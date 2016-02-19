A Colour Guide to Clouds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080103747, 9781483279213

A Colour Guide to Clouds

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Scorer Harry Wexler
Editors: R. S. Scorer C. M. Penner
eBook ISBN: 9781483279213
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 70
Description

A Colour Guide to Clouds contains 48 pictures that illustrate the most important cloud making processes. These pictures provide insights into the mode of formation of almost every cloud. This book is composed of six sections, and begins with an introduction to cloud name identification and the importance of clouds in the circumstances in which they occur. The succeeding sections deal with the major cloud names, namely, cumulus, cirrus, nimbus, and stratus. These topics are followed by illustrations of various cloud forms, the low pressure area of clouds, as well as ice clouds. The final chapters contain text and colored plates of different cloud forms. This book will prove useful to meteorologists, naturalists, and cloud scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Cloud names

Cloud-Building Motion Patterns

List of Illustrations

Text and Coloured pPates

Practical Studies

Index

About the Author

Richard Scorer

Harry Wexler

About the Editor

R. S. Scorer

C. M. Penner

