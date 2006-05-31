8th International Conference on Turbochargers and Turbocharging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691745, 9781845697099

8th International Conference on Turbochargers and Turbocharging

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9781845697099
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691745
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2006
Page Count: 376
Description

Building on the success of an established series of successful conferences held every four years since 1978, 8th International Conference on Turbochargers and Turbocharging presents the latest technologies relating to engine pressure charging systems from international industry and academic experts in the field, covering new developments in compressors and novel intake systems; Improved models for cycle simulation; Electro boost systems; Industry trends and requirements; Turbines and mechanical aspects such as thermomechanical analysis, dynamics, and axial load capacity.

Key Features

  • Discusses the latest technologies relating to engine pressure charging systems
  • Looks at mechanical aspects such as thermomechanical analysis, dynamics, and axial load capacity

Readership

Industrial and academic researchers and mechanical engineers

Table of Contents

Compressors and novel intake systems; Improved models for cycle simulation; Electro boost systems; Turbines; Mechanical aspects; Additional papers.

Details

