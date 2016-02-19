A Comparative Study of Parallel Programming Languages: The Salishan Problems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444881359, 9781483294209

A Comparative Study of Parallel Programming Languages: The Salishan Problems

1st Edition

Editors: J.T. Feo
eBook ISBN: 9781483294209
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 26th June 1992
Page Count: 394
Table of Contents

The Salishan Problems (J. Feo). Ada Solutions to the Salishan Problems (K.W. Dritz). The C* Parallel Programming Language (D.L. Andrews, E. Barszacz). Haskell Solutions to the Language Session Problems at the 1988 Salishan High-Speed Computing Conference (P. Hudak, S. Anderson). Id: a Language with Implicit Parallelism (R.S. Nikhil, Arvind). OCCAM (J.-L. Gaudiot, D.-K. Yoon). Program Composition Notation (K. Mani Chandy, S. Taylor). The Scheme Programming Language (J. Franco, D.P. Friedman, O. Danvy). Sisal (J. Feo).

Description

As execution speeds reach the physical limits of single cpu computers, the only hope of achieving greater computing power is with parallel systems. Researchers have proposed countless new programming languages, but their differences, similarities, strengths, weaknesses and problem domains are subtle and often not well understood. Informed comparison of parallel languages is difficult.

This volume compares eight parallel programming languages based on solutions to four problems. Each chapter includes a description of the language's philosophy, semantics and syntax, and a solution to each problem. By considering solutions rather than language features or theoretical properties, the gap is bridged between the language specialists and users. Both professionals and students in the fields of computer and computational science will find the discussions helpful and understandable.

Details

No. of pages:
394
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483294209

About the Editors

J.T. Feo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Computer Research Group, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, CA, USA

