A Comprehensive Guide to the Prostate
1st Edition
Eastern and Western Approaches for Management of BPH
Description
A Comprehensive Guide to the Prostate: Eastern and Western Approaches for Management of BPH provides a multidisciplinary approach to BPH and male voiding dysfunction, presenting comprehensive guidance on management. With an equal focus on traditional, complementary and alternative medicine, and a look at novel technologies, a complete understanding of the BPH disease process is revealed. Abstracts and references in every chapter make the connection between research and practice. Perfect for researchers and urologists, this must-have reference provides what is needed to understand BPH and male voiding dysfunction.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach on BPH and male voiding dysfunction
- Gives equal focus to traditional, complementary and alternative medicine
- Provides access to videos of procedures using the various treatment modalities covered in the book
Readership
Clinicians, especially urologists working in the prostate space; Primary Care Physicians; and Urology Researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Behavioral Therapies
3. Medical Therapy
4. Eastern Medicine
5. Western Medicine
6. Acupuncture
7. Naturopathic Medicine
8. TURP
9. Plasmakinetic Vaporization
10. 532nm Laser Photoselective Vaporization of Prostate
11. Holmium Enucleation of Prostate
12. Thulium Resection of Prostate
13. Diode Laser Resection of Prostate (980nm)
14. Modern Open Prostatectomy
15. Laparoscopic/Robotic Simple Prostatectomy
16. Transurethral Microwave Therapy
17. Transurethral Needle Ablation
18. Prostatic Tissue Approximation (Urolift)
19. Prostatic Stents
20. Prostatic Artery Embolization
21. Ethanol Injection of Prostate
22. New Technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114667
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114643
About the Editor
Bilal Chughtai
Dr. Chughtai is as an Assistant Professor in Urology at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is a leader in BPH, key opinion leader in BPH surgical procedures, active participant in clinical and translational research and is involved in protocols as either primary or co-investigator that include NIH and industry support. He is a journal reviewer for JAMA Surgery, European Urology, Journal of Urology, Urology, and Journal of Endourology. He has also published over 100 peer-reviewed articles, co-authored chapters in several urologic texts, published 2 textbooks, and has presented numerous abstracts at national meetings.
His current research interests include BPH, health outcomes, cost effectiveness analysis, pelvic reconstruction, bioengineering, and male pelvic health. In addition, he is involved in resident and medical student training and education.
Dr. Chughtai completed his BA at New York University, his MD at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and his residency at Albany Medical Center. He subsequently completed his fellowship in Male Voiding Dysfunction and BPH at Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Urology, Weill Cornell Medicine, Department of Urology, NY, USA