A Discrete-Time Approach for System Analysis is a five-chapter text that considers the underlying principles and application of a discrete-time approach to system analysis.

Chapter 1 presents several different unit functions that are used in practice and describes how to obtain a closed form for the sequence of unit functions by using the E- and the z-transforms. This chapter also compares some aspects of spectral analysis and impulse analysis, and finally, discusses some aspects of interpolation between sampled data of the functions by impulse analysis techniques. Chapter 2 provides the functional operations using the sequences of unit functions, namely, addition, subtraction, multiplication, convolution, deconvolution, integration, and differentiation. Chapter 3 examines linear, time-varying, nonlinear and partial differential equations, and the use of the discrete time approach to solve these equations. Chapters 4 and 5 discuss several applications of impulse analysis to control problems, basically, system analysis and identification.

This book is particularly useful to engineers with an introduction to some techniques for finding solutions of certain time-invariant, time-varying, and nonlinear differential equations arising in physical systems.