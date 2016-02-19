A Discrete-Time Approach for system Analysis
1st Edition
Description
A Discrete-Time Approach for System Analysis is a five-chapter text that considers the underlying principles and application of a discrete-time approach to system analysis.
Chapter 1 presents several different unit functions that are used in practice and describes how to obtain a closed form for the sequence of unit functions by using the E- and the z-transforms. This chapter also compares some aspects of spectral analysis and impulse analysis, and finally, discusses some aspects of interpolation between sampled data of the functions by impulse analysis techniques. Chapter 2 provides the functional operations using the sequences of unit functions, namely, addition, subtraction, multiplication, convolution, deconvolution, integration, and differentiation. Chapter 3 examines linear, time-varying, nonlinear and partial differential equations, and the use of the discrete time approach to solve these equations. Chapters 4 and 5 discuss several applications of impulse analysis to control problems, basically, system analysis and identification.
This book is particularly useful to engineers with an introduction to some techniques for finding solutions of certain time-invariant, time-varying, and nonlinear differential equations arising in physical systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Basic Concepts of Impulse Analysis
Introduction
1.1 Unit Functions
1.2 Functional Approximation and Sequences
1.3 The E- and z-Transforms
1.4 Impulse Analysis and Frequency Analysis
1.5 Interpolation
2. Operations with Impulse Analysis
Introduction
2.1 Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication
2.2 Convolution
2.3 Deconvolution
2.4 Integration
2.5 Differentiation
3. Approximate Solution of Differential Equations
Introduction
3.1 Linear Differential Equations
3.2 Time-Varying Differential Equations
3.3 Nonlinear Differential Equations
3.4 Partial Differential Equations
4. Accuracy Considerations
Introduction
4.1 Errors and Accuracy Considerations
4.2 Spectral Errors of Integrating Operators
4.3 Error Buildup
4.4 Selecting the Independent Variable Increment
5. Applications of Impulse Analysis to Control Problems
Introduction
5.1 System Response to Deterministic Inputs
5.2 System Response to Stochastic Inputs
5.3 Multivariable Systems
5.4 System Identification
5.5 Nonlinear Control Systems
5.6 Conclusions
References
Table of Main Formulas
Appendix: Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162296