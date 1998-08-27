A Complete Guide to DB2 Universal Database
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1.1 About This Book
1.1.1 Notational Conventions
1.1.2 Syntax Diagrams
1.1.3 Examples
1.1.4 Tips
1.2 Product Overview
1.2.1 UDB Clients and Servers
1.2.2 Related Products
1.2.3 Instances and Databases
1.2.4 Interactive Tools
1.2.5 Application Programs
1.2.6 Dynamic Applications
1.2.7 Stored Procedures
1.2.8 User Roles
1.3 A Brief History of SQL
1.3.1 System R
1.3.2 Products and Standards
1.3.3 Some Controversial Decisions
1.3.4 References
2.1 Tables
2.1.1 Example Database
2.2 Names and Schemas
2.3 Basic SQL Datatypes
2.4 Queries
2.4.1 Expressions
2.4.2 Datetime Arithmetic
2.4.3 Casting
2.4.4 Search Conditions
2.4.5 Joins
2.4.6 Column Functions
2.4.7 Grouping
2.4.8 Query Blocks
2.4.9 Queries and Literal Tables
2.4.10 SELECT Statement
2.4.11 VALUES Statement
2.4.12 SQLCODE and SQLSTATE
2.5 Data Modification
2.5.1 INSERT Statement
2.5.2 UPDATE Statement
2.5.3 DELETE Statement
2.6 Data Definition
2.6.1 Creating a Table
2.6.2 Altering a Table
2.6.3 Renaming a Table
2.6.4 Creating an Alias
2.6.5 Creating a View
2.6.6 Creating an Index
2.6.7 Creating a Schema
2.6.8 Dropping an Object
2.6.9 Commenting on an Object
2.6.10 Normalization
2.7 Protecting Data Consistency
2.7.1 Transactions
2.7.2 Database Connections
2.8 Authorization
2.8.1 Instance-Level Authorities
2.8.2 Database-Level Authorities
2.8.3 Table and View Privileges
2.8.4 Index Privileges
2.8.5 Schema Privileges
2.8.6 Package Privileges
2.8.7 GRANT and REVOKE Statements
2.8.8 Authorization Checking
3.1 DB2 Tools
3.1.1 The Command Center
3.1.2 The Script Center
3.1.3 The Journal
3.1.4 The Information Center
3.2 The Command Line Processor
3.2.1 Command Options
3.3 Interactive Commands
3.3.1 Controlling Isolation Level
3.3.2 Controlling Connection Type
3.3.3 Getting Help
3.3.4 Comments
4.1 Using Static SQL in C Programs
4.1.1 Host Variables
4.1.2 The SQL Declare Section
4.1.3 Exchanging Double-Byte Strings
4.1.4 Return Codes and Messages
4.1.5 WHENEVER Statement
4.1.6 Cursor Declarations
4.1.7 OPEN Statement
4.1.8 FETCH Statement
4.1.9 CLOSE Statement
4.1.10 Single-Row SELECT and VALUES Statements
4.1.11 Positioned UPDATE and DELETE Statements
4.1.12 Using Cursors with Interactive SQL
4.1.13 Compound SQL
4.1.14 Example Program PARTS1: Ordering Parts
4.2 Using Static SQL in C++ Programs
4.3 Building an Application Program
4.3.1 Precompiling a Program
4.3.2 Rebinding a Package
5.1 CASE Expressions
5.1.1 Simple Form
5.1.2 General Form
5.1.3 RAISE_ERROR Function
5.1.4 NULLIF and COALESCE Functions
5.2 Subqueries
5.2.1 Scalar Subqueries
5.2.2 Table Expressions
5.3 Table Functions
5.4 Explicit Joins .
5.5 Extended FROM Clause
5.6 Super Groups
5.6.1 ROLLUP
5.6.2 CUBE
5.6.3 Grouping Sets
5.6.4 Multiple Grouping Specifications
5.7 Common Table Expressions
5.8 Recursion
5.8.1 Recursion with Computation
5.8.2 Recursive Searching
6.1 Large Objects
6.1.1 Creating LOB Columns
6.1.2 Declaring Large-Object Variables in C and C++
6.1.3 Locators
6.1.4 File References
6.1.5 Limitations of LOB Datatypes
6.1.6 Example Program SCHOLAR: Processing Scholarship Applications
6.2 Distinct Types
6.2.1 Creating Distinct Types
6.2.2 Casting Functions
6.2.3 Using Distinct Types
6.2.4 Assigning Distinct Types
6.3 Function Path
6.3.1 SET CURRENT FUNCTION PATH Statement
6.4 User-Defined Functions
6.4.1 Creating a Sourced Function
6.4.2 Creating an External Scalar Function
6.4.3 Function Resolution
6.4.4 Implementing an External Scalar Function
6.4.5 Installing an External Function
6.4.6 Using Locators with External Functions
6.4.7 Scratchpad Functions
6.4.8 Table Functions
6.4.9 Using External Functions with Distinct Types
6.4.10 Writing an External Function in Java
6.4.11 External Functions and OLE Automation
6.4.12 Dropping a Function
6.4.13 Commenting on a Function
6.5 Steps Toward Objects
6.5.1 Example: A Polygon Datatype
6.6 Datatype Conversions
6.6.1 Promotion of Function Arguments
6.6.2 UNION Semantics
6.6.3 Assignment
6.6.4 Casting
7.1 Constraints
7.1.1 NOT NULL Constraints
7.1.2 Column Defaults
7.1.3 Unique Constraints
7.1.4 Check Constraints
7.1.5 Primary Key Constraints
7.1.6 Foreign Key Constraints
7.2 Creating and Dropping Constraints
7.2.1 CREATE TABLE Statement
7.2.2 ALTER TABLE Statement
7.3 Triggers
7.3.1 Creating and Dropping Triggers
7.3.2 Assignment Statement
7.3.3 SIGNAL Statement
7.3.4 Before Triggers
7.3.5 After Triggers
7.3.6 Recursive Triggers
7.3.7 Comparing Constraints and Triggers
7.3.8 Interactions Among Constraints and Triggers
7.4 Designing an Active Database
7.5 Binding and Dependencies
7.5.1 Conservative Binding Semantics
7.5.2 Types of Dependencies
8.1 Call Level Interface
8.1.1 Handles
8.1.2 Configuring CLI
8.1.3 Summary of CLI Functions
8.1.4 Typed Parameter Markers
8.1.5 Example Program LOADER1
8.1.6 Example Program QUERY1
8.2 Using Dynamic SQL with Java
8.2.1 JDBC Applications
8.2.2 Example Program LOADER2
8.2.3 JDBC Applets
8.3 Embedded Dynamic SQL
8.3.1 Embedded Dynamic Statements
8.3.2 Example Program LOADER3
8.3.3 The SQLDA Descriptor
8.3.4 Using an SQLDA in a PREPARE or DESCRIBE Statement
8.3.5 Using an SQLDA in an OPEN, FETCH, EXECUTE, or CALL
Statement
8.3.6 Example Program QUERY3
9.1 The Server Side
9.1.1 Example Program SERVER1: A Stored Procedure for a Bank
9.1.2 Rules for Implementing Stored Procedures
9.1.3 Installing a Stored Procedure
9.1.4 Writing a Stored Procedure in Java
9.1.5 Writing a Stored Procedure in BASIC
9.2 The Client Side
9.2.1 The CALL Statement . . . 589
9.2.2 Calling a Stored Procedure from a CLI Client
9.2.3 Result Sets
10.1 Databases and Physical Space
10.1.1 Tablespaces and Bufferpools
10.1.2 Creating and Dropping Databases
10.1.3 Where's the Data?
10.2 Parallel Databases
10.2.1 Intra-Partition Parallelism
10.2.2 Inter-Partition Parallelism
10.2.3 Reconfiguring a Parallel System
10.3 The Control Center
10.3.1 Systems (General)
10.3.2 Systems (Specific)
10.3.3 Instances (General)
10.3.4 Instances (Specific)
10.3.5 Databases (General)
10.3.6 Databases (Specific)
10.3.7 Objects Within Databases
10.4 The Client Configuration Assistant
10.5 Commands
10.5.1 Managing Instances
10.5.2 The Profile Registry
10.5.3 The Administration Server
10.5.4 Other Operating System-Level Commands
10.5.5 UDB Commands
10.6 Managing Database Recovery
10.6.1 Types of Recovery
10.6.2 Recovery Commands
10.6.3 Using the Journal for Recovery
10.7 Moving Data in Bulk
10.7.1 File Formats
10.7.2 Exporting Data
10.7.3 Importing Data
10.7.4 Loading Data
10.7.5 Check Pending State
10.7.6 Loading a Partitioned Database
10.8 Tuning for Performance
10.8.1 Controlling the Optimizer
10.8.2 Statistics
10.8.3 Reorganizing Tables
10.8.4 Explaining a Plan
10.9 Monitoring the Database
10.9.1 The Snapshot Monitor
10.9.2 Event Monitors
B.1 Column Functions
B.2 Scalar Functions
B.3 Operators
B.3.1 Prefix Operators
B.3.2 Infix Operators
Appendix D: System Catalog Tables
D.1 SYSCAT Catalog Views
D.1.1 BUFFERPOOLNODES
D.1.2 BUFFERPOOLS
D.1.3 CHECKS
D.1.4 COLAUTH
D.1.5 COLCHECKS
D.1.6 COLDIST
D.1.7 COLUMNS
D.1.8 CONSTDEP
D.1.9 DATATYPES
D.1.10 DBAUTH
D.1.11 EVENTMONITORS
D.1.12 EVENTS
D.1.13 FUNCPARMS
D.1.14 FUNCTIONS
D.1.15 INDEXAUTH
D.1.16 INDEXES
D.1.17 KEYCOLUSE
D.1.18 NODEGROUPDEF
D.1.19 NODEGROUPS
D.1.20 PACKAGEAUTH
D.1.21 PACKAGEDEP
D.1.22 PACKAGES
D.1.23 PARTITIONMAPS
D.1.24 PROCEDURES
D.1.25 PROCPARMS
D.1.26 REFERENCES
D.1.27 SCHEMAAUTH
D.1.28 SCHEMATA
D.1.29 STATEMENTS
D.1.30 TABAUTH
D.1.31 TABCONST
D.1.32 TABLES
D.1.33 TABLESPACES
D.1.34 TRIGDEP
D.1.35 TRIGGERS
D.1.36 VIEWDEP
D.1.37 VIEWS
D.2 SYSSTAT Updatable Catalog Views
D.2.1 COLDIST
D.2.2 COLUMNS
D.2.3 FUNCTIONS
D.2.4 INDEXES
D.2.5 TABLES
Appendix E: Syntax for Host Variable Declarations in C and C++
E.1 Basic Datatypes
E.1.1 Numeric Host Variables
E.1.2 String Host Variables
E.2 Large-Object Datatypes
E.2.1 LOB Host Variables
E.2.2 Locators and File References
F.1 Platform-Independent Publications
F.2 Platform-Specific Publications
Description
DB2 Universal Database (UDB) supports many different types of applications, on many different kinds of data, in many different software and hardware environments.
This book provides a complete guide to DB2 UDB Version 5 in all its aspects, including the interfaces that support end users, application developers, and database administrators. It is complementary to the IBM product documentation, providing a clear and informal explanation of how the features of DB2 were intended to be used. It is an extensive revision of the author's earlier book, Using the New DB2: IBM's Object-Relational Database System.
Key Features
- Offers complete and self-contained information, and does not assume prior knowledge of DB2, SQL, or relational database concepts
- Covers elementary principles of database management as well as the advanced features of UDB, including recursive queries, constraints, triggers, user-defined datatypes, stored procedures, parallel databases, and graphical tools for database administration
- Includes dozens of practical tips that will save readers many hours of work in developing database applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1998
- Published:
- 27th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502304
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558604827
About the Authors
Don Chamberlin Author
Don Chamberlin is a member of the DB2 development team at the IBM Almaden Research Center, and an adjunct professor of computer engineering at Santa Clara University. Dr. Chamberlin is co-inventor of the original SQL database language. He is an ACM Fellow, a member of the National Academy of Engineering and holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University.