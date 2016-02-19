A Decision-centred View of Environmental Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080326986, 9781483286488

A Decision-centred View of Environmental Planning, Volume 38

1st Edition

Authors: A. Faludi
eBook ISBN: 9781483286488
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st June 1987
Table of Contents

Preface. Part One: Towards a Decision-centred View of Planning: Without method. The 'Chicago School'. High points and diversions. Procedural planning theory. The 'Proceduralist' versus 'Substantivist' controversy. The radical gentlemen from Coventry. Parallel developments. The decision-centred view of planning. Part Two: Application to Environmental Planning: The institutional backcloth to the environment. Public environmental measures. The object of environmental planning. Approaches to environmental planning. Flexibility in zoning. Part Three: Summary and Implications for Planning Research: Themes and issues. An agenda for research. Index.

Description

Planning theorists are often criticised for being insufficiently concerned with the needs of practitioners. The author of this book takes a view of planning which centres around the decision-making process and offers a theoretical approach which takes practice as its starting point. Building on his earlier important work, Planning Theory (Pergamon URPS 1984, first edition, 1973), this book constitutes a further major advance in planning thought, synthesizing the influence of the British IOR School with the American 'rational planning model'. Going beyond previous 'generic' approaches, the work culminates in a consideration of theory and practice in the planning of all forms of environmental intervention.

Readership

For students of planning theory, academics, practitioners and decision makers in the field of environmental planning.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286488

@qu:...a further major advance in planning thought, synthesizing the influence of the British IOR School with the American 'rational planning model'. @source:International Union of Local Authorities

A. Faludi Author

University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

