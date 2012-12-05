A Clinical Guide to Applied Dental Materials
1st Edition
Description
A new textbook on the practical use of dental materials suitable for undergraduate dental students and qualified dental practitioners taking post-graduate exams in dental materials, restorative dentistry, operative techniques, advanced conservative dentistry, endodontics, removable prosthodontics and implantology.
Key Features
- Highly practical and evidenced-based throughout – closing the gap between theory and practice to give readers confidence in selecting and preparing the right material for the patient and circumstance
- Amply illustrated in full colour with over 1000 photographs, artworks and tables to clearly demonstrate both materials and techniques
- Helps readers appreciate the important relationship between clinical manipulation and the practical use of dental materials
- Describes how to properly select a given material for any situation, how to use materials to best effect and when and how not to use them
- ‘Good practice’ and ‘Warning’ boxes help readers recall important information
- Uniquely written by a practising dentist with academic experience and an academic in biomaterials with extensive clinical experience
- Self-assessment questions with full answers helps readers consolidate learning and prepare for exams
- Designed to improve clinical success and improve patient outcomes
- Perfect for all undergraduate and postgraduate students studying dental material science and/or restorative dentistry
Table of Contents
Section 1 – General Principles
Chapter 1.1 Dental Materials in the Oral Environment
Chapter 1.2 Clinical manipulation of materials
Chapter 1.3 Biological Effects and Safety Aspects of Dental Materials
Chapter 1.4 The Role of the Manufacturer
Chapter 1.5 Control and Use of Materials in Practice
Section 2 – Direct Dental Materials
Chapter 2.1 Dental Amalgam
The Tooth Coloured Restorative Materials
Chapter 2.2 Resin Based Composites
Chapter 2.3 Compomers
Chapter 2.4 Glass Ionomer Cements
Chapter 2.5 Resin Modified Glass Ionomer cements
Chapter 2.6 Bonding Systems
Chapter 2.7 Other Dental Cements
Chapter 2.8 Materials Used In Endodontics
Section 3 – Materials used with Indirect Techniques
Chapter 3.1 Materials used in Temporisation
Chapter 3.2 Impression materials
Chapter 3.3 Waxes and Occlusal Registration Materials
Section 4 – Other Surgery Materials
Chapter 4.1 Preventive and Periodontal Materials, Implants and Biomaterials
Chapter 4.2 Dental Bleaching Systems
Chapter 4.3 Cutting Instruments
Section 5 – Laboratory Materials
Chapter 5.1 Model and Investment Materials
Chapter 5.2 Alloys used in dentistry
Chapter 5.3 Dental Ceramics
Chapter 5.4 Polymers in Prosthodontics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 5th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046964
About the Author
Stephen Bonsor
Mr Steve Bonsor is a general dental practitioner working in private practice in Aberdeen. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1992 with Honours and won the Hepburn Prize for the best senior student in dental hospital practice. In 1997, he gained a Diploma in Post Graduate Dental Studies from the University of Bristol. Also in that year he was appointed a part-time clinical teacher at Dundee Dental Hospital and School and Honorary Clinical Teacher at the University of Dundee in the Sections of Operative Dentistry, Fixed Prosthodontics, Endodontology and Integrated Oral Care and taught there on a part time basis until 2006. He was admitted as a member to the Institute of Learning and Teaching in 2001 and awarded Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy in 2007. He completed a Master of Science at the University of Bristol graduating in 2008.
He is heavily involved in postgraduate dental education having lectured throughout the UK. He has also extensive experience of tutoring the dental team, in particular dental nurses. He has recently been appointed as an Honorary Clinical Lecturer at the University of Edinburgh. He is currently actively involved in research having published original research articles in peer reviewed journals with his main research areas being Photo-Activated Disinfection and the clinical performance of dental materials. He is a referee for a number of dental journals. He is a key influence of a number of dental material and equipment manufacturers.
Affiliations and Expertise
General Dental Practitioner, Aberdeen, Scotland, UK; Honorary Clinical Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK; and formerly Honorary Clinical Teacher, University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland, UK
Gavin Pearson
Gavin Pearson trained as a dentist at UCL Dental School. In 1969 he was appointed as a lecturer in Conservative Dentistry at UCL Dental School and subsequently at the London Hospital Medical College Dental Institute. During this time he carried out work on the early composite filling materials. He was appointed Senior Lecturer/Hon Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at UCL in 1979 and in 1987 he became Head of Biomaterials at Eastman Dental Institute and Hon Consultant in Restorative Dentistry. He was appointed Reader in 1990 and was awarded a personal Chair in Biomaterials in 1996. He became head of Biomaterials in relation to Dentistry at QMUL in 1999 and was also Associate Director of the Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials at QMUL until his retirement in 2006. He has collaborated on a number of research projects with dental manufacturers.
His research has concentrated on the clinical problems associated with dental material and has been involved in the research and development of minimally invasive techniques using antibacterial PDT and glass ionomer cements. He has published over 140 peer reviewed papers. He has been associated with the University of Bristol Open Learning for Dentistry [BUOLD] courses since their inception in 1990. He has lectured in both the US and Europe and has been the UK Principle Expert on Glass Ionomer Cements at a number of ISO meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Late Professor of Biomaterials in Relation to Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, London, UK