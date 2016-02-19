A First Course in Rational Continuum Mechanics V1 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780127013008, 9780080873879

A First Course in Rational Continuum Mechanics V1, Volume 71I

2nd Edition

Series Editors: Clifford Truesdell
eBook ISBN: 9780080873879
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th December 1991
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
121.00
102.85
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873879

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Clifford Truesdell Series Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.