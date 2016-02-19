A Concise Text-Book of Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division
A Concise Text-Book of Organic Chemistry is a handy guide for chemistry students preparing for Advanced Level certificates. The nature of organic chemistry, compared with that of inorganic chemistry, is basically the chemistry of carbon.
The book focuses on the arrangements and changes of the atoms inside the carbon molecules. The molecular formulas of organic compounds are therefore studied, including alkanes and their derivatives known as aliphatic or fatty acids, as well as the hydrocarbons of the benzene series and derivatives known as the aromatic compounds. The aliphatic amines as derivatives of ammonia resulting from the substitution of the hydrogen atoms by alkyl groups are described. The formula for methane, although at present is convenient for general purposes, is shown to be not a true representative of the actual arrangement in which four H radicals are grouped around the carbon atom. Castor oil, linseed, and other drying oils are also examined in terms of their glyceride (of other long chain unsaturated acids) content. Carbohydrates, divided as monosaccharides, polysaccharides, and glycosides, are discussed as to their empirical composition. The several methods and reagents for synthesizing organic compounds are explained, using the simple aliphatic organic compounds as an example. The aromatic series of organic compounds, such as the benzene series of hydrocarbons, and the aromatic sulfonic acids, phenols, and ethers are then analyzed.
This book is suitable for students of organic chemistry and for those preparing for tests in the General Certificate of Education and for the Ordinary National Certificate. Readers related to agricultural, medical, pharmaceutical, and technological and technical courses can find this guide relevant.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Note to the Student about How to Use this Book
Chapter 1 The Nature of Organic Chemistry
The Molecular Formula of Organic Compounds
The Constitutional Formula of Organic Compounds
Homologous Series: Functional Groups
Isomerism
Chapter 2 The Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
The Paraffin Hydrocarbons
Hydrocarbons of the Ethylene Series
Hydrocarbons of the Acetylene Series
Chapter 3 Halogen Derivatives of the Paraffin Hydrocarbons
Halogen Derivatives
The Unsaturated Halogen Derivatives
Chapter 4 The Alipathic Alcohols and Ethers
The Alcohols
Alcohols containing more than One Hydroxyl Group
The Aliphatic Ethers
The Aliphatic Sulphur Compounds
Chapter 5 Amino and Nitro Compounds
The Aliphatic Amines
The Nitroparaffins
Chapter 6 The Aliphatic Aldehydes and Ketones
The Aliphatic Aldehydes
Ketones
Chapter 7 The Aliphatic Acids
Acids
Chapter 8 Derivatives of the Aliphatic Acids
The Acid Chlorides
The Acid Anhydrides
The Acid Amides
The Esters
The Nitriles
The Isonitriles
Chapter 9 Halogen, Hydroxy, Aldehydic, Ketonic and Amino-Acids
The Halogen Substituted Acids
The Hydroxy Acids
Aldehydic and Ketonic Acids
The Amino-acids and the Proteins
Chapter 10 The Dibasic Acids
The Hydroxydibasic and Polybasic Acids
Chapter 11 Stereochemistry — Optical Isomerism
Chapter 12 Unsaturated Acids — Geometrical Isomerism
The Unsaturated Acids
Geometrical Isomerism
Chapter 13 Carbohydrates
The Monosaccharides
The Disaccharides
The Polysaccharides
Chapter 14 Synthetic Processes in Organic Chemistry
Chapter 15 The Aromatic Series of Organic Compounds
The Benzene Series of Hydrocarbons
The Nuclear Substitution of Benzene Derivatives
Chapter 16 The Aromatic Nitro, Amino and Diazo Compounds
The Nitro-derivatives
The Aromatic Amines
The Diazo Compounds
Secondary and Tertiary Aromatic Amines
The Aromatic Side-chain Amines
Chapter 17 The Aromatic Sulphonic Acids, Phenols and Ethers
The Sulphonic Acids
The Phenols
Chapter 18 The Aromatic Halogen Derivatives, Alcohols, Aldehydes and Ketones
The Halogen Derivatives
The Aromatic Alcohols
The Aromatic Ethers
The Aromatic Aldehydes
The Aromatic Ketones
Chapter 19 The Aromatic Acids and Hydroxy Acids
The Aromatic Acids
Hydroxy Aromatic Acids
Chapter 20 Other Ring Systems
Fused Carbon Ring Systems
Alicyclic Ring Compounds
Heterocyclic Compounds
Appendix 1 Types of Isomerism
Appendix 2 The Commoner Named Reactions
Appendix 3 Recognition of Some Common Functional Groups
Index
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139043