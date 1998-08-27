A Complete Guide to DB2 Universal Database - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558604827, 9780080502304

A Complete Guide to DB2 Universal Database

1st Edition

Authors: Don Chamberlin
eBook ISBN: 9780080502304
Paperback ISBN: 9781558604827
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 27th August 1998
Page Count: 816
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
9400.00
7990.00
111.82
95.05
110.00
93.50
66.99
56.94
83.95
71.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 About This Book

1.1.1 Notational Conventions

1.1.2 Syntax Diagrams

1.1.3 Examples

1.1.4 Tips

1.2 Product Overview

1.2.1 UDB Clients and Servers

1.2.2 Related Products

1.2.3 Instances and Databases

1.2.4 Interactive Tools

1.2.5 Application Programs

1.2.6 Dynamic Applications

1.2.7 Stored Procedures

1.2.8 User Roles

1.3 A Brief History of SQL

1.3.1 System R

1.3.2 Products and Standards

1.3.3 Some Controversial Decisions

1.3.4 References

2. Basics

2.1 Tables

2.1.1 Example Database

2.2 Names and Schemas

2.3 Basic SQL Datatypes

2.4 Queries

2.4.1 Expressions

2.4.2 Datetime Arithmetic

2.4.3 Casting

2.4.4 Search Conditions

2.4.5 Joins

2.4.6 Column Functions

2.4.7 Grouping

2.4.8 Query Blocks

2.4.9 Queries and Literal Tables

2.4.10 SELECT Statement

2.4.11 VALUES Statement

2.4.12 SQLCODE and SQLSTATE

2.5 Data Modification

2.5.1 INSERT Statement

2.5.2 UPDATE Statement

2.5.3 DELETE Statement

2.6 Data Definition

2.6.1 Creating a Table

2.6.2 Altering a Table

2.6.3 Renaming a Table

2.6.4 Creating an Alias

2.6.5 Creating a View

2.6.6 Creating an Index

2.6.7 Creating a Schema

2.6.8 Dropping an Object

2.6.9 Commenting on an Object

2.6.10 Normalization

2.7 Protecting Data Consistency

2.7.1 Transactions

2.7.2 Database Connections

2.8 Authorization

2.8.1 Instance-Level Authorities

2.8.2 Database-Level Authorities

2.8.3 Table and View Privileges

2.8.4 Index Privileges

2.8.5 Schema Privileges

2.8.6 Package Privileges

2.8.7 GRANT and REVOKE Statements

2.8.8 Authorization Checking

3. Interactive SQL

3.1 DB2 Tools

3.1.1 The Command Center

3.1.2 The Script Center

3.1.3 The Journal

3.1.4 The Information Center

3.2 The Command Line Processor

3.2.1 Command Options

3.3 Interactive Commands

3.3.1 Controlling Isolation Level

3.3.2 Controlling Connection Type

3.3.3 Getting Help

3.3.4 Comments

4. Static SQL

4.1 Using Static SQL in C Programs

4.1.1 Host Variables

4.1.2 The SQL Declare Section

4.1.3 Exchanging Double-Byte Strings

4.1.4 Return Codes and Messages

4.1.5 WHENEVER Statement

4.1.6 Cursor Declarations

4.1.7 OPEN Statement

4.1.8 FETCH Statement

4.1.9 CLOSE Statement

4.1.10 Single-Row SELECT and VALUES Statements

4.1.11 Positioned UPDATE and DELETE Statements

4.1.12 Using Cursors with Interactive SQL

4.1.13 Compound SQL

4.1.14 Example Program PARTS1: Ordering Parts

4.2 Using Static SQL in C++ Programs

4.3 Building an Application Program

4.3.1 Precompiling a Program

4.3.2 Rebinding a Package

5. Query Power

5.1 CASE Expressions

5.1.1 Simple Form

5.1.2 General Form

5.1.3 RAISE_ERROR Function

5.1.4 NULLIF and COALESCE Functions

5.2 Subqueries

5.2.1 Scalar Subqueries

5.2.2 Table Expressions

5.3 Table Functions

5.4 Explicit Joins .

5.5 Extended FROM Clause

5.6 Super Groups

5.6.1 ROLLUP

5.6.2 CUBE

5.6.3 Grouping Sets

5.6.4 Multiple Grouping Specifications

5.7 Common Table Expressions

5.8 Recursion

5.8.1 Recursion with Computation

5.8.2 Recursive Searching

6. Datatypes and Functions

6.1 Large Objects

6.1.1 Creating LOB Columns

6.1.2 Declaring Large-Object Variables in C and C++

6.1.3 Locators

6.1.4 File References

6.1.5 Limitations of LOB Datatypes

6.1.6 Example Program SCHOLAR: Processing Scholarship Applications

6.2 Distinct Types

6.2.1 Creating Distinct Types

6.2.2 Casting Functions

6.2.3 Using Distinct Types

6.2.4 Assigning Distinct Types

6.3 Function Path

6.3.1 SET CURRENT FUNCTION PATH Statement

6.4 User-Defined Functions

6.4.1 Creating a Sourced Function

6.4.2 Creating an External Scalar Function

6.4.3 Function Resolution

6.4.4 Implementing an External Scalar Function

6.4.5 Installing an External Function

6.4.6 Using Locators with External Functions

6.4.7 Scratchpad Functions

6.4.8 Table Functions

6.4.9 Using External Functions with Distinct Types

6.4.10 Writing an External Function in Java

6.4.11 External Functions and OLE Automation

6.4.12 Dropping a Function

6.4.13 Commenting on a Function

6.5 Steps Toward Objects

6.5.1 Example: A Polygon Datatype

6.6 Datatype Conversions

6.6.1 Promotion of Function Arguments

6.6.2 UNION Semantics

6.6.3 Assignment

6.6.4 Casting

7. Active Data

7.1 Constraints

7.1.1 NOT NULL Constraints

7.1.2 Column Defaults

7.1.3 Unique Constraints

7.1.4 Check Constraints

7.1.5 Primary Key Constraints

7.1.6 Foreign Key Constraints

7.2 Creating and Dropping Constraints

7.2.1 CREATE TABLE Statement

7.2.2 ALTER TABLE Statement

7.3 Triggers

7.3.1 Creating and Dropping Triggers

7.3.2 Assignment Statement

7.3.3 SIGNAL Statement

7.3.4 Before Triggers

7.3.5 After Triggers

7.3.6 Recursive Triggers

7.3.7 Comparing Constraints and Triggers

7.3.8 Interactions Among Constraints and Triggers

7.4 Designing an Active Database

7.5 Binding and Dependencies

7.5.1 Conservative Binding Semantics

7.5.2 Types of Dependencies

8. Dynamic SQL

8.1 Call Level Interface

8.1.1 Handles

8.1.2 Configuring CLI

8.1.3 Summary of CLI Functions

8.1.4 Typed Parameter Markers

8.1.5 Example Program LOADER1

8.1.6 Example Program QUERY1

8.2 Using Dynamic SQL with Java

8.2.1 JDBC Applications

8.2.2 Example Program LOADER2

8.2.3 JDBC Applets

8.3 Embedded Dynamic SQL

8.3.1 Embedded Dynamic Statements

8.3.2 Example Program LOADER3

8.3.3 The SQLDA Descriptor

8.3.4 Using an SQLDA in a PREPARE or DESCRIBE Statement

8.3.5 Using an SQLDA in an OPEN, FETCH, EXECUTE, or CALL

Statement

8.3.6 Example Program QUERY3

9. Stored Procedures

9.1 The Server Side

9.1.1 Example Program SERVER1: A Stored Procedure for a Bank

9.1.2 Rules for Implementing Stored Procedures

9.1.3 Installing a Stored Procedure

9.1.4 Writing a Stored Procedure in Java

9.1.5 Writing a Stored Procedure in BASIC

9.2 The Client Side

9.2.1 The CALL Statement . . . 589

9.2.2 Calling a Stored Procedure from a CLI Client

9.2.3 Result Sets

10. Database Administration

10.1 Databases and Physical Space

10.1.1 Tablespaces and Bufferpools

10.1.2 Creating and Dropping Databases

10.1.3 Where's the Data?

10.2 Parallel Databases

10.2.1 Intra-Partition Parallelism

10.2.2 Inter-Partition Parallelism

10.2.3 Reconfiguring a Parallel System

10.3 The Control Center

10.3.1 Systems (General)

10.3.2 Systems (Specific)

10.3.3 Instances (General)

10.3.4 Instances (Specific)

10.3.5 Databases (General)

10.3.6 Databases (Specific)

10.3.7 Objects Within Databases

10.4 The Client Configuration Assistant

10.5 Commands

10.5.1 Managing Instances

10.5.2 The Profile Registry

10.5.3 The Administration Server

10.5.4 Other Operating System-Level Commands

10.5.5 UDB Commands

10.6 Managing Database Recovery

10.6.1 Types of Recovery

10.6.2 Recovery Commands

10.6.3 Using the Journal for Recovery

10.7 Moving Data in Bulk

10.7.1 File Formats

10.7.2 Exporting Data

10.7.3 Importing Data

10.7.4 Loading Data

10.7.5 Check Pending State

10.7.6 Loading a Partitioned Database

10.8 Tuning for Performance

10.8.1 Controlling the Optimizer

10.8.2 Statistics

10.8.3 Reorganizing Tables

10.8.4 Explaining a Plan

10.9 Monitoring the Database

10.9.1 The Snapshot Monitor

10.9.2 Event Monitors

Appendix A: Special Registers

Appendix B: Functions

B.1 Column Functions

B.2 Scalar Functions

B.3 Operators

B.3.1 Prefix Operators

B.3.2 Infix Operators

Appendix C: Typecodes

Appendix D: System Catalog Tables

D.1 SYSCAT Catalog Views

D.1.1 BUFFERPOOLNODES

D.1.2 BUFFERPOOLS

D.1.3 CHECKS

D.1.4 COLAUTH

D.1.5 COLCHECKS

D.1.6 COLDIST

D.1.7 COLUMNS

D.1.8 CONSTDEP

D.1.9 DATATYPES

D.1.10 DBAUTH

D.1.11 EVENTMONITORS

D.1.12 EVENTS

D.1.13 FUNCPARMS

D.1.14 FUNCTIONS

D.1.15 INDEXAUTH

D.1.16 INDEXES

D.1.17 KEYCOLUSE

D.1.18 NODEGROUPDEF

D.1.19 NODEGROUPS

D.1.20 PACKAGEAUTH

D.1.21 PACKAGEDEP

D.1.22 PACKAGES

D.1.23 PARTITIONMAPS

D.1.24 PROCEDURES

D.1.25 PROCPARMS

D.1.26 REFERENCES

D.1.27 SCHEMAAUTH

D.1.28 SCHEMATA

D.1.29 STATEMENTS

D.1.30 TABAUTH

D.1.31 TABCONST

D.1.32 TABLES

D.1.33 TABLESPACES

D.1.34 TRIGDEP

D.1.35 TRIGGERS

D.1.36 VIEWDEP

D.1.37 VIEWS

D.2 SYSSTAT Updatable Catalog Views

D.2.1 COLDIST

D.2.2 COLUMNS

D.2.3 FUNCTIONS

D.2.4 INDEXES

D.2.5 TABLES

Appendix E: Syntax for Host Variable Declarations in C and C++

E.1 Basic Datatypes

E.1.1 Numeric Host Variables

E.1.2 String Host Variables

E.2 Large-Object Datatypes

E.2.1 LOB Host Variables

E.2.2 Locators and File References

Appendix F: IBM Publications

F.1 Platform-Independent Publications

F.2 Platform-Specific Publications

 

 

Description

DB2 Universal Database (UDB) supports many different types of applications, on many different kinds of data, in many different software and hardware environments.

This book provides a complete guide to DB2 UDB Version 5 in all its aspects, including the interfaces that support end users, application developers, and database administrators. It is complementary to the IBM product documentation, providing a clear and informal explanation of how the features of DB2 were intended to be used. It is an extensive revision of the author's earlier book, Using the New DB2: IBM's Object-Relational Database System.

Key Features

  • Offers complete and self-contained information, and does not assume prior knowledge of DB2, SQL, or relational database concepts
  • Covers elementary principles of database management as well as the advanced features of UDB, including recursive queries, constraints, triggers, user-defined datatypes, stored procedures, parallel databases, and graphical tools for database administration
  • Includes dozens of practical tips that will save readers many hours of work in developing database applications

Details

No. of pages:
816
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080502304
Paperback ISBN:
9781558604827

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Don Chamberlin Author

Don Chamberlin is a member of the DB2 development team at the IBM Almaden Research Center, and an adjunct professor of computer engineering at Santa Clara University. Dr. Chamberlin is co-inventor of the original SQL database language. He is an ACM Fellow, a member of the National Academy of Engineering and holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.