A Discrete-Time Approach for system Analysis - 1st Edition

A Discrete-Time Approach for system Analysis

1st Edition

Editors: Michel Cuenod
eBook ISBN: 9780323162296
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 236
Description

A Discrete-Time Approach for System Analysis is a five-chapter text that considers the underlying principles and application of a discrete-time approach to system analysis.
Chapter 1 presents several different unit functions that are used in practice and describes how to obtain a closed form for the sequence of unit functions by using the E- and the z-transforms. This chapter also compares some aspects of spectral analysis and impulse analysis, and finally, discusses some aspects of interpolation between sampled data of the functions by impulse analysis techniques. Chapter 2 provides the functional operations using the sequences of unit functions, namely, addition, subtraction, multiplication, convolution, deconvolution, integration, and differentiation. Chapter 3 examines linear, time-varying, nonlinear and partial differential equations, and the use of the discrete time approach to solve these equations. Chapters 4 and 5 discuss several applications of impulse analysis to control problems, basically, system analysis and identification.
This book is particularly useful to engineers with an introduction to some techniques for finding solutions of certain time-invariant, time-varying, and nonlinear differential equations arising in physical systems.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Basic Concepts of Impulse Analysis

Introduction

1.1 Unit Functions

1.2 Functional Approximation and Sequences

1.3 The E- and z-Transforms

1.4 Impulse Analysis and Frequency Analysis

1.5 Interpolation

2. Operations with Impulse Analysis

Introduction

2.1 Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication

2.2 Convolution

2.3 Deconvolution

2.4 Integration

2.5 Differentiation

3. Approximate Solution of Differential Equations

Introduction

3.1 Linear Differential Equations

3.2 Time-Varying Differential Equations

3.3 Nonlinear Differential Equations

3.4 Partial Differential Equations

4. Accuracy Considerations

Introduction

4.1 Errors and Accuracy Considerations

4.2 Spectral Errors of Integrating Operators

4.3 Error Buildup

4.4 Selecting the Independent Variable Increment

5. Applications of Impulse Analysis to Control Problems

Introduction

5.1 System Response to Deterministic Inputs

5.2 System Response to Stochastic Inputs

5.3 Multivariable Systems

5.4 System Identification

5.5 Nonlinear Control Systems

5.6 Conclusions

References

Table of Main Formulas

Appendix: Problems

Index

No. of pages: 236
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162296

Michel Cuenod

