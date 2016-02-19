A Breaking of Seals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080348698, 9781483286648

A Breaking of Seals

1st Edition

The French Resistance in Slovakia

Authors: B. Chnoupek R. Pynsent K. Brusak R. Pynsent
eBook ISBN: 9781483286648
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 1988
Description

A Breaking of Seals is the story of a quest - the quest to discover one of the most extraordinary and least remembered events of the Second World War. This was the participation in the Slovak Uprising of 1944 of the French soldiers who escaped from prisoner-of-war camps in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. Under the leadership of Captain Georges de Lannurien, they formed a Detachement francais de combatants de la Tschecoslovaquie which fought beside the Slovak Army during the Uprising and which later stood side by side with Slovak partisans as part of the Stefanik Brigade.

Table of Contents

Introduction by Karel Brusak and Robert Pynsent. Prologue: The Quest Begins. The Baker of Sered. The 'White Lady'. In Kantor. Vlado. Battle at Strecno. The Cadet's Story. Tatra-Man. In the 'G' Hospital. Franko. In the Hills. Epilogue.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286648

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

