A Guaranteed Annual Income
1st Edition
Evidence from a Social Experiment
Description
A Guaranteed Annual Income: Evidence from a Social Experiment brings together the first accounting of evidence on the impact of the Seattle/Denver Income-Maintenance Experiments (SIME/DIME) on participating individuals and families. It is based on a selection of papers delivered to policymakers, program administrators, and researchers at a conference held at Orcas Island, Washington, in May 1978. The conference, sponsored by HEW and the State of Washington, represented the first effort to disseminate to a wide audience the findings emerging from early analyses.
The book is divided into four parts. Part I presents a general introduction to the experimental design, results, and data. Part II presents the experimental effects on work behavior for various family members, including results on job satisfaction, the demand for childcare on the part of single mothers, and the incorporation of the labor supply results into a simulation of national welfare reform alternatives. Part III discusses the experimental effects on family behavior, including marital stability, psychological effects, and effects on the demand for children (fertility). Part IV contains five studies of how the benefits were used by the families, including effects on migration, education and training, demand for assets, and the use of subsidized housing programs.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1 Design of the Seattle/Denver Income-Maintenance Experiments and an Overview of the Results
Social Experimentation
Design and Objectives of the Seattle/Denver Income-Maintenance Experiments
Sample Design and Assignment to Treatment
Research Using Experimental Data
Overview of the Remainder of the Volume
References
Chapter 2 Data Validation
Introduction
Difficulties in Validating Income Data
Comparison of SIME/DIME Experimental Data with Public Agency Records
Large Sample Wage Income Reporting
Conclusions
References
Part II Experimental Effects on Labor Supply
Chapter 3 Labor Supply Response of Family Heads and Implications for a National Program
Introduction
A Model of the Labor Supply Response to SIME/DIME
Implications of the Estimated NIT Effects for a National Program
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Labor Supply Response of Youth
Introduction
The Effects of the NIT Treatments on the Labor Supply of Youth
The Effects of the Manpower Treatments
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Labor Supply Response of Family Heads over Time
The Sample and the Data
Estimated Experimental Effects
Restrictions on the Time Pattern of Response
Race, Site, and Experimental Duration Differences in Response
Summary
References
Chapter 6 Using Labor Supply Results to Simulate Welfare Reform Alternatives
Structure of the Model
Simulation of the Carter Administration's Welfare Reform Program
Limits of and Improvements in the Simulation Estimates
Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Job Satisfaction
Introduction
A Model of the Effects of Negative Income Tax on Job Satisfaction
Further Analysis
Summary
References
Appendix A. Predicted Job Satisfaction (Control Sample)
Appendix B. Coefficient Estimates of Nonexperimental and Manpower Treatment Variables in the Job Satisfaction Impact Equation
Appendix C. Coefficient Estimates of Nonexperimental and Manpower Treatment Variables in the Job Mobility Impact Equations
Chapter 8 Labor Supply and Childcare Arrangements of Single Mothers
Introduction
Childcare Available in Denver and Seattle
The Sample
Estimation Technique
Empirical Results
Conclusion
Appendix. Variables Used in the Analysis
References
Part III Experimental Effects on Family Behavior
Chapter 9 Marital Dissolution and Remarriage
The Expected Effect of a Negative Income Tax Program on Marital Stability
Design of the Study
Basic Findings from SIME/DIME
Income and Independence Effects on the Rate of Marital Dissolution
Findings of Other Income-Maintenance Experiments
Policy Implications
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10 Income and Psychological Distress
Theoretical Background
Methodology
Results
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 Demand for Children
Introduction
The Theoretical Effects of a Negative Income Tax on Fertility
The Data and Empirical Results
Conclusions
References
Part IV Using Negative Income Tax Benefits
Chapter 12 Welfare Payments and Family Composition
Introduction
Development of Alternative Adult Equivalent Scales
Conclusion
Appendix
References
Chapter 13 Migration
Introduction
The Theoretical Framework
Empirical Analysis
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14 Education and Training
Introduction
Utilization of the Manpower Treatments
Response to the Manpower Program
Chapter 15 Demand for Assets
Introduction
Theoretical Considerations
The Data
Results
Conclusions
References
Chapter 16 Utilization of Subsidized Housing
Introduction
The SIME/DIME Treatments and the Housing Environment
Method of Approach
Empirical Specification of the Estimating Equations
Empirical Findings
Summary and Conclusion
Appendix Data Collection and Processing
Data Collection
SIME/DIME Data Processing
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265902