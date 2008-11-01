A Guide for International Nursing Students in Australia and New Zealand
1st Edition
Authors: Bernadette Hally
eBook ISBN: 9780729578790
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st November 2008
Description
This new book is an essential resource for overseas nurses and international students studying nursing in Australia and New Zealand. It provides clear, concise information about health care and nursing practice in our region, and assists the reader to develop essential communication skills for practice.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
- Published:
- 1st November 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578790
About the Author
Bernadette Hally
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Nursing, Australian Catholic University, St Patricks, Vic, Australia
