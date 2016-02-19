A Comparative Study of Parallel Programming Languages: The Salishan Problems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Salishan Problems (J. Feo). Ada Solutions to the Salishan Problems (K.W. Dritz). The C* Parallel Programming Language (D.L. Andrews, E. Barszacz). Haskell Solutions to the Language Session Problems at the 1988 Salishan High-Speed Computing Conference (P. Hudak, S. Anderson). Id: a Language with Implicit Parallelism (R.S. Nikhil, Arvind). OCCAM (J.-L. Gaudiot, D.-K. Yoon). Program Composition Notation (K. Mani Chandy, S. Taylor). The Scheme Programming Language (J. Franco, D.P. Friedman, O. Danvy). Sisal (J. Feo).
Description
As execution speeds reach the physical limits of single cpu computers, the only hope of achieving greater computing power is with parallel systems. Researchers have proposed countless new programming languages, but their differences, similarities, strengths, weaknesses and problem domains are subtle and often not well understood. Informed comparison of parallel languages is difficult.
This volume compares eight parallel programming languages based on solutions to four problems. Each chapter includes a description of the language's philosophy, semantics and syntax, and a solution to each problem. By considering solutions rather than language features or theoretical properties, the gap is bridged between the language specialists and users. Both professionals and students in the fields of computer and computational science will find the discussions helpful and understandable.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 26th June 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294209
About the Editors
J.T. Feo Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Computer Research Group, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, CA, USA