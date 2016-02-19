A Course in Pure Mathematics
1st Edition
Description
For students reading Mathematics, either as part of a general degree or as an ancilliary course for an Honours degree, the subject should be presented in as straightforward a manners as is consistent with a moderate standard of rigour. This course in algebra, co-ordinate geometry and calculus is designed to fulfil these requirements for students at Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology. The book contains 350 worked examples and 1550 practice examples selected mainly from university examination papers. The practice examples have been carefully graded and some hints are given with the answers so that the book may be used for private study as well as for class work.
Details
- 622
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- 1st January 1974
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780080570396
- 9780340052174