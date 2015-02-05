A Complete Course in Canning and Related Processes
14th Edition
Volume 1 Fundemental Information on Canning
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Preface
- Introduction
- Part One. Business planning and regulations for canned foods
- 1. Creating a business plan
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Proposed outline for a business plan
- 1.3. Conclusion
- 2. Food regulations, standards, and labelling
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Codex Alimentarius
- 2.3. Food and drug administration in the United States of America
- 2.4. Principal requirements of food law
- 2.5. Current good manufacturing practice regulations
- 2.6. Food standards
- 2.7. Composition and labelling guidelines
- 2.8. Colour additives
- 2.9. Suggestions to foreign exporters and United States importers to expedite entries
- 2.10. Food plant inspection
- 2.11. US food standards
- 2.12. A general guide to canned food
- 3. Kosher and halal food regulations
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Importance of the process
- 3.3. Major concerns
- 3.4. Equipment kosherisation or preparing for halal production
- 3.5. Who prepares the product?
- 3.6. Examples of a few special issues of concern
- 3.7. Kosher and halal supervision agencies
- 1. Creating a business plan
- Part Two. Design and upkeep of canned food factories
- 4. Plant location and construction
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Factors influencing plant location
- 4.3. Selecting a geographical area
- 4.4. Basic considerations in evaluating plant location
- 4.5. Site characteristics
- 4.6. Building a canning plant
- 4.7. Layout of a canning plant
- 4.8. Government regulations relating to building construction
- 4.9. Environmental considerations
- Project impacts and their magnitude
- 4.10. Energy conservation considerations
- 4.11. Safety considerations
- 4.12. General guidance
- 5. Sanitary design and equipment requirements
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Sanitary food plant buildings
- 5.3. Equipment requirements
- 5.4. Sanitary construction of food plant equipment
- 5.5. Food plant equipment design
- 5.6. Sanitation criteria for pipes, valves, and pumps
- 5.7. Care and use of temperature controllers and recorders
- 5.8. Equipment corrosion
- 6. Water
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Supply
- 6.3. Microbiological content of water
- 6.4. Disinfection of cannery water using chlorination
- 6.5. Other methods of cannery water disinfection
- 6.6. Canning water requirements
- 6.7. Water analysis
- 6.8. Chemicals in water
- 6.9. Water quality in vegetable canning
- 6.10. Water use and conservation
- 6.11. Protecting the water supply
- 7. Energy supply and requirements
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Steam supply
- 7.3. Forms of steam
- 7.4. Properties of steam supply
- 7.5. Steam production
- 7.6. Cogeneration
- 7.7. Consumption demand
- 7.8. Steam requirements of products
- 7.9. Steam requirements: unit operations
- 7.10. Estimation of steam requirements
- 7.11. Suggestions for proper boiler maintenance
- 7.12. Air pollution
- 7.13. Energy conservation
- Appendix 1: NFPA Bulletin 36-L on energy conservation
- 8. Cleaning and sanitising
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Sanitation program
- 8.3. Cleaning
- 8.4. Sanitising
- 8.5. Sanitisers
- 8.6. Successful application of CIP chemicals
- 8.7. Equipment cleaning procedures
- 8.8. Sanitation and plant personnel
- 8.9. Machinery mould
- 8.10. Control of insects
- 9. Food processing residuals treatment and disposal
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Factors considered in waste disposal problems
- 9.3. Methods of treatment and disposal of wastes
- 9.4. Biological methods for treatment of food-processing wastewaters
- 9.5. Chemical treatment to remove suspended solids – secondary treatment
- 9.6. Aeration–flotation process for removal of suspended solids
- 9.7. Odour control in cannery wastewater tanks
- 9.8. Disposal of waste by spray irrigation
- 9.9. Valorisation
- 4. Plant location and construction
- Part Three. Canning operations
- 10. Canning operations
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Receiving raw products and packaging materials
- 10.3. Separation of the edible portion
- 10.4. Washing
- 10.5. Size grading
- 10.6. Inspecting
- 10.7. Blanching
- 10.8. Peeling
- 10.9. Size reduction
- 10.10. In-plant handling of cans and can ends
- 10.11. Cleaning the cans
- 10.12. Filling
- 10.13. Vacuum in canned foods
- 10.14. Exhausting and vacuum closing
- 10.15. Can closing
- 10.16. Dud detector
- 10.17. Container coding
- 11. Process room operations
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Commercial sterility in canned foods
- 11.3. Sterilisation metal (tinplate and or aluminium) cans in still, static, steam (discontinuous, non-agitating) retorts (summarised from NFPA Bulletin 26-L, 5th edition)
- 11.4. Retort maintenance and testing
- 11.5. Postprocessing can handling
- 11.6. Precautions for safe canning operations
- 11.7. Important points for retort equipment operators
- 11.8. Monitoring of sterilisation
- 11.9. Sterilising glass containers in still, static (discontinuous, non-agitating) retorts (NFPA Bulletin 30-L, 5th edition)
- Appendix A: Cooling cans under pressure in retorts
- 12. Sterilisation systems
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Pure-steam static batch retorts
- 12.3. Still-water immersion batch retorts
- 12.4. Still-water cascade and water-spray batch retorts
- 12.5. Crateless retorts
- 12.6. Rotating batch retorts
- 12.7. Horizontal circulating water retorts
- 12.8. High-speed reciprocating motion (Shaka®)
- 12.9. Continuous rotary pressure cookers and coolers (reel and spiral cooker coolers)
- 12.10. Hydrostatic sterilisers
- 12.11. Aseptic processing
- 12.12. Alternate thermal technologies
- 13. Computer-integrated manufacturing
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Intelligent systems
- 13.3. Use of computers in the food industry
- 13.4. Application considerations
- 14. Warehousing of canned foods
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Stacking and cased
- 14.3. Warehousing of uncased cans versus cased cans
- 14.4. Palletising
- 14.5. Bright stacking
- 14.6. Effect of warehouse temperature on quality
- 14.7. Effect of freezing on canned food
- 14.8. External can corrosion in the warehouse
- 14.9. Corrosion resulting from cannery operations
- 14.10. Secondary spoilage
- 10. Canning operations
- Appendix
- Glossary
- Index
Description
A Complete Course in Canning and Related Processes, Fourteenth Edition: Fundamental Information on Canning provides readers with a complete course on canning.
This latest edition continues the tradition for both professionals in the canning industry and students who have benefitted from this collection for over 100 years. It contains extensively revised and expanded coverage, and the three-title set is designed to cover all phases of the canning process, including planning, processing, storage, and quality control.
Major changes for the new edition include new chapters on regulation and labeling that contrast the situation in different regions worldwide, updated information on containers for canned foods, and new information on validation and optimization of canning processes, among other topics.
Key Features
- Continues the tradition of the series that has educated professionals and students for over 100 years
- Covers all aspects of the canning process, including planning, processing, storage, and control
- Analyzes worldwide food regulations, standards, and food labeling
- Incorporates processing operations, plant location, and sanitation
Readership
R&D professionals, QA/QC professionals and managers in the canning industry and food microbiologists and engineers with an interest in thermal processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 5th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096852
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857096777
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Susan Featherstone Editor
Susan Featherstone is Manager of the Food and Beverage Technology Lab at Nampak R&D
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, Food and Beverage Technology Lab, Nampak, South Africa