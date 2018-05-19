A Comprehensive Guide to Solar Energy Systems
1st Edition
With Special Focus on Photovoltaic Systems
Description
A Comprehensive Guide to Solar Energy Systems: With Special Focus on Photovoltaic Systems, the most advanced and research focused text on all aspects of solar energy engineering, is a must have edition on the present state of solar technology, integration and worldwide distribution. In addition, the book provides a high-level assessment of the growth trends in photovoltaics and how investment, planning and economic infrastructure can support those innovations. Each chapter includes a research overview with a detailed analysis and new case studies that look at how recent research developments can be applied. Written by some of the most forward-thinking professionals, this book is an invaluable reference for engineers.
Key Features
- Contains analysis of the latest high-level research and explores real world application potential in relation to developments
- Uses system international (SI) units and imperial units throughout to appeal to global engineers
- Offers measurable data written by a world expert in the field on the latest developments in this fast moving and vital subject
Readership
Energy engineers, researchers, graduate students, professors and lecturers in Engineering, scientists and engineers working in energy, industrialists and engineers working in future energy developments
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction
B. SOLAR ENERGY RESOURCE
2. Solar Energy Fundamentals: energy flux; collectors; types of solar energy: space heating, water heating, electricity generation, PVs
3. Estimation of Solar Energy Potential Worldwide
4. History of Harnessing Solar Energy
C. SOLAR ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES
5. Solar Water Heaters
6. Concentrated Solar Power (Solar Towers)
7. Solar Ponds
8. Space Heating and Industrial Applications
9. Photovoltaics (silicon polycrystaline and thin films)
10. Photovoltaics (Cadmium/Telluride; Copper/ Indium/ Galium/ Selenium etc.)
11. Operation and Maintenance of PVs
12. PV Solar Energy Technology (e.g. batteries, inverters, etc.)
13. Engineering Problems with PVs
D. GENERATION OF ELECTRICITY
14. Integration of PV Generated Electricity into National Grids
15. Small scale PVs
16. Storing energy from PVs
17. Reliability of PV Solar Power
E. PLANNING, EXECUTION OF SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS AND REGULATIONS
18. Development, Commissioning and Installing PVs
19. A Comparison of Solar Energy Systems (water heating, PVs, CSPs, etc.) including Relative Efficiencies
F. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS OF PV SOLAR ENERGY
20. Life cycle of PV energy input and output
21. Environmental issues (including the landscape) related to PV Solar Energy
22. Elements (e.g. silicon) used in PV Solar Energy (shortages, source?)
G. SOLAR ENERGY WORLD WIDE
23. Solar Power Worldwide (all types)
24. The Solar Power in China, with a Focus on PV Generated Electricity
25. Solar Power in Germany with a Focus on PV Generated Electricity
26. Solar Power in the United States with a Focus on PV Generated Electricity
H. FINANCIALS /ECONOMICS OF PV SOLAR POWER
27. Economics of PV Solar Power, Net energy gain, Energy return on investment (EROI), Incentives
I. INVESTMENT, GROWTH TRENDS AND THE FUTURE OF PV SOLAR POWER
28. Countries investing in PV Solar Power, Countries Developing and Producing Solar Power PVs, Growth Trends, developing technologies and the Future of PV Solar Power
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114803
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128114797
About the Editor
Trevor Letcher
Trevor M Letcher is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is a past Director of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics and his research involves the thermodynamics of liquid mixtures and energy from landfill. He was awarded the South African Chemical Institute’s Gold medal in 1999 and in 2000 he was awarded the South African Gold medal by the South African Association for the Advancement of Science. He has published over 250 papers in peer review journals and has edited, co-edited and written eleven books in his research and related fields. His latest books include Unraveling Environmental Disasters (2012), Materials for a Sustainable Future (2012), Waste (2011), Heat Capacities (2010), Climate Change (2009) and Future Energy (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa
Vasilis M. Fthenakis
Director, Center for Life Cycle Analysis Professor, Earth and Environmental Engineering Columbia University
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Veterinary Faculty, University of Thessaly, Karditsa, Greece