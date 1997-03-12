A Course in Mathematical Statistics
2nd Edition
Description
A Course in Mathematical Statistics, Second Edition, contains enough material for a year-long course in probability and statistics for advanced undergraduate or first-year graduate students, or it can be used independently for a one-semester (or even one-quarter) course in probability alone. It bridges the gap between high and intermediate level texts so students without a sophisticated mathematical background can assimilate a fairly broad spectrum of the theorems and results from mathematical statistics. The coverage is extensive, and consists of probability and distribution theory, and statistical inference.
Key Features
@bul:* Contains 25% new material
- Includes the most complete coverage of sufficiency @bul:* Transformation of Random Vectors
- Sufficiency / Completeness / Exponential Families
- Order Statistics
- Elements of Nonparametric Density Estimation
- Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
- Regression Analysis
- Linear Models
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate level courses in mathematical statistics offered in departments of statistics at all major universities. Students in statistics, mathematics, computer science, engineering, life sciences, andsocial sciences may take such a course.
Table of Contents
Concepts of Set Theory Some Probabilistic Concepts and Results On Random variables and Their Distributions Distribution Functions, Probability Densities, and their Relationships Moments of Random Variables-Some Moment and Probability Inequalities Characteristic Functions, Moment Generating Functions, and Related Theorems Stochastic Independence with Some Applications Basic Limit Theorems Transformations of Random Variables and Random Vectors Order Statistics and Related Theorems Sufficiency and Related Theorems Point Estimation Testing Hypotheses Sequential Procedures Confidence Regions-Tolerance Intervals The General Linear Hypothesis Analysis of Variance The Multivariate Normal Distribution Quadratic Forms Nonparametric Inference Appendices Table of Selected Discrete and Continuous Distributions and Some of their Characteristics Some Notation and Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 12th March 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493145
About the Author
George Roussas
George G. Roussas earned a B.S. in Mathematics with honors from the University of Athens, Greece, and a Ph.D. in Statistics from the University of California, Berkeley. As of July 2014, he is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Statistics at the University of California, Davis. Roussas is the author of five books, the author or co-author of five special volumes, and the author or co-author of dozens of research articles published in leading journals and special volumes. He is a Fellow of the following professional societies: The American Statistical Association (ASA), the Institute of Mathematical Statistics (IMS), The Royal Statistical Society (RSS), the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), and an Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute (ISI); also, he is a Corresponding Member of the Academy of Athens. Roussas was an associate editor of four journals since their inception, and is now a member of the Editorial Board of the journal Statistical Inference for Stochastic Processes. Throughout his career, Roussas served as Dean, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Chancellor at two universities; also, he served as an Associate Dean at UC-Davis, helping to transform that institution's statistical unit into one of national and international renown. Roussas has been honored with a Festschrift, and he has given featured interviews for the Statistical Science and the Statistical Periscope. He has contributed an obituary to the IMS Bulletin for Professor-Academician David Blackwell of UC-Berkeley, and has been the coordinating editor of an extensive article of contributions for Professor Blackwell, which was published in the Notices of the American Mathematical Society and the Celebratio Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, USA