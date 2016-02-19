A Concise Text-Book of Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106571, 9781483139043

A Concise Text-Book of Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division

Authors: C. G. Lyons S. McLintock Nora H. Lumb
eBook ISBN: 9781483139043
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 264
Description

A Concise Text-Book of Organic Chemistry is a handy guide for chemistry students preparing for Advanced Level certificates. The nature of organic chemistry, compared with that of inorganic chemistry, is basically the chemistry of carbon.
The book focuses on the arrangements and changes of the atoms inside the carbon molecules. The molecular formulas of organic compounds are therefore studied, including alkanes and their derivatives known as aliphatic or fatty acids, as well as the hydrocarbons of the benzene series and derivatives known as the aromatic compounds. The aliphatic amines as derivatives of ammonia resulting from the substitution of the hydrogen atoms by alkyl groups are described. The formula for methane, although at present is convenient for general purposes, is shown to be not a true representative of the actual arrangement in which four H radicals are grouped around the carbon atom. Castor oil, linseed, and other drying oils are also examined in terms of their glyceride (of other long chain unsaturated acids) content. Carbohydrates, divided as monosaccharides, polysaccharides, and glycosides, are discussed as to their empirical composition. The several methods and reagents for synthesizing organic compounds are explained, using the simple aliphatic organic compounds as an example. The aromatic series of organic compounds, such as the benzene series of hydrocarbons, and the aromatic sulfonic acids, phenols, and ethers are then analyzed.
This book is suitable for students of organic chemistry and for those preparing for tests in the General Certificate of Education and for the Ordinary National Certificate. Readers related to agricultural, medical, pharmaceutical, and technological and technical courses can find this guide relevant.

Table of Contents


Preface

A Note to the Student about How to Use this Book

Chapter 1 The Nature of Organic Chemistry

The Molecular Formula of Organic Compounds

The Constitutional Formula of Organic Compounds

Homologous Series: Functional Groups

Isomerism

Chapter 2 The Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

The Paraffin Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons of the Ethylene Series

Hydrocarbons of the Acetylene Series

Chapter 3 Halogen Derivatives of the Paraffin Hydrocarbons

Halogen Derivatives

The Unsaturated Halogen Derivatives

Chapter 4 The Alipathic Alcohols and Ethers

The Alcohols

Alcohols containing more than One Hydroxyl Group

The Aliphatic Ethers

The Aliphatic Sulphur Compounds

Chapter 5 Amino and Nitro Compounds

The Aliphatic Amines

The Nitroparaffins

Chapter 6 The Aliphatic Aldehydes and Ketones

The Aliphatic Aldehydes

Ketones

Chapter 7 The Aliphatic Acids

Acids

Chapter 8 Derivatives of the Aliphatic Acids

The Acid Chlorides

The Acid Anhydrides

The Acid Amides

The Esters

The Nitriles

The Isonitriles

Chapter 9 Halogen, Hydroxy, Aldehydic, Ketonic and Amino-Acids

The Halogen Substituted Acids

The Hydroxy Acids

Aldehydic and Ketonic Acids

The Amino-acids and the Proteins

Chapter 10 The Dibasic Acids

The Hydroxydibasic and Polybasic Acids

Chapter 11 Stereochemistry — Optical Isomerism

Chapter 12 Unsaturated Acids — Geometrical Isomerism

The Unsaturated Acids

Geometrical Isomerism

Chapter 13 Carbohydrates

The Monosaccharides

The Disaccharides

The Polysaccharides

Chapter 14 Synthetic Processes in Organic Chemistry

Chapter 15 The Aromatic Series of Organic Compounds

The Benzene Series of Hydrocarbons

The Nuclear Substitution of Benzene Derivatives

Chapter 16 The Aromatic Nitro, Amino and Diazo Compounds

The Nitro-derivatives

The Aromatic Amines

The Diazo Compounds

Secondary and Tertiary Aromatic Amines

The Aromatic Side-chain Amines

Chapter 17 The Aromatic Sulphonic Acids, Phenols and Ethers

The Sulphonic Acids

The Phenols

Chapter 18 The Aromatic Halogen Derivatives, Alcohols, Aldehydes and Ketones

The Halogen Derivatives

The Aromatic Alcohols

The Aromatic Ethers

The Aromatic Aldehydes

The Aromatic Ketones

Chapter 19 The Aromatic Acids and Hydroxy Acids

The Aromatic Acids

Hydroxy Aromatic Acids

Chapter 20 Other Ring Systems

Fused Carbon Ring Systems

Alicyclic Ring Compounds

Heterocyclic Compounds

Appendix 1 Types of Isomerism

Appendix 2 The Commoner Named Reactions

Appendix 3 Recognition of Some Common Functional Groups

Index

Details

About the Author

