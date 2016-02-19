A Decision-centred View of Environmental Planning, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Part One: Towards a Decision-centred View of Planning: Without method. The 'Chicago School'. High points and diversions. Procedural planning theory. The 'Proceduralist' versus 'Substantivist' controversy. The radical gentlemen from Coventry. Parallel developments. The decision-centred view of planning. Part Two: Application to Environmental Planning: The institutional backcloth to the environment. Public environmental measures. The object of environmental planning. Approaches to environmental planning. Flexibility in zoning. Part Three: Summary and Implications for Planning Research: Themes and issues. An agenda for research. Index.
Description
Planning theorists are often criticised for being insufficiently concerned with the needs of practitioners. The author of this book takes a view of planning which centres around the decision-making process and offers a theoretical approach which takes practice as its starting point. Building on his earlier important work, Planning Theory (Pergamon URPS 1984, first edition, 1973), this book constitutes a further major advance in planning thought, synthesizing the influence of the British IOR School with the American 'rational planning model'. Going beyond previous 'generic' approaches, the work culminates in a consideration of theory and practice in the planning of all forms of environmental intervention.
Readership
For students of planning theory, academics, practitioners and decision makers in the field of environmental planning.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st June 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286488
Reviews
@qu:...a further major advance in planning thought, synthesizing the influence of the British IOR School with the American 'rational planning model'. @source:International Union of Local Authorities
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
A. Faludi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands