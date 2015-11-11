A Comprehensive Database of Tests on Axially Loaded Piles Driven in Sand

Dr Yang obtained his Bachelor and Master degrees from Zhejiang University in 1998 and 2001, both in Civil Engineering. In 2005, he earned his PhD degree in the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Prior to join the faculty of Zhejiang University, he did postdoctoral research in the University of Hong Kong from 2006-2007 and Imperial College London from 2008-2009. Dr Yang has published more than 40 journal and conference papers. Dr Yang is the reviewer for 10+ international journals in Geotechnical engineering, including Géotechnique, J Geotech Geoenviron Engineering (ASCE), Canadian Geotechnical Journal, etc. He is a member of the ISSMGE, and serves for several technical committees in Chinese society. Recognition of his research achievement, in 2012, he received a first prize with other collaborators on the Science and Technology Achievement conferred by Ministry of Education of China (MOE). He was also awarded the second prize in the Science and Technology from the Ministry of Science and Technology in China in January of 2014.