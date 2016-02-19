A Classification System to Describe Workpieces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080157580, 9781483165660

A Classification System to Describe Workpieces

1st Edition

Definitions

Editors: W. R. Macconnell
eBook ISBN: 9781483165660
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 106
Description

A Classification System to Describe Workpieces provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects and principles of coding. This book discusses the various applications of the classification system of coding. Organized into three chapters, this book begins with an overview of the requirements of a system of classification pertaining adequately and equally to design, production, and work planning. This text then examines the purpose of the classification system in production to determine the most suitable means of machining a component. Other chapters consider the optimal utilization of machines, which comes within the scope of production control. This book discusses as well the rotational components that are separated into segments after rotational machining are rotational components with deviations. The final chapter deals with rotational components with cast, forged, or welded stiffening or with recesses not affecting the function of the components. This book is a valuable resource for engineers involved in machine tool industries.

Table of Contents


1. The Principles of Coding

1.1 Components to be Coded

1.2 The Use of the Classification System

1.3 Example of Coding (Rotational Component)

1.4 Example of Coding (Flat Component)

2. The Application of the Classification System

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Application in Design

2.3 Application in Work Planning

2.4 Application in Production

3. Definitions for the Classification System

About the Editor

W. R. Macconnell

