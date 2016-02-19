A Guaranteed Annual Income - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125898805, 9781483265902

A Guaranteed Annual Income

1st Edition

Evidence from a Social Experiment

Editors: Philip K. Robins Robert G. Spiegelman Samuel Weiner
eBook ISBN: 9781483265902
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 356
Description

A Guaranteed Annual Income: Evidence from a Social Experiment brings together the first accounting of evidence on the impact of the Seattle/Denver Income-Maintenance Experiments (SIME/DIME) on participating individuals and families. It is based on a selection of papers delivered to policymakers, program administrators, and researchers at a conference held at Orcas Island, Washington, in May 1978. The conference, sponsored by HEW and the State of Washington, represented the first effort to disseminate to a wide audience the findings emerging from early analyses.

The book is divided into four parts. Part I presents a general introduction to the experimental design, results, and data. Part II presents the experimental effects on work behavior for various family members, including results on job satisfaction, the demand for childcare on the part of single mothers, and the incorporation of the labor supply results into a simulation of national welfare reform alternatives. Part III discusses the experimental effects on family behavior, including marital stability, psychological effects, and effects on the demand for children (fertility). Part IV contains five studies of how the benefits were used by the families, including effects on migration, education and training, demand for assets, and the use of subsidized housing programs.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Introduction

Chapter 1 Design of the Seattle/Denver Income-Maintenance Experiments and an Overview of the Results

Social Experimentation

Design and Objectives of the Seattle/Denver Income-Maintenance Experiments

Sample Design and Assignment to Treatment

Research Using Experimental Data

Overview of the Remainder of the Volume

References

Chapter 2 Data Validation

Introduction

Difficulties in Validating Income Data

Comparison of SIME/DIME Experimental Data with Public Agency Records

Large Sample Wage Income Reporting

Conclusions

References

Part II Experimental Effects on Labor Supply

Chapter 3 Labor Supply Response of Family Heads and Implications for a National Program

Introduction

A Model of the Labor Supply Response to SIME/DIME

Implications of the Estimated NIT Effects for a National Program

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Labor Supply Response of Youth

Introduction

The Effects of the NIT Treatments on the Labor Supply of Youth

The Effects of the Manpower Treatments

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Labor Supply Response of Family Heads over Time

The Sample and the Data

Estimated Experimental Effects

Restrictions on the Time Pattern of Response

Race, Site, and Experimental Duration Differences in Response

Summary

References

Chapter 6 Using Labor Supply Results to Simulate Welfare Reform Alternatives

Structure of the Model

Simulation of the Carter Administration's Welfare Reform Program

Limits of and Improvements in the Simulation Estimates

Conclusions

References

Chapter 7 Job Satisfaction

Introduction

A Model of the Effects of Negative Income Tax on Job Satisfaction

Further Analysis

Summary

References

Appendix A. Predicted Job Satisfaction (Control Sample)

Appendix B. Coefficient Estimates of Nonexperimental and Manpower Treatment Variables in the Job Satisfaction Impact Equation

Appendix C. Coefficient Estimates of Nonexperimental and Manpower Treatment Variables in the Job Mobility Impact Equations

Chapter 8 Labor Supply and Childcare Arrangements of Single Mothers

Introduction

Childcare Available in Denver and Seattle

The Sample

Estimation Technique

Empirical Results

Conclusion

Appendix. Variables Used in the Analysis

References

Part III Experimental Effects on Family Behavior

Chapter 9 Marital Dissolution and Remarriage

The Expected Effect of a Negative Income Tax Program on Marital Stability

Design of the Study

Basic Findings from SIME/DIME

Income and Independence Effects on the Rate of Marital Dissolution

Findings of Other Income-Maintenance Experiments

Policy Implications

Conclusion

References

Chapter 10 Income and Psychological Distress

Theoretical Background

Methodology

Results

Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 Demand for Children

Introduction

The Theoretical Effects of a Negative Income Tax on Fertility

The Data and Empirical Results

Conclusions

References

Part IV Using Negative Income Tax Benefits

Chapter 12 Welfare Payments and Family Composition

Introduction

Development of Alternative Adult Equivalent Scales

Conclusion

Appendix

References

Chapter 13 Migration

Introduction

The Theoretical Framework

Empirical Analysis

Conclusions

References

Chapter 14 Education and Training

Introduction

Utilization of the Manpower Treatments

Response to the Manpower Program

Chapter 15 Demand for Assets

Introduction

Theoretical Considerations

The Data

Results

Conclusions

References

Chapter 16 Utilization of Subsidized Housing

Introduction

The SIME/DIME Treatments and the Housing Environment

Method of Approach

Empirical Specification of the Estimating Equations

Empirical Findings

Summary and Conclusion

Appendix Data Collection and Processing

Data Collection

SIME/DIME Data Processing

Index

Philip K. Robins

Robert G. Spiegelman

Samuel Weiner

