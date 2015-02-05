A Complete Course in Canning and Related Processes, Fourteenth Edition: Fundamental Information on Canning provides readers with a complete course on canning.

This latest edition continues the tradition for both professionals in the canning industry and students who have benefitted from this collection for over 100 years. It contains extensively revised and expanded coverage, and the three-title set is designed to cover all phases of the canning process, including planning, processing, storage, and quality control.

Major changes for the new edition include new chapters on regulation and labeling that contrast the situation in different regions worldwide, updated information on containers for canned foods, and new information on validation and optimization of canning processes, among other topics.