7th International Conference on Compressors and their Systems 2011

Cover image

Title page

Copyright

Sponsors

Foreword

Introductory Papers

Chapter 1: Use of finite element and computational fluid dynamics analyses in the development of positive displacement compressor simulations

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 SCREW COMPRESSOR DISCHARGE PORT

3 SCROLL COMPRESSOR LEAKAGE

4 RECIPROCATING COMPRESSOR PRESSURE PULSATION

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 2: Successful trials of turbo-boosting of positive displacement compressors

ABSTRACT

1 BACKGROUND

2 APPLICATION 1- TURBOCOMPRESSOR WITH PISTON COMPRESSOR

3 APPLICATION 2: TURBOCOMPRESSOR WITH WATER-INJECTED SCREW COMPRESSOR

4 CONCLUSIONS AND DISCUSSIONS

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Turbo Compressors

Chapter 3: Design rationalisation for centrifugal turboblowers in the water industry

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 BACKGROUND

2 OPPORTUNITY

3 THE DESIRED STATE

4. SOLUTION

5 IMPLEMENTATION

6 RESULTS

7 FUTURE ACTIONS

Chapter 4: New multistage axial compressor and chiller development for water as refrigerant

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 FEASIBILITY STUDY

3 DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE AXIAL COMPRESSORS

4 TEST OF COMPRESSOR AND CHILLER

5 EXPECTED PERFORMANCE AND CHILLER DATA

6 PERSPECTIVES

Chapter 5: Investigation of the gas flow in the vaneless diffusers of the centrifugal compressors

ABSTRACT

NOTATION

Subscripts

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CALCULATION PROCEDURE

3 MODEL VERIFICATION

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 6: The design of vaned diffusers of centrifugal compressors based on the given velocity distribution

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Subscripts

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE PROBLEM DEFINITION

3 MATHEMATICAL MODEL

4 THE DESIGN METHOD

5 EXPERIMENTAL DATA

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 7: OMNI turbo – a high efficiency, nested two-stage impeller

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 TWO STAGE NESTED IMPELLER COMPRESSION STAGE - OMNI

3 STAGE ANALYSIS

4 MANUFACTURE OF IMPELLER AND ASSOCIATED PARTS

5 A SINGLE SHAFT, HIGH SPEED MICRO-COMPRESSOR USING OMNI TURBO

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 8: Optimisation of the high vacuum side channel pump

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DESIGN OF THE PUMP

3 DESIGN OF A REGENERATIVE PUMP STAGE

4 PERFORMANCE OF THE PUMP

5 VARIATION OF THE ROTOR BLADE GEOMETRY

6 VARIATION OF THE NUMBER OF BLADES

7 MEMBRANE PUMP AS A BACKING PUMP

8 MEASUREMENTS WITH DIFFERENT GASES

9 EQUATIONS FOR THE CALCULATION OF REGENERATIVE PUMPS

10 CONCLUSION

Chapter 9: The TurboClaw® compressor for engine downsizing by twin-charging

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 INNOVATION

3 MOTOR AND DRIVE TECHNOLOGY

4 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 10: Study of IGV and rotor interactions in a cooling axial fan

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STEADY SIMULATIONS

3 UNSTEADY SIMULATIONS

4 EFFECT OF AXIAL GAP

5 CONCLUSION

Heat Pump and Refrigeration

Chapter 11: Development of R744 two stage compressor for commercial heat pump water heater

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 BASIC STRUCTURE OF DEVELOPED COMPRESSOR

3 EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT

4 RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENT

5 APPLICATION OF THE DEVELOPED SCROTARY COMPRESSOR INTO COMMERCIAL HEAT PUMP WATER HEATER

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 12: Theoretical and experimental analysis of the superheating in heat pump compressors

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THEORETICAL DEVELOPMENT

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

4 CONCLUSIONS

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 13: Methodology of performance calculation of condensing unit thanks to the compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DESCRIPTION OF THE MATHEMATICAL SYSTEM

3 MODEL VALIDATION

4 CALCULATION TOOL

5 CONCLUSION

Reciprocating Compressors (Valves)

Chapter 14: Industrial reed valve development using a virtual prototyping approach

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STATE OF THE ART IN REED VALVE SIMULATION

3 VALVE DESIGN

4 SIMULATION

5 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 15: Accounting for backflow condition on effective force and flow areas of reed type valves

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MATHEMATICAL MODEL

3 RESULTS

4 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 16: Influence of suction valve parameter on volumetric efficiency and power loss – valve design chart

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MODEL AND RESULTS EXAMPLES

3 VALVE PERFORMANCES AND EVAPORATING TEMPERATURE

4 SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

5 VALVE DESIGN PROCEDURE AND CHART

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 17: Simulation of the flow through automatic valves of hermetic compressors by the immersed boundary method approach

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MATHEMATCAL FORMULATION

3 NUMERICAL METHOD

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

5 CONCLUSIONS

Refrigeration

Chapter 18: Theoretical studies of a fixed vane rotary compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GEOMETRY MODEL

3 FORCE ANALYSIS

4 THERMODYNAMIC MODEL

5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 19: Compressors performances with natural and low GWP refrigerants

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 NEW REFRIGERANTS PROPERTIES

3 EXPERIMENTAL TESTS

4 CONCLUSION

Chapter 20: Numerical prediction of turbulent flow and heat transfer in the suction muffler of a small reciprocating compressor

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

3 NUMERICAL SOLUTION

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 21: Thermodynamic assessment of an innovative suction muffler for hermetic reciprocating compressors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THEORETICAL BACKGROUND

3 THE REGENERATIVE HEAT EXCHANGER

4 SIMULATION STRATEGY

5 SIMULATION RESULTS

6 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS

7 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 22: Experimental performance of carbon dioxide compressor with parallel compression

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Subscripts

1 INTRODUCTION

2 REFRIGERATION SYSTEMS WITH CO2

3 RECIPROCATING COMPRESSOR FOR PARALLEL COMPRESSION

4 TESTS AND RESULTS

5 SYSTEM PERFORMANCE WITH PARALLEL COMPRESSOR

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 23: Enhancement of heat transfer rate in fractional horse power condensing unit

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PROBLEM SET UP

3 DESCRITIZATION & BOUNDARY CONDITIONS

4 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

5 ANALYTICAL STUDY

6 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

7 STRUCTURAL ANALAYSIS

8 DESIGN OF EXPERIMENTS

9 CONCLUSION

Chapter 24: The influence of refrigerant charge on the starting process of a small reciprocating compressor system

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Greekletters

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MODELLING

3 METHODOLOGY

4 RESULTS

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 25: An experimental study of performances of bottle cooler using carbon dioxide as refrigerant

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SYSTEM

3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

4 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Reciprocating and Variable Speed Compressors

Chapter 26: Theoretical and experimental study on stepless capacity control system of reciprocating compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STEPLESS CAPACITY CONTROL SYSTEM

3 THEORETICAL MODELS

4 EXPERIMENT RESEARCH

5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

6 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 27: Energy saving in drives using ZCT ZVT DC-DC converters, PWM inverters in variable speed compressor applications

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

2 VARIABLE SPEED DRIVE TECHNOLOGY – AC COMPRESSORS

3 VARIABLE SPEED DRIVE TECHNOLOGY: ZCTF PWM DC CONVERTER-DC COMPRESSORS DRIVES

4 TIME INTERVALS FOR ZCTF PWM TECHNIQUE

5 CONSIDERATIONS

6 ENERGY CONSUMPTION AND CO2 EMISSION

7 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 28: Modal and vibration analysis of reciprocating compressor crankshaft system

ABSTRACT

NOTATION

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MODELING

3 ANALYSIS

4 APPLICATION

5 CONCLUSION

6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 29: The design, manufacture and system integration of the control system for the Bu Attifel low pressure gas transmission compressors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DOCUMENTATION

3 CONTROL SYSTEM DESIGN

4 MANUFACTURING RESTRICTIONS

5 CONTROL SYSTEM TESTING

Manufacturing

Chapter 30: The use of a unique tool for manufacturing screw compressor rotors of varying configuration, centre distance and helix angle

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PROFILE GENERATION FROM A RACK

3 A UNIQUE RACK AS A BASIS FOR CALCULATION OF DIFFERENT PROFILES

4 CALCULATION OF THE PROFILES BASED ON THEIR ORIGINAL RACKS

5 PERFORMANCE CALCULATION

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 31: Method for the correction of localised lead errors during screw rotor manufacture using CNC grinding machines

ABSTRACT

NOTATION

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CALCULATION OF WORK ROTATION ADJUSTMENTS

3 TESTING AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 32: Developments in the productive grinding of screw rotors and other helical parts in response to user feedback

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CHANGING MARKET REQUIREMENTS

3 DESIGN FEATURES

4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Screw Compressors

Chapter 33: Evaluation of various turbulence models in predicting screw compressor flow processes by CFD

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CFD ANALYSIS OF SCREW COMPRESSOR

3 EVALUATION OF RESULTS

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 34: Experimental and theoretical investigation of screw machines as vacuum blowers

ABSTRACT

SYMBOLS

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE SCREW VACUUM PUMP

3 EXPERIMENTAL INVESTIGATION

4 THEORETICAL INVESTIGATIONS

5 SUMMARY

Chapter 35: Numerical optimization of an injection volumetric expander for use in waste heat recovery organic Rankine cycle

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CONFIGURATION

3 EXPANDER INLET EXERGY FLOW RATE

4 VAPOUR INJECTION EXPANDER

4.3 Injection port position

5 CONCLUSION

Chapter 36: Fluid dynamic and thermodynamic modelling of multiphase screw pumps, operating on the threshold of an exclusive gas compression

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CHAMBER-BASED SCREW PUMP MODEL

3 MODELLING OF MULTIPHASE GAP FLOWS

4 MODELLING OF HEAT TRANSFER AND HEAT CONDUCTION

5 EXPERIMENTAL APPARATUS

6 EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL RESULTS

CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 37: Consideration of clearances in the design of screw compressor rotors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 OPERATIONAL CLEARANCES

3 MEASURING OPERATIONAL CLEARANCES

4 PERFORMANCE PREDICTION

5 APPLICATION TO DIFFERENT WORKING FLUIDS

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 38: Performance prediction methods for screw compressors

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Greek Characters

Abbreviations

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

3 PERFORMANCE PREDICTION METHODS

4 COMPARISON OF DIFFERENT METHODS

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 39: Rotor enhancement for improved screw compressor performance

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ROTOR ENHANCEMENT

3 DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

4 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 40: Reduction of pressure loss in suction flow passage of oil flooded screw compressors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PRESSURE LOSS FACTORS IN SUCTION FLOW PASSAGE

3 VISCOUS FRICTION

4 INTERFERENCE OF SUCTION AIR AND LUBRICANT OIL

5 APPLICATION OF IMPROVED GEOMETRY TO ACTUAL COMPRESSOR

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 41: A new approach to three-dimensional intermesh clearance calculation

Astract:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STATE OF THE ART

3 SURFACE REPRESENTATION OF ROTORS USING NURBS

4 CALCULATION OF THE LINE OF ACTION

5 APPLICATION AND COMPARISON

Chapter 42: Improvement of volumetric efficiency for screw compressors using inertial charging

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 COMPRESSOR STRUCTURE

3 MODELLING AND CFD ENVIRONMENTS

4 CFD SIMULATION RESULTS

5 EXPERIMENTAL VERIFICATION

6 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Scroll and Turbo Compressors

Chapter 43: Development of high efficiency scroll compressor

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STRUCTURE OF SCROLL COMPRESSOR

3 COMPRESSOR EFFICIENCY IN RESPONSE TO OIL SUPPLY

4 NEW VALVE SYSTEM TO REDUCE OVER-COMPRESSION

5 CONCLUSION

Chapter 44: Scroll compressors and intermediate valve ports

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 BENEFIT OF IDV'S INTERNAL LOADS

3 IMPACT ON THE OLDHAM COUPLING

4 CONCLUSION

Rotary Compressors

Chapter 45: Design limitations and flexibilities of the revolving vane compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ECCENTRICITY

3 VANE SLOT GEOMETRY

4 COMPRESSOR COMPONENTS DESIGN

5 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 46: The Blade Compressor™: geometry, performance and applications

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE PROBLEM WITH COMPRESSORS

2.2.7 Conclusion

3 THE BLADE COMPRESSOR™ SOLUTION

4 CONCEPTUAL ADVANTAGES TO THE BLADE COMPRESSOR™

4.5.1 Conclusion

5 CURRENT TECHNOLOGY STATUS

6 PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS AGAINST CORE CRITERIA

7 COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITIES, IP AND FUTURE ROADMAP

8 CONCLUSION

Author Index