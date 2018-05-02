A Deep Dive into NoSQL Databases: The Use Cases and Applications, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. A Detailed Analysis of NoSQL and NewSQL Databases for Big Data Analytics and Distributed Computing
Pethuru Raj
2. Scalable In-Memory Databases
Siddhartha Duggirala
3. NoSQL Web Crawler Application
Ganesh Chandra Deka
4. NoSQL Security
Neha Gupta and Rashmi Agrawal
5. Comparative Study of Different In-Memory (No/New) SQL Databases
Krishnarajanagar G. Srinivasa and Srinidhi Hiriyannaiah
6. NoSQL Hands On
Rebika Rai and Prashant Chettri
7. The Hadoop Ecosystem Technologies and Tools
Pethuru Raj
8. Biological Big Data Analytics
Mohammad S. Gharajeh
9. NoSQL Polyglot Persistence
Ganesh Chandra Deka
Description
A Deep Dive into NoSQL Databases: The Use Cases and Applications, Volume 109, the latest release in the Advances in Computers series first published in 1960, presents detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design and applications. In addition, it provides contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth. This update includes sections on NoSQL and NewSQL databases for big data analytics and distributed computing, NewSQL databases and scalable in-memory analytics, NoSQL web crawler application, NoSQL Security, a Comparative Study of different In-Memory (No/New)SQL Databases, NoSQL Hands On-4 NoSQLs, the Hadoop Ecosystem, and more.
Key Features
- Provides a very comprehensive, yet compact, book on the popular domain of NoSQL databases for IT professionals, practitioners and professors
- Articulates and accentuates big data analytics and how it gets simplified and streamlined by NoSQL database systems
- Sets a stimulating foundation with all the relevant details for NoSQL database researchers, developers and administrators
Readership
Graduate students, research scholars, academic professors, IT industry people and business executives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 2nd May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137871
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137864
About the Serial Volume Editors
Pethuru Raj Serial Volume Editor
Pethuru Raj PhD has been working as a chief architect and vice president of site reliability engineering (SRE) division of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd. Bangalore. Previously he worked as a cloud infrastructure architect in the IBM Global Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE), Bangalore. He worked as a TOGAF-certified enterprise architecture (EA) consultant in Wipro Consulting Services (WCS) Division and as a lead architect in the corporate research (CR) division of Robert Bosch, India. He has gained more than 18 years of IT industry experience. He finished the CSIR-sponsored PhD degree in Anna University, Chennai and continued the UGC-sponsored postdoctoral research in the department of Computer Science and Automation, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Thereafter, he was granted a couple of international research fellowships (JSPS and JST) to work as a research scientist for 3.5 years in two leading Japanese universities. He has authored and edited 18 books thus far and he focuses on some of the emerging technologies such as Containerized Clouds; Big, Fast, and Streaming Data Analytics; Microservices architecture (MSA); Machine and Deep Learning Algorithms; Blockchain Technology; The Internet of Things; and Edge Computing. He has published more than 30 research papers in peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, ACM, Springer-Verlag, Inderscience, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd. (RJIL), Bangalore, India
Ganesh Chandra Deka Serial Volume Editor
Ganesh Chandra Deka is Deputy Director in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, New Delhi-110001, India. His research interests include Blockchain Technology, Bigdata Analytics, NoSQL Database and Internet of Things (IoT). He has authored 2 books on Cloud Computing (Publisher- LAP Lambert, Germany, Co-author for 5 text books on (4 Fundamentals of Computer Science, 1 Free and Open Source Software). He has Edited 15 books (5 IGI Global, USA, 7 CRC Press, USA, 1 Springer & 2 Elsevier) on Bigdata, NoSQL Database and Blockchain Technology. He has authored 12 book Chapters, published 8 papers in various reputed Journals (2 IEEE, 1 Elsevier 5 others) and around 47 research papers in various IEEE conferences. He was Guest Editor for 4 Special Issues of indexed International Journals [SCOPUS & SCI Journal]. As of now, he has Organized 8 IEEE International Conference as Technical Chair in India. He is Editorial board member and reviewer for various Journals and International conferences, member of IEEE, the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, India and Associate Member, the Institution of Engineers, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, New Delhi, India