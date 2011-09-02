7th International Conference on Compressors and their Systems 2011
1st Edition
Description
This book contains the papers presented at the 7th International Conference on Compressors and their Systems at City University London in conjunction with the IMECHE. This conference is the ultimate global forum for reviewing the latest developments and novel approaches in compressor research. It features contributions from equipment manufacturers, suppliers, users and research organisations; these papers present developments in air, gas and refrigeration compressors; vacuum pumps; expanders; and related systems and components. Papers cover the design, development and operation of a wide range of compressors and expanders. Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, users and research organisations are all represented. Aspects covered include: present and future developments in scroll compressors; design and optimisation of screw compressors; latest thinking in oscillating and vane compressors; improving the function of valves; latest research in dynamic compressors; detailed analysis of reciprocating compressors; improved accuracy and usefulness of modelling techniques; developing better control of centrifugal compressors; and reducing unwanted noise and vibration.
Key Features
- Presents all the papers of the International Conference on Compressors and their Systems 2011
- Up to date papers on compressor technology improvements
- The latest prediction modelling techniques are presented
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, managers and technicians with theoretical and practical interests in compressors and their systems.
Table of Contents
Cover image
Title page
Copyright
Sponsors
Foreword
Introductory Papers
Chapter 1: Use of finite element and computational fluid dynamics analyses in the development of positive displacement compressor simulations
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 SCREW COMPRESSOR DISCHARGE PORT
3 SCROLL COMPRESSOR LEAKAGE
4 RECIPROCATING COMPRESSOR PRESSURE PULSATION
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 2: Successful trials of turbo-boosting of positive displacement compressors
ABSTRACT
1 BACKGROUND
2 APPLICATION 1- TURBOCOMPRESSOR WITH PISTON COMPRESSOR
3 APPLICATION 2: TURBOCOMPRESSOR WITH WATER-INJECTED SCREW COMPRESSOR
4 CONCLUSIONS AND DISCUSSIONS
5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Turbo Compressors
Chapter 3: Design rationalisation for centrifugal turboblowers in the water industry
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 BACKGROUND
2 OPPORTUNITY
3 THE DESIRED STATE
4. SOLUTION
5 IMPLEMENTATION
6 RESULTS
7 FUTURE ACTIONS
Chapter 4: New multistage axial compressor and chiller development for water as refrigerant
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 FEASIBILITY STUDY
3 DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE AXIAL COMPRESSORS
4 TEST OF COMPRESSOR AND CHILLER
5 EXPECTED PERFORMANCE AND CHILLER DATA
6 PERSPECTIVES
Chapter 5: Investigation of the gas flow in the vaneless diffusers of the centrifugal compressors
ABSTRACT
NOTATION
Subscripts
1 INTRODUCTION
2 CALCULATION PROCEDURE
3 MODEL VERIFICATION
4 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 6: The design of vaned diffusers of centrifugal compressors based on the given velocity distribution
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
Subscripts
1 INTRODUCTION
2 THE PROBLEM DEFINITION
3 MATHEMATICAL MODEL
4 THE DESIGN METHOD
5 EXPERIMENTAL DATA
6 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 7: OMNI turbo – a high efficiency, nested two-stage impeller
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 TWO STAGE NESTED IMPELLER COMPRESSION STAGE - OMNI
3 STAGE ANALYSIS
4 MANUFACTURE OF IMPELLER AND ASSOCIATED PARTS
5 A SINGLE SHAFT, HIGH SPEED MICRO-COMPRESSOR USING OMNI TURBO
6 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 8: Optimisation of the high vacuum side channel pump
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 DESIGN OF THE PUMP
3 DESIGN OF A REGENERATIVE PUMP STAGE
4 PERFORMANCE OF THE PUMP
5 VARIATION OF THE ROTOR BLADE GEOMETRY
6 VARIATION OF THE NUMBER OF BLADES
7 MEMBRANE PUMP AS A BACKING PUMP
8 MEASUREMENTS WITH DIFFERENT GASES
9 EQUATIONS FOR THE CALCULATION OF REGENERATIVE PUMPS
10 CONCLUSION
Chapter 9: The TurboClaw® compressor for engine downsizing by twin-charging
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 INNOVATION
3 MOTOR AND DRIVE TECHNOLOGY
4 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION
5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
6 CONCLUSION
Chapter 10: Study of IGV and rotor interactions in a cooling axial fan
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 STEADY SIMULATIONS
3 UNSTEADY SIMULATIONS
4 EFFECT OF AXIAL GAP
5 CONCLUSION
Heat Pump and Refrigeration
Chapter 11: Development of R744 two stage compressor for commercial heat pump water heater
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 BASIC STRUCTURE OF DEVELOPED COMPRESSOR
3 EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT
4 RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENT
5 APPLICATION OF THE DEVELOPED SCROTARY COMPRESSOR INTO COMMERCIAL HEAT PUMP WATER HEATER
6 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 12: Theoretical and experimental analysis of the superheating in heat pump compressors
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 THEORETICAL DEVELOPMENT
3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
4 CONCLUSIONS
5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 13: Methodology of performance calculation of condensing unit thanks to the compressor
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 DESCRIPTION OF THE MATHEMATICAL SYSTEM
3 MODEL VALIDATION
4 CALCULATION TOOL
5 CONCLUSION
Reciprocating Compressors (Valves)
Chapter 14: Industrial reed valve development using a virtual prototyping approach
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 STATE OF THE ART IN REED VALVE SIMULATION
3 VALVE DESIGN
4 SIMULATION
5 CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 15: Accounting for backflow condition on effective force and flow areas of reed type valves
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MATHEMATICAL MODEL
3 RESULTS
4 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 16: Influence of suction valve parameter on volumetric efficiency and power loss – valve design chart
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MODEL AND RESULTS EXAMPLES
3 VALVE PERFORMANCES AND EVAPORATING TEMPERATURE
4 SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
5 VALVE DESIGN PROCEDURE AND CHART
6 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 17: Simulation of the flow through automatic valves of hermetic compressors by the immersed boundary method approach
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MATHEMATCAL FORMULATION
3 NUMERICAL METHOD
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
5 CONCLUSIONS
Refrigeration
Chapter 18: Theoretical studies of a fixed vane rotary compressor
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 GEOMETRY MODEL
3 FORCE ANALYSIS
4 THERMODYNAMIC MODEL
5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
6 CONCLUSION
Chapter 19: Compressors performances with natural and low GWP refrigerants
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 NEW REFRIGERANTS PROPERTIES
3 EXPERIMENTAL TESTS
4 CONCLUSION
Chapter 20: Numerical prediction of turbulent flow and heat transfer in the suction muffler of a small reciprocating compressor
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
3 NUMERICAL SOLUTION
4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 21: Thermodynamic assessment of an innovative suction muffler for hermetic reciprocating compressors
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 THEORETICAL BACKGROUND
3 THE REGENERATIVE HEAT EXCHANGER
4 SIMULATION STRATEGY
5 SIMULATION RESULTS
6 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
7 CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 22: Experimental performance of carbon dioxide compressor with parallel compression
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
Subscripts
1 INTRODUCTION
2 REFRIGERATION SYSTEMS WITH CO2
3 RECIPROCATING COMPRESSOR FOR PARALLEL COMPRESSION
4 TESTS AND RESULTS
5 SYSTEM PERFORMANCE WITH PARALLEL COMPRESSOR
6 CONCLUSION
Chapter 23: Enhancement of heat transfer rate in fractional horse power condensing unit
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PROBLEM SET UP
3 DESCRITIZATION & BOUNDARY CONDITIONS
4 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP
5 ANALYTICAL STUDY
6 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
7 STRUCTURAL ANALAYSIS
8 DESIGN OF EXPERIMENTS
9 CONCLUSION
Chapter 24: The influence of refrigerant charge on the starting process of a small reciprocating compressor system
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
Greekletters
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MODELLING
3 METHODOLOGY
4 RESULTS
5 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 25: An experimental study of performances of bottle cooler using carbon dioxide as refrigerant
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXPERIMENTAL SYSTEM
3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
4 CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Reciprocating and Variable Speed Compressors
Chapter 26: Theoretical and experimental study on stepless capacity control system of reciprocating compressor
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 STEPLESS CAPACITY CONTROL SYSTEM
3 THEORETICAL MODELS
4 EXPERIMENT RESEARCH
5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
6 CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 27: Energy saving in drives using ZCT ZVT DC-DC converters, PWM inverters in variable speed compressor applications
ABSTRACT
INTRODUCTION
2 VARIABLE SPEED DRIVE TECHNOLOGY – AC COMPRESSORS
3 VARIABLE SPEED DRIVE TECHNOLOGY: ZCTF PWM DC CONVERTER-DC COMPRESSORS DRIVES
4 TIME INTERVALS FOR ZCTF PWM TECHNIQUE
5 CONSIDERATIONS
6 ENERGY CONSUMPTION AND CO2 EMISSION
7 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 28: Modal and vibration analysis of reciprocating compressor crankshaft system
ABSTRACT
NOTATION
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MODELING
3 ANALYSIS
4 APPLICATION
5 CONCLUSION
6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 29: The design, manufacture and system integration of the control system for the Bu Attifel low pressure gas transmission compressors
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 DOCUMENTATION
3 CONTROL SYSTEM DESIGN
4 MANUFACTURING RESTRICTIONS
5 CONTROL SYSTEM TESTING
Manufacturing
Chapter 30: The use of a unique tool for manufacturing screw compressor rotors of varying configuration, centre distance and helix angle
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PROFILE GENERATION FROM A RACK
3 A UNIQUE RACK AS A BASIS FOR CALCULATION OF DIFFERENT PROFILES
4 CALCULATION OF THE PROFILES BASED ON THEIR ORIGINAL RACKS
5 PERFORMANCE CALCULATION
6 CONCLUSION
Chapter 31: Method for the correction of localised lead errors during screw rotor manufacture using CNC grinding machines
ABSTRACT
NOTATION
1 INTRODUCTION
2 CALCULATION OF WORK ROTATION ADJUSTMENTS
3 TESTING AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS
4 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 32: Developments in the productive grinding of screw rotors and other helical parts in response to user feedback
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 CHANGING MARKET REQUIREMENTS
3 DESIGN FEATURES
4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Screw Compressors
Chapter 33: Evaluation of various turbulence models in predicting screw compressor flow processes by CFD
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 CFD ANALYSIS OF SCREW COMPRESSOR
3 EVALUATION OF RESULTS
4 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 34: Experimental and theoretical investigation of screw machines as vacuum blowers
ABSTRACT
SYMBOLS
1 INTRODUCTION
2 THE SCREW VACUUM PUMP
3 EXPERIMENTAL INVESTIGATION
4 THEORETICAL INVESTIGATIONS
5 SUMMARY
Chapter 35: Numerical optimization of an injection volumetric expander for use in waste heat recovery organic Rankine cycle
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 CONFIGURATION
3 EXPANDER INLET EXERGY FLOW RATE
4 VAPOUR INJECTION EXPANDER
4.3 Injection port position
5 CONCLUSION
Chapter 36: Fluid dynamic and thermodynamic modelling of multiphase screw pumps, operating on the threshold of an exclusive gas compression
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 CHAMBER-BASED SCREW PUMP MODEL
3 MODELLING OF MULTIPHASE GAP FLOWS
4 MODELLING OF HEAT TRANSFER AND HEAT CONDUCTION
5 EXPERIMENTAL APPARATUS
6 EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL RESULTS
CONCLUSIONS
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Chapter 37: Consideration of clearances in the design of screw compressor rotors
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 OPERATIONAL CLEARANCES
3 MEASURING OPERATIONAL CLEARANCES
4 PERFORMANCE PREDICTION
5 APPLICATION TO DIFFERENT WORKING FLUIDS
CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 38: Performance prediction methods for screw compressors
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
Greek Characters
Abbreviations
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS
3 PERFORMANCE PREDICTION METHODS
4 COMPARISON OF DIFFERENT METHODS
CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 39: Rotor enhancement for improved screw compressor performance
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 ROTOR ENHANCEMENT
3 DISCUSSION OF RESULTS
4 CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Chapter 40: Reduction of pressure loss in suction flow passage of oil flooded screw compressors
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 PRESSURE LOSS FACTORS IN SUCTION FLOW PASSAGE
3 VISCOUS FRICTION
4 INTERFERENCE OF SUCTION AIR AND LUBRICANT OIL
5 APPLICATION OF IMPROVED GEOMETRY TO ACTUAL COMPRESSOR
6 CONCLUSION
Chapter 41: A new approach to three-dimensional intermesh clearance calculation
Astract:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 STATE OF THE ART
3 SURFACE REPRESENTATION OF ROTORS USING NURBS
4 CALCULATION OF THE LINE OF ACTION
5 APPLICATION AND COMPARISON
Chapter 42: Improvement of volumetric efficiency for screw compressors using inertial charging
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 COMPRESSOR STRUCTURE
3 MODELLING AND CFD ENVIRONMENTS
4 CFD SIMULATION RESULTS
5 EXPERIMENTAL VERIFICATION
6 CONCLUSION
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Scroll and Turbo Compressors
Chapter 43: Development of high efficiency scroll compressor
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 STRUCTURE OF SCROLL COMPRESSOR
3 COMPRESSOR EFFICIENCY IN RESPONSE TO OIL SUPPLY
4 NEW VALVE SYSTEM TO REDUCE OVER-COMPRESSION
5 CONCLUSION
Chapter 44: Scroll compressors and intermediate valve ports
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 BENEFIT OF IDV'S INTERNAL LOADS
3 IMPACT ON THE OLDHAM COUPLING
4 CONCLUSION
Rotary Compressors
Chapter 45: Design limitations and flexibilities of the revolving vane compressor
ABSTRACT
NOMENCLATURE
1 INTRODUCTION
2 ECCENTRICITY
3 VANE SLOT GEOMETRY
4 COMPRESSOR COMPONENTS DESIGN
5 CONCLUSIONS
Chapter 46: The Blade Compressor™: geometry, performance and applications
ABSTRACT
1 INTRODUCTION
2 THE PROBLEM WITH COMPRESSORS
2.2.7 Conclusion
3 THE BLADE COMPRESSOR™ SOLUTION
4 CONCEPTUAL ADVANTAGES TO THE BLADE COMPRESSOR™
4.5.1 Conclusion
5 CURRENT TECHNOLOGY STATUS
6 PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS AGAINST CORE CRITERIA
7 COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITIES, IP AND FUTURE ROADMAP
8 CONCLUSION
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 2nd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095350
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780857092083