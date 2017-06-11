A Comprehensive and Practical Guide to Clinical Trials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047293, 9780128047309

A Comprehensive and Practical Guide to Clinical Trials

1st Edition

Editors: Delva Shamley Brenda Wright
eBook ISBN: 9780128047309
Paperback ISBN: 9780128047293
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th June 2017
Page Count: 210
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
62.50
53.13
64.95
55.21
89.95
76.46
96.32
81.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
64.95
55.21
54.99
46.74
89.95
76.46
126.32
107.37
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Comprehensive and Practical Guide to Clinical Trials provides an overview of the entire process of clinical research in one thorough and easy-to-read handbook that offers those involved in clinical research a clear understanding of how the components of a study are related.

It focuses on the practical aspects of the preparation and execution of a clinical trial and offers tools and resources to help the entire team understand how their responsibilities tie together with the tasks and duties of other members.

This allows for better planning and prioritization, and can lead to more effective and successful clinical trials. With practical examples, checklists and forms, this book is a useful guide for planning and conducting clinical trials from beginning to end.

Key Features

  • Describes the entire clinical trial management process from start to finish in a step-by-step guide
  • Provides best practice elements, including case studies, practical examples, activities, and checklists

Readership

Clinical research teams from academia and industry across the globe, including study coordinators, project managers, clinical support staff, investigators, data managers and data quality assurance managers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Clinical Trials
  2. Clinical Trial Phases
  3. Site Set-up, Assessment visits and Selection
  4. Regulatory Requirements
  5. Contracts
  6. Protocol, Investigator Brochure and Informed Consent Documents
  7. Planning
  8. Recruitment
  9. Training
  10. Data Management
  11. Pharmacy
  12. Transit Laboratory
  13. Screening, Treatment & Follow-up Visits
  14. Quality checks, Monitoring & Preparing for Audits
  15. Close-out of Trial and Archiving

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128047309
Paperback ISBN:
9780128047293

About the Editor

Delva Shamley

Dr Delva Shamley is a South African graduate and has been in academia for 26 years, 13 of which were spent in the UK. Her training and experience of clinical research comes from Oxford NHS and the Centre for Medical Statistics, Oxford University, UK. Delva has been training and supporting clinicians in Research Methods for many years. She returned to Cape Town in 2011 and started as Deputy Director of the UCT CRC in October of 2013. She has since been appointed as the Director for CRC.

Affiliations and Expertise

Directer, Clinical Research Center, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, Western Cape Province, South Africa

Brenda Wright

Brenda Wright (Registered Nurse/Medical Technician) started her career in Research at an Early Phase Unit in George in 2005. There she gained experience as study coordinator, Manager Clinical Planning, Manager Transit Laboratory and Clinical Trial Assistants. Experience includes: Healthy Volunteer, Bio-equivalent, First into Human, Restless Legs, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Schizophrenia, Diabetes, COPD, Asthma, Osteo Arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, various skin diseases, TB, HIV, Sickle Cell in children and adolescents and Cancer. Brenda joined the CRC in April 2014 as Project Manager and the Research Facility Ward Manager. She has since been appointed as Operations Manager: Pharma-Lead Projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Operations Manager: Pharma-Lead Projects, Clinical Research Center, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, Western Cape Province, South Africa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.