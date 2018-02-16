A Comprehensive Guide to the Prostate

Dr. Chughtai is as an Assistant Professor in Urology at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is a leader in BPH, key opinion leader in BPH surgical procedures, active participant in clinical and translational research and is involved in protocols as either primary or co-investigator that include NIH and industry support. He is a journal reviewer for JAMA Surgery, European Urology, Journal of Urology, Urology, and Journal of Endourology. He has also published over 100 peer-reviewed articles, co-authored chapters in several urologic texts, published 2 textbooks, and has presented numerous abstracts at national meetings.

His current research interests include BPH, health outcomes, cost effectiveness analysis, pelvic reconstruction, bioengineering, and male pelvic health. In addition, he is involved in resident and medical student training and education.

Dr. Chughtai completed his BA at New York University, his MD at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and his residency at Albany Medical Center. He subsequently completed his fellowship in Male Voiding Dysfunction and BPH at Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.