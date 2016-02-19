A Course of Mathematics for Engineers and Scientists, Volume 3: Theoretical Mechanics introduces the concepts of virtual work, generalized coordinates and the derivation of generalized forces from the potential energy function.

This book is composed of 10 chapters and begins with the principles of mechanics, plane statistics, virtual work, and continuously distributed forces. The succeeding chapters deal with the motion of a particle and the uniplanar motion of a rigid body, as well as the concept of particle dynamics. These topics are followed by discussions of the motions of interacting particles and the principles of stability. The final chapter describes the impulsive motion of a system of particles and collision between bodies.

This book will be of value to mathematics and engineering students.