. The covered uses include catalyst deactivation, classification of commercial catalysts based on mechanical strength of the catalyst pellet, and selection of catalyst for the commercial aniline plant. The book also includes operational processes for in situ catalyst reduction, production run, in situ catalyst regeneration, plant shut down, and catalyst removal pre-treatment which are used in the plant.
A Guide to Aniline Production is a treatise on aniline that will greatly benefit students, academicians, researchers, industrial R&D scientists, plant personnel, and experts to carry on their activities related to aniline and aniline production.
Key Features
- Outlines methods and selection of catalysts for commercial plant reactors
- Provides catalyst evaluation by accelerated and hydrogenation methods for activity and selectivity of the catalyst for the conversion of nitrobenzene to aniline
- Includes in situ regeneration of deactivated catalysts in Commercial Aniline Plant
- Lists manufacturing processes, properties, and uses of aniline
- Describes reactors and operational processes
Readership
Academics, advanced graduate and post-graduate students, researchers in chemistry and chemical engineering, industrial R&D scientists, and professionals in the aniline industry
Table of Contents
1. Aniline
2. Consideration of Temperature Extremes
3. Catalysts
4. Evaluation of Catalysts
5. Commercial Reactors
6. Operational Processes
7. Regeneration of Catalyst in Commercial Plant
8. Optimum Utilization of Catalyst
9. Catalyst Removal Pre-Treatment Process
10. Studies on Catalyst Deactivation
11. Heat Treatment of Hydrogenation Catalysts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 2nd November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191903
About the Author
Jagat Das
Dr. Jagat Kumar Das is a chemical scientist with 37 years of experience in the field. He has teaching experience of 3 years in the Chemistry Department, Banaras Hindu University, India. He also has over 6 years of experience in heterogeneous catalysis, as well as over 38 years of industrial experience in specialized studies related to aniline technology and other industrial projects, and management of intellectual property rights and collaborative research. He was associated with an organic chemical manufacturing company as senior technical advisor for 5 years. Dr. Das is the invented or co-invented 12 patents, 10 of which have been commercialized, including 3 processes which are used in commercial plant for the production of aniline. He is a Fellow of the of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, UK; a Fellow of the Indian Chemical Society, Kolkata, India; a Life Member of the Catalysis Society of India, Chennai, India; and a Life Member of the Indian Society of Analytical Scientists, Mumbai, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired General Manager (Research & Development) and In-Charge, Quality Control, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, Rasayani, A Government of India Enterprise, Maharashtra, India
