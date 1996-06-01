A Complete Course in Canning and Related Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696030, 9781845696184

A Complete Course in Canning and Related Processes

1st Edition

Authors: D L Downing
eBook ISBN: 9781845696184
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696030
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 1996
Description

These books are a technical reference and textbooks for students of food technology; food plant managers; product research and development specialists; Food equipment manufacturers and salesmen; brokers; and food industry suppliers. The three books contain a total of over 1650 pages.

Dr Donald Downing, Professor of food processing, New York Agricultural Experiment Station, Cornell University, Geneva, New York, has brought together many subjects, heretofore unpublished, as a unit. The objective was to make the books so comprehensive that they cover all phases of processing and so complete that they could be used as textbooks in food technology courses, as well as reference manuals and instruction books for all the food processing industry, lay individuals, as well as the professional food technologist.

This new edition has been totally revised and expanded over previous editions, having new sections, new products and processes, and covers subjects from creating a business plan and planning a food processing operation, through processing and into the warehousing of the finished product.

Readership

students of food technology; food plant managers; product research and development specialists; Food equipment manufacturers and salesmen; brokers; and food industry suppliers

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696184
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845696030

