A Course in Pure Mathematics

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Gow
eBook ISBN: 9780080570396
Paperback ISBN: 9780340052174
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 622
Description

For students reading Mathematics, either as part of a general degree or as an ancilliary course for an Honours degree, the subject should be presented in as straightforward a manners as is consistent with a moderate standard of rigour. This course in algebra, co-ordinate geometry and calculus is designed to fulfil these requirements for students at Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology. The book contains 350 worked examples and 1550 practice examples selected mainly from university examination papers. The practice examples have been carefully graded and some hints are given with the answers so that the book may be used for private study as well as for class work.

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080570396
Paperback ISBN:
9780340052174

