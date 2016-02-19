A Breaking of Seals is the story of a quest - the quest to discover one of the most extraordinary and least remembered events of the Second World War. This was the participation in the Slovak Uprising of 1944 of the French soldiers who escaped from prisoner-of-war camps in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. Under the leadership of Captain Georges de Lannurien, they formed a Detachement francais de combatants de la Tschecoslovaquie which fought beside the Slovak Army during the Uprising and which later stood side by side with Slovak partisans as part of the Stefanik Brigade.