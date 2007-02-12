A Career in Nursing: Is it right for me?
1st Edition
Authors: Janet Katz
Paperback ISBN: 9780323046336
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th February 2007
Page Count: 160
Description
For anyone considering a career in nursing, this book is a must-read resource providing a unique look at the nursing profession. Personal accounts from men and women at all stages and in all specialties of nursing provide practical advice and realistic, often humorous perspectives on what it's really like to be a nurse.
Key Features
- Simple, proven, common-sense tips, tactics and survival strategies cover every stage, from deciding to be a nurse, to choosing and being admitted to nursing school, succeeding academically, getting the first job, and thriving in a nursing career.
- Anecdotes and interviews with practicing nurses highlight the human side of nursing.
- The direct, conversational, and humorous writing style makes it easy to read.
- Dispels the myths, misconceptions, and stereotypes of the nursing profession.
- Includes the most recent data and statistics regarding the nursing shortage, job trends, health care systems, policy development and more.
- Explores the many aspects of college life.
- Advice helps you establish and achieve personal goals for success.
- Appendices direct you to print and online resources for educational information, ways to pay for college, and nursing-related organizations.
Table of Contents
- You Don’t Have to Like Blood to Be a Nurse
2. Tell Someone Who Cares
3. Making a Career Decision Is Enough to Make Anyone Sick
4. How to Get Where You Want to Go
5. The “5 R’s”: Choosing the Right School
6. Invasive Procedures: Getting into School
7. Going to School
8. Need a Brain Transplant? Try Graduate School
9. The Insider’s Scoop on Job Opportunities
10. Working for a Living
11. Survival in the Workplace
Appendix A: Resources
Appendix B: Nursing Organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 12th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323046336
About the Author
Janet Katz
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Intercollegiate College of Nursing, Washington State University, Spokane, WA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.