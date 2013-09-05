8th International Conference on Compressors and their Systems
1st Edition
Description
This book contains the papers from the 2013 International Conference on Compressors and Their Systems, held from 9-10 September at City University London. The long-running conference series is the ultimate global forum for reviewing the latest developments and novel approaches in compressor research. High-quality technical papers are sourced from around the globe, covering technology development, operation, maintenance and reliability, safety and environmental impact, energy efficiency and carbon footprint, system integration and behaviour, upgrades and refurbishment, design and manufacture, education and professional development. All the papers are previously unpublished and constitute leading edge research.
Key Features
- Presents leading edge developments in compressor technology
- Gives the latest prediction and modelling techniques
- Details the new technology and machinery
Readership
Academic experts in compressors and their systems; Research specialists; Equipment suppliers; Anyone with an interest in compressors
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Sponsors
- Foreword
- Keynote Papers
- What does the future hold for compressor manufacturers?
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 TRENDS IN REFRIGERATION
- 3 ADDITIONAL CHALLENGES
- 4 ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES
- 5 NEW TECHNOLOGIES
- 6 JUSTIFICATION FOR THE CHANGE
- 7 CONCLUSIONS
- Recent research of novel compression concepts for vapor compression heat pumping, air conditioning and refrigeration systems
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 BOWTIE COMPRESSOR
- 3 ROTARY SPOOL COMPRESSOR
- 4 Z-COMPRESSOR
- 5 LINEAR COMPRESSOR
- 6 DIAPHRAGM COMPRESSOR
- 7 SUMMARY
- Sliding vane rotary compressor technology and energy saving
- ABSTRACT
- INTRODUCTION
- 1 SLIDING VANE COMPRESSOR TECHNOLOGY AND ENERGY CONSUMPTION
- 2 SLIDING VANE COMPRESSOR: PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION
- 2 PREMIUM SECTORS OF SVRC
- 3 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- What does the future hold for compressor manufacturers?
- Compressor Systems
- Experimental study of compressor operating characteristics and performance when using refrigerants R32, R1234yf, and two new low GWP developmental refrigerants as drop-in replacements for R410A
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL METHODOLOGY
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Performance and suitability comparisons of some R22 possible substitute refrigerants
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 COMPARISONS OF DIRECT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
- 3 COMPARISONS OF COMPATIBILITY WITH EXISTING R22 SYSTEMS
- 4 COMPARISONS OF SYSTEM PERFORMANCES
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Oil level measurement in oil-injected screw compressor packages used in the petroleum, petrochemical, refrigeration and fuel gas markets
- ABSTRACT
- 1 OIL-INJECTED SCREW COMPRESSOR LUBRICATION OIL SYSTEM
- 2 LEVEL MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGIES
- 3 CONCLUSIONS
- Simulation of a cold climate heat pump furnished with a scroll compressor with multiple vapor injection lines
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 COMPRESSOR ANALYSIS AND SIMULATION
- 3 CYCLE ANALYSIS
- 4 COMPRESSOR SIMULATION WITH ONE PAIR OF INJECTION PORTS
- 5 OPTIMIZATION OF VAPOR-INJECTED COMPRESSORS WITH ONE AND TWO INJECTION LINES
- CONCLUSIONS
- Compressor for exhaust treatment of non-road vehicles
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 COR® TECHNOLOGY
- 3 COR® COMPRESSOR
- 4 DEVELOPMENT OF PLASTIC ROTORS FOR THE COR® COMPRESSOR
- 5 CONCLUSION
- 6 OUTLOOK
- Screw pulsation generation and control: a shock tube mechanism
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SCREW PULSATION GENERATION MECHANISM: A SHOCK TUBE THEORY
- 3 PULSATION CONTROL: PULSATION TRAP METHOD
- 4 CONCLUSIONS AND DISCUSSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Numerical analysis of unsteady behaviour of a screw compressor plant system
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATHEMATICAL MODEL OF THE SCREW COMPRESSOR PLANT
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL VERIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OBTAINED FROM THE MATHEMATICAL MODEL
- 4 PRESENTATION AND ANALYSIS OF THE SIMULATED CASES
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Optimization of integrated energy process in China industrial compressed air system
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THEORETICAL ANALYSIS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Investigation on working characteristics of micro compressed air energy storage system
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SYSTEM DESCRIPTION
- 3 THERMODYNAMIC ANALYSIS
- 4 RESULTS AND ANALYSIS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Experimental study of compressor operating characteristics and performance when using refrigerants R32, R1234yf, and two new low GWP developmental refrigerants as drop-in replacements for R410A
- Energy Efficiency
- Compressor and system energy efficiency improvements through lubricant optimization
- ABSTRACT
- 1 IMPORTANCE OF LUBRICANT OPTIMIZATION
- 2 EVALUATION OF LUBRICANT AND REFRIGERANT INTERACTIONS
- 3 LUBRICANT AND REFRIGERANT INTERACTION STUDIES
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Energy saving in sliding vane rotary compressors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 OIL INJECTION MODELING INSIDE THE VANE
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL ACTIVITY
- 4 RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Energy recovery using sliding vane rotary expanders
- ABSTRACT
- INTRODUCTION
- 1 MODEL DESCRIPTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL SET UP
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL ACTIVITY
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Compressor and system energy efficiency improvements through lubricant optimization
- Screw Compressors
- Calculation of discharge pressure pulsations of a screw compressor using the one-dimensional method of characteristics
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MODELLING
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Discussion of actual profile clearances’ calculation method in rotary compressors in the absence of rotor timing units
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DEFINITION OF THE PROBLEM, CALCULATION PLAN
- 3 COORDINATES OF THE ROTOR PROFILE
- 4 DETERMINATION OF THE ANGULAR CLEARANCE BETWEEN THE ROTORS
- 5 DYNAMICS OF A FREE ROTOR AND POSSIBILITY OF ITS EXIT FROM DIRECT CONTACT WITH A MALE ROTOR
- 6 RESULTS
- 7 CONCLUSIONS
- Theoretical analysis of loads on the gate rotor bearings in the single screw compressor
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GEOMETRIC MODEL
- 3 FORCE ANALYSIS OF THE GATE ROTOR SHAFT BEARINGS
- 4 RESULT
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Investigation of heat exchange in the working chamber of rotary compressors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ROTARY COMPRESSOR WITH EXTERNAL COMPRESSION (ROOTS TYPE)
- 3 ROTARY COMPRESSOR WITH INTERNAL COMPRESSION
- 4 RESULTS OF THE THERMOMETRY IN THE WORKING CAVITY OF ROTARY COMPRESSORS
- 5 METHOD OF DETERMINING HEAT TRANSFER COEFFICIENT
- 6 GENERALIZATION OF THE HEAT TRANSFER COEFFICIENT IN THE DIMENSIONLESS FORM
- 7 INFLUENCE OF HEAT EXCHANGE ON THE RESULTS OF MATHEMATICAL SIMULATION OF THE WORKING PROCESSES IN ROTARY COMPRESSORS
- 8 CONCLUSIONS
- Experimental validation of a geometry model for twin screw machines
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GEOMETRY MODEL
- 3 MODEL VERIFICATION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS AND FURTHER WORK
- 5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Thermodynamic simulation of multi-stage screw compressors using chamber-based screw model
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MODELING OF SCREW COMPRESSORS
- 3 THERMODYNAMIC CALCULATIONS
- 4 SIMULATION TOOL
- 5 SIMULATION RESULTS
- 6 CONCLUSION
- Effect of variable volume index on performance of single screw compressor
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 INTEGRATED PART LOAD VALUE (IPLV)
- 3 VARIABLE VOLUME INDEX (VI) SYSTEM
- 4 RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Investigations of deformation failure of the slide valve in single screw refrigeration compressors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MODELING
- 3 FINITE ELEMENT ANALYSIS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Calculation of discharge pressure pulsations of a screw compressor using the one-dimensional method of characteristics
- Scroll Compressors
- Assessment of reed valve dynamic behavior in a scroll compressor through visualization
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- 5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Fatigue design and safety factor for scroll compressor wraps
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 FATIGUE ANALYSIS
- 3 MATERIAL: DUCTILE AND GREY CAST IRON
- 4 FRACTURE MECHANICS APPROACH
- 5 SIMULATION MODELS
- 6 RESULTS
- 7 FURTHER WORK
- 8 CONCLUSIONS
- Simulation model to predict temperature distribution along scroll wraps
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATHEMATICAL MODEL
- 3 SOLUTION PROCEDURE
- 4 RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Oil flow at discharge valve in a scroll compressor
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- 5 FUTURE WORK
- 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Assessment of reed valve dynamic behavior in a scroll compressor through visualization
- Novel Compressors and Manufacturing Technologies
- Analysis and development of a new compressor device based on the new finned piston
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 CONCEPTUAL DESIGN
- 3 COMPRESSOR DESCRIPTION
- 4 EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE
- 5 COMPARISON AND CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Oil-flooded screw vacuum pumps with a novel flexible discharge port design
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE DESIGN OF SCREW VACUUM PUMP WITH FLEXIBLE DISCHARGE PORT
- 3 THE AVERAGE PRESSURE OF THE LAST CLOSED LOBE
- 4 MEASUREMENT RESULTS OF A SCREW VACUUM PUMP WITH THE FLEXIBLE DISCHARGE PORT AND DISCUSSIONS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Spool compressor tip seal design considerations
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 TIP SEAL BEHAVIOR
- 3 HYDRODYNAMIC ANALYSIS
- 4 DYNAMIC ANALYSIS
- 5 MODEL SOLUTION
- 6 MODEL RESULTS
- 7 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
- 8 CONCLUSION
- 9 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Generating grinding in rotor production – KAPP rotor grinding machine RX 120
- ABSTRACT
- 1 MANUFACTURING CHAIN OF SMALL ROTORS - STATE OF THE ART
- 2 FUNDAMENTALS OF GENERATING GRINDING
- 3 GENERATING GRINDING OF SCREW-TYPE COMPRESSOR ROTORS
- 4 PROCESS PERFORMANCE
- 5 MACHINE CONCEPT RX 120
- 6 INTEGRATED LOADING AND DEBURRING
- 4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
- Experimental study of noise and vibration reduction in a medium-size oil-flooded twin-screw compressor by the application of helix relief
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 TRANSMISSION ERROR SIMULATION
- 3 DESIGN OF RELIEF
- 4 NOISE TEST
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Analysis and development of a new compressor device based on the new finned piston
- Reciprocating Compressors
- Survey of factors influencing reciprocating compressor efficiencies and discharge gas temperatures
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ENERGY BALANCE, SPECIFIC ENTHALPIES AND TEMPERATURES
- 3 MATHEMATICAL MODELS TO SIMULATE COMPRESSOR OPERATION
- 4 IMPORTANCE OF CONSIDERING REAL GAS BEHAVIOUR
- 5 FACTORS INFLUENCING THE GAS FLOW RATE
- 6 CONCLUSION
- An investigation of the heat transfer phenomena between the hermetic reciprocating compressor components
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL STUDIES
- 3 ANALYTICAL MODELLING
- 4 RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Study of aerodynamic noise in hermetic refrigerator compressor
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION OF COMPRESSOR NOISE
- 2 SIMULATION OF WORKING PROCESS OF COMPRESSOR
- 3 CALCULATIONS AND ANALYSIS OF THE SUCTION NOISE
- 4 ANALYSIS OF MODIFIED MUFFLER
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Survey of factors influencing reciprocating compressor efficiencies and discharge gas temperatures
- Expanders
- Physics of a dry running unsynchronized twin screw expander
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE SCREW EXPANDER GL51.2-M
- 3 BASIS OF THE EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL INVESTIGATIONS
- 4 INVESTIGATION RESULTS
- 5 SUMMARY
- 3D CFD analysis of a twin screw expander
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 CFD ANALYSIS OF A TWIN SCREW EXPANDER
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Sizing models and performance analysis of volumetric expansion machines for waste heat recovery through organic Rankine cycles on passenger cars
- ABSTRACT
- INTRODUCTION
- 1 STATE OF THE ART
- 2 EXPANDER MODELS
- 3 PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS
- 4 QUALITY OF THE ASSUMPTIONS AND IMPROVEMENTS
- 5 DECISION ARRAY
- 6 CONCLUSION
- Simulation of expansion process in positive displacement expander
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 INTRODUCTION TO SUPERFRACTION
- 3 THERMODYNAMIC MODEL SPECIFICS OF THE EXPANSION PROCESS
- 4 PORT FLOW MODEL SPECIFICS
- 5 EXPANSION RPOCESS ANALYSIS EXAMPLE
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- Investigation on a scroll expander for waste heat recovery on internal combustion engines
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MODELIZATION OF THE SCROLL EXPANDER
- 3 NUMERICAL SIMULATIONS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Physics of a dry running unsynchronized twin screw expander
- Turbo Machines
- Oil-free centrifugal refrigeration compressors: from HFC134a to HFO1234ze(E)
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 CENTRIFUGAL CHILLERS AND THEIR OPERATING CONDITIONS
- 3 NEW REFRIGERANTS IN OIL-FREE COMPRESSORS
- 4 THE FIRST AIR-COOLED CHILLER WITH HFO1234ZE(E)
- CONCLUSIONS
- The application of the Universal Modeling Method to development of centrifugal compressor model stages
- ABSTRACT
- INTRODUCTION
- MODERNIZATION OF MODELING TECHNOLOGY
- PLANT TEST PERFORMANCE CURVE MODELING
- MODEL STAGES’ PERFORMANCE CURVES DERIVED FROM TEST DATA
- CONCLUSION
- Flow and performance investigation of the specially designed channel diffuser of centrifugal compressor
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DESIGN METHOD
- 3 APPLICATION OF THE DESIGN METHOD FOR THE CENTRIFUGAL COMPRESSOR MODEL STAGE
- 4 EXPERIMENTAL FACILITY AND MEASUREMENTS
- 5 NUMERICAL SIMULATION
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- Investigation of gas flow with injection in vaneless diffuser of centrifugal compressor
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MODEL DESCRIPTION AND ASSUMPTIONS
- 3 RESULTS OF CALCULATIONS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Experimental study of radial low specific speed turbocompressor running in reverse as turboexpander
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MARKET RESEARCH
- 3 DESIGNS
- 4 EXPERIMENTAL RIG
- 5 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 6 POWER LOSS CALCULATIONS
- 7 CONCLUSIONS
- Shape optimization of a centrifugal compressor impeller
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 OPTIMIZATION PROCEDURE
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- Centrifugal compressor efficiency types and rational application
- ABSTRACT
- EFFICIENCY FOR CALCULATION OF GAS PARAMETERS IN FLOW PATH ELEMENTS
- POWER CONSUMPTION CALCULATION
- COMPARISON OF COMPRESSORS AERODYNAMIC PERFECTNESS
- LOSS ESTIMATION
- CONCLUSION
- Oil-free centrifugal refrigeration compressors: from HFC134a to HFO1234ze(E)
- Valves
- Historic review of attempts to model valve dynamics
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 HISTORICAL RETROSPECT
- 3 ANALYSIS OF VALVE PLATE MOTION
- 4 THERE IS NO DANGER IN RESONANCE
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Numerical analysis of seat impact of reed type valves
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 NUMERICAL MODEL
- 3 DIMENSIONLESS NUMBERS FOR VALVE IMPACT
- 4 RESULTS OF SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- The improved valve assembly of swash plate compressor for vehicle air conditioning system
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE COMPRESSOR PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT DESIGN
- 3 THE TEST RESULTS OF IMPROVED VALVE ASSEMBLY
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- Transient and dynamic numerical simulation of the fluid flow through valves based on large eddy simulation models
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATHEMACIAL FORMULATION AND NUMERICAL METHOD
- 3 COMPUTATIONAL DOMAIN, MESH AND BOUNDARY CONDITIONS
- 4 NUMERICAL RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Historic review of attempts to model valve dynamics
- Computational Fluid Dynamics
- Use of computational fluid dynamics to develop improved one-dimensional thermodynamic analyses of refrigerant screw compressors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 COMPARISON TO TESTS
- 3 FLOW THROUGH RADIAL GAPS BETWEEN ROTORS AND HOUSING
- 4 FLOW THROUGH BLOWHOLE
- 5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- CFD grid generation and analysis of screw compressor with variable geometry rotors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GRID GENERATION FOR VARIABLE PITCH AND VARIABLE PROFILE SCREW ROTORS
- 3 CFD ANALYSIS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- CFD modelling of scroll compressor intermediate discharge ports
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SIMPLIFICATIONS AND ASSUMPTIONS
- 3 CFD MODEL
- 4 CALCULATIONS
- 5 RESULTS
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- 7 FUTURE WORK
- CFD analysis of pressure pulsation in screw compressors – Combine theory with practice
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL ANALYSIS OF PRESSURE PULSATION
- 3 INFLUENCE OF THE MESHES IN CFD SIMULATION
- 4 MODELLING PULSATION IN SCREW COMPRESSORS
- 5 SIMULATION RESULTS
- 6 CONCLUSION
- CFD analyses of a radial inflow turbine
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 CFD MODELLING
- 3 STEADY SIMULATIONS
- 4 UNSTEADY SIMULATIONS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Numerical and experimental investigation of the efficiency of vaned diffuser of centrifugal compressor
- ABSTRACT
- INTRODUCTION
- EXPERIMENTAL INVESTIGATION
- NUMERICAL INVESTIGATION
- GEOMETRY
- COMPUTATIONAL GRID
- ASSUMPTIONS
- BOUNDARY CONDITIONS
- CONVERGENCE CRITERIA
- COMPARISON OF RESULTS
- VANED DIFFUSER EFFICIENCY
- CONCLUSIONS
- Simulation and validation of the compressor stage of a turbocharger using OpenFOAM
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 NUMERICAL SETUP
- 3 NASA CENTRIFUGAL COMPRESSOR
- 4 COMPRESSOR SIDE OF A TURBOCHARGER
- 5 CONCLUSION
- Influence of the suction arrangement and geometry of the inlet port on the performance of twin screw compressors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL BACKGROUND
- 3 NUMERICAL MODELS
- 4 NUMERICAL RESULTS
- CONCLUSIONS
- Use of computational fluid dynamics to develop improved one-dimensional thermodynamic analyses of refrigerant screw compressors
- Modelling
- A new dynamic heat pump simulation model with variable speed compressors under frosting conditions
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 HEAT PUMP SIMULATION MODEL
- 3 FROSTING MODEL DEVELOPMENT
- 4 HEAT PUMP SIMULATION UNDER FROSTING CONDITION
- 5 CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE WORKS
- Developing simulation tools for design of low charge vapour compression refrigeration systems
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DESIGN METHOD TO OPTIMIZE ROOM AIR CONDITIONER
- 3 HEAT EXCHANGER SIMULATION TOOL FOR 5 MM DIAMETER TUBES
- 4 SYSTEM SIMULATION TOOL FOR AIR CONDITIONER
- 5 VALIDATION FOR SIMULATION TOOLS
- 6 CONCLUSION
- Modeling of small-size turbocharger compressors’ performance curves
- ABSTRACT
- ANNOTATION
- TEST METHODOLOGY AND RESULTS
- MODELING METHOD
- MODELING PROCESS AND RESULTS
- CONCLUSION
- Development of a generalized steady-state simulation framework for positive displacement compressors and expanders
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 COMPONENT MODELS
- 3 CYCLE SOLVER
- 4 OVERALL SOLVER
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- A parallel object oriented code framework for numerical simulation of reciprocating compressors – introduction of solid parts modeling
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 COMPRESSOR MODELING APPROACH
- 3 CASE DESCRIPTION
- 4 NUMERICAL RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- Analysis of the basic geometrical parameters influence on the efficiency of the Roots-type compressor on the basis of thermodynamic processes simulation
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GEOMETRICAL ANALYSIS
- 3 MATHEMATICAL MODEL
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- A comprehensive simulation model of the dynamics of the revolving vane machine
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GEOMETRICAL MODELS
- 3 DYNAMICS MODEL
- 4 THERMODYNAMICS MODEL
- 5 SIMULATION PROCEDURES
- 6 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 7 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- A new dynamic heat pump simulation model with variable speed compressors under frosting conditions
- Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 5th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782421702
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781782421696
About the Editor
City University London
City University London is a leading research university focussed on business and the professions. The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) is one of the leading professional engineering institutions in the world