8th International Conference on Turbochargers and Turbocharging
1st Edition
Description
Building on the success of an established series of successful conferences held every four years since 1978, 8th International Conference on Turbochargers and Turbocharging presents the latest technologies relating to engine pressure charging systems from international industry and academic experts in the field, covering new developments in compressors and novel intake systems; Improved models for cycle simulation; Electro boost systems; Industry trends and requirements; Turbines and mechanical aspects such as thermomechanical analysis, dynamics, and axial load capacity.
Key Features
- Discusses the latest technologies relating to engine pressure charging systems
- Looks at mechanical aspects such as thermomechanical analysis, dynamics, and axial load capacity
Readership
Industrial and academic researchers and mechanical engineers
Table of Contents
Compressors and novel intake systems; Improved models for cycle simulation; Electro boost systems; Turbines; Mechanical aspects; Additional papers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st May 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845697099
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845691745