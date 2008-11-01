A Guide for International Nursing Students in Australia and New Zealand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729538794, 9780729578790

A Guide for International Nursing Students in Australia and New Zealand

1st Edition

Authors: Bernadette Hally
eBook ISBN: 9780729578790
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st November 2008
Description

This new book is an essential resource for overseas nurses and international students studying nursing in Australia and New Zealand. It provides clear, concise information about health care and nursing practice in our region, and assists the reader to develop essential communication skills for practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729578790

About the Author

Bernadette Hally

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Nursing, Australian Catholic University, St Patricks, Vic, Australia

