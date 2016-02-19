A Basic Vocabulary of Scientific and Technological German - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116709, 9781483137025

A Basic Vocabulary of Scientific and Technological German

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library of Science Technology Engineering and Liberal Studies

Authors: J. Horne
Editors: Robert Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483137025
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 386
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A Basic Vocabulary of Scientific and Technological German is a collection of common scientific and technological terms used in many fields in science, commerce, and industry.
This book provides the most commonly used German terms and words in the applied and pure sciences, such as anatomy and physiology, and in commerce and industry. The author explains German grammar particularly as it is used in modern scientific and research papers. He introduces the concept of separable and inseparable compounds and explains sample uses. Like in English, he also explains how words are compounded and constructed in the German language. German punctuation is also noted. The book discusses irregular verbs that can be grouped into 14 sections. A particular section that can prove useful is a list of abbreviations and their meanings as these are used in German scientific and technical papers. A dictionary, a table of irregular verbs, and other conversion tables are available at the end of this book.
This collection can be immensely useful for translators, librarians, researchers in science, students learning German, as well as foreign people conducting business and government affairs in Germany.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Note on Compound Verbs

Brief Note on Prepositions

Some Conversion Tables (Umrechnungstafeln)

Note on German Word-Building

Word-Building by Prefixes

Note on German Punctuation

Abbreviations Used in the Dictionary

A List of Abbreviations and Their Meanings Common in German Scientific and Technical Writings

Abbreviations in German Periodicals

Irregular Verbs

Synopsis of the Modal Auxiliary Verbs

Some Reference Works

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Y

Z


Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137025

About the Author

J. Horne

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.