A Clinical Guide to Applied Dental Materials

Mr Steve Bonsor is a general dental practitioner working in private practice in Aberdeen. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1992 with Honours and won the Hepburn Prize for the best senior student in dental hospital practice. In 1997, he gained a Diploma in Post Graduate Dental Studies from the University of Bristol. Also in that year he was appointed a part-time clinical teacher at Dundee Dental Hospital and School and Honorary Clinical Teacher at the University of Dundee in the Sections of Operative Dentistry, Fixed Prosthodontics, Endodontology and Integrated Oral Care and taught there on a part time basis until 2006. He was admitted as a member to the Institute of Learning and Teaching in 2001 and awarded Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy in 2007. He completed a Master of Science at the University of Bristol graduating in 2008.

He is heavily involved in postgraduate dental education having lectured throughout the UK. He has also extensive experience of tutoring the dental team, in particular dental nurses. He has recently been appointed as an Honorary Clinical Lecturer at the University of Edinburgh. He is currently actively involved in research having published original research articles in peer reviewed journals with his main research areas being Photo-Activated Disinfection and the clinical performance of dental materials. He is a referee for a number of dental journals. He is a key influence of a number of dental material and equipment manufacturers.