7th International Conference on Compressors and their Systems 2011

Description

This book contains the papers presented at the 7th International Conference on Compressors and their Systems at City University London in conjunction with the IMECHE. This conference is the ultimate global forum for reviewing the latest developments and novel approaches in compressor research. It features contributions from equipment manufacturers, suppliers, users and research organisations; these papers present developments in air, gas and refrigeration compressors; vacuum pumps; expanders; and related systems and components. Papers cover the design, development and operation of a wide range of compressors and expanders. Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, users and research organisations are all represented. Aspects covered include: present and future developments in scroll compressors; design and optimisation of screw compressors; latest thinking in oscillating and vane compressors; improving the function of valves; latest research in dynamic compressors; detailed analysis of reciprocating compressors; improved accuracy and usefulness of modelling techniques; developing better control of centrifugal compressors; and reducing unwanted noise and vibration.

Key Features

  • Presents all the papers of the International Conference on Compressors and their Systems 2011
  • Up to date papers on compressor technology improvements
  • The latest prediction modelling techniques are presented

Readership

Researchers, practitioners, managers and technicians with theoretical and practical interests in compressors and their systems.

Table of Contents

Cover image

Title page

Copyright

Sponsors

Foreword

Introductory Papers

Chapter 1: Use of finite element and computational fluid dynamics analyses in the development of positive displacement compressor simulations

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 SCREW COMPRESSOR DISCHARGE PORT

3 SCROLL COMPRESSOR LEAKAGE

4 RECIPROCATING COMPRESSOR PRESSURE PULSATION

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 2: Successful trials of turbo-boosting of positive displacement compressors

ABSTRACT

1 BACKGROUND

2 APPLICATION 1- TURBOCOMPRESSOR WITH PISTON COMPRESSOR

3 APPLICATION 2: TURBOCOMPRESSOR WITH WATER-INJECTED SCREW COMPRESSOR

4 CONCLUSIONS AND DISCUSSIONS

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Turbo Compressors

Chapter 3: Design rationalisation for centrifugal turboblowers in the water industry

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 BACKGROUND

2 OPPORTUNITY

3 THE DESIRED STATE

4. SOLUTION

5 IMPLEMENTATION

6 RESULTS

7 FUTURE ACTIONS

Chapter 4: New multistage axial compressor and chiller development for water as refrigerant

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 FEASIBILITY STUDY

3 DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE AXIAL COMPRESSORS

4 TEST OF COMPRESSOR AND CHILLER

5 EXPECTED PERFORMANCE AND CHILLER DATA

6 PERSPECTIVES

Chapter 5: Investigation of the gas flow in the vaneless diffusers of the centrifugal compressors

ABSTRACT

NOTATION

Subscripts

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CALCULATION PROCEDURE

3 MODEL VERIFICATION

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 6: The design of vaned diffusers of centrifugal compressors based on the given velocity distribution

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Subscripts

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE PROBLEM DEFINITION

3 MATHEMATICAL MODEL

4 THE DESIGN METHOD

5 EXPERIMENTAL DATA

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 7: OMNI turbo – a high efficiency, nested two-stage impeller

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 TWO STAGE NESTED IMPELLER COMPRESSION STAGE - OMNI

3 STAGE ANALYSIS

4 MANUFACTURE OF IMPELLER AND ASSOCIATED PARTS

5 A SINGLE SHAFT, HIGH SPEED MICRO-COMPRESSOR USING OMNI TURBO

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 8: Optimisation of the high vacuum side channel pump

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DESIGN OF THE PUMP

3 DESIGN OF A REGENERATIVE PUMP STAGE

4 PERFORMANCE OF THE PUMP

5 VARIATION OF THE ROTOR BLADE GEOMETRY

6 VARIATION OF THE NUMBER OF BLADES

7 MEMBRANE PUMP AS A BACKING PUMP

8 MEASUREMENTS WITH DIFFERENT GASES

9 EQUATIONS FOR THE CALCULATION OF REGENERATIVE PUMPS

10 CONCLUSION

Chapter 9: The TurboClaw® compressor for engine downsizing by twin-charging

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 INNOVATION

3 MOTOR AND DRIVE TECHNOLOGY

4 EXPERIMENTAL VALIDATION

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 10: Study of IGV and rotor interactions in a cooling axial fan

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STEADY SIMULATIONS

3 UNSTEADY SIMULATIONS

4 EFFECT OF AXIAL GAP

5 CONCLUSION

Heat Pump and Refrigeration

Chapter 11: Development of R744 two stage compressor for commercial heat pump water heater

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 BASIC STRUCTURE OF DEVELOPED COMPRESSOR

3 EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT

4 RELIABILITY IMPROVEMENT

5 APPLICATION OF THE DEVELOPED SCROTARY COMPRESSOR INTO COMMERCIAL HEAT PUMP WATER HEATER

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 12: Theoretical and experimental analysis of the superheating in heat pump compressors

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THEORETICAL DEVELOPMENT

3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

4 CONCLUSIONS

5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 13: Methodology of performance calculation of condensing unit thanks to the compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DESCRIPTION OF THE MATHEMATICAL SYSTEM

3 MODEL VALIDATION

4 CALCULATION TOOL

5 CONCLUSION

Reciprocating Compressors (Valves)

Chapter 14: Industrial reed valve development using a virtual prototyping approach

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STATE OF THE ART IN REED VALVE SIMULATION

3 VALVE DESIGN

4 SIMULATION

5 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 15: Accounting for backflow condition on effective force and flow areas of reed type valves

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MATHEMATICAL MODEL

3 RESULTS

4 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 16: Influence of suction valve parameter on volumetric efficiency and power loss – valve design chart

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MODEL AND RESULTS EXAMPLES

3 VALVE PERFORMANCES AND EVAPORATING TEMPERATURE

4 SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

5 VALVE DESIGN PROCEDURE AND CHART

6 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 17: Simulation of the flow through automatic valves of hermetic compressors by the immersed boundary method approach

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MATHEMATCAL FORMULATION

3 NUMERICAL METHOD

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

5 CONCLUSIONS

Refrigeration

Chapter 18: Theoretical studies of a fixed vane rotary compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GEOMETRY MODEL

3 FORCE ANALYSIS

4 THERMODYNAMIC MODEL

5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 19: Compressors performances with natural and low GWP refrigerants

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 NEW REFRIGERANTS PROPERTIES

3 EXPERIMENTAL TESTS

4 CONCLUSION

Chapter 20: Numerical prediction of turbulent flow and heat transfer in the suction muffler of a small reciprocating compressor

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

3 NUMERICAL SOLUTION

4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 21: Thermodynamic assessment of an innovative suction muffler for hermetic reciprocating compressors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THEORETICAL BACKGROUND

3 THE REGENERATIVE HEAT EXCHANGER

4 SIMULATION STRATEGY

5 SIMULATION RESULTS

6 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS

7 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 22: Experimental performance of carbon dioxide compressor with parallel compression

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Subscripts

1 INTRODUCTION

2 REFRIGERATION SYSTEMS WITH CO2

3 RECIPROCATING COMPRESSOR FOR PARALLEL COMPRESSION

4 TESTS AND RESULTS

5 SYSTEM PERFORMANCE WITH PARALLEL COMPRESSOR

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 23: Enhancement of heat transfer rate in fractional horse power condensing unit

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PROBLEM SET UP

3 DESCRITIZATION & BOUNDARY CONDITIONS

4 EXPERIMENTAL SETUP

5 ANALYTICAL STUDY

6 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

7 STRUCTURAL ANALAYSIS

8 DESIGN OF EXPERIMENTS

9 CONCLUSION

Chapter 24: The influence of refrigerant charge on the starting process of a small reciprocating compressor system

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Greekletters

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MODELLING

3 METHODOLOGY

4 RESULTS

5 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 25: An experimental study of performances of bottle cooler using carbon dioxide as refrigerant

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXPERIMENTAL SYSTEM

3 EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

4 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Reciprocating and Variable Speed Compressors

Chapter 26: Theoretical and experimental study on stepless capacity control system of reciprocating compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STEPLESS CAPACITY CONTROL SYSTEM

3 THEORETICAL MODELS

4 EXPERIMENT RESEARCH

5 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

6 CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 27: Energy saving in drives using ZCT ZVT DC-DC converters, PWM inverters in variable speed compressor applications

ABSTRACT

INTRODUCTION

2 VARIABLE SPEED DRIVE TECHNOLOGY – AC COMPRESSORS

3 VARIABLE SPEED DRIVE TECHNOLOGY: ZCTF PWM DC CONVERTER-DC COMPRESSORS DRIVES

4 TIME INTERVALS FOR ZCTF PWM TECHNIQUE

5 CONSIDERATIONS

6 ENERGY CONSUMPTION AND CO2 EMISSION

7 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 28: Modal and vibration analysis of reciprocating compressor crankshaft system

ABSTRACT

NOTATION

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MODELING

3 ANALYSIS

4 APPLICATION

5 CONCLUSION

6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 29: The design, manufacture and system integration of the control system for the Bu Attifel low pressure gas transmission compressors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 DOCUMENTATION

3 CONTROL SYSTEM DESIGN

4 MANUFACTURING RESTRICTIONS

5 CONTROL SYSTEM TESTING

Manufacturing

Chapter 30: The use of a unique tool for manufacturing screw compressor rotors of varying configuration, centre distance and helix angle

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PROFILE GENERATION FROM A RACK

3 A UNIQUE RACK AS A BASIS FOR CALCULATION OF DIFFERENT PROFILES

4 CALCULATION OF THE PROFILES BASED ON THEIR ORIGINAL RACKS

5 PERFORMANCE CALCULATION

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 31: Method for the correction of localised lead errors during screw rotor manufacture using CNC grinding machines

ABSTRACT

NOTATION

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CALCULATION OF WORK ROTATION ADJUSTMENTS

3 TESTING AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 32: Developments in the productive grinding of screw rotors and other helical parts in response to user feedback

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CHANGING MARKET REQUIREMENTS

3 DESIGN FEATURES

4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Screw Compressors

Chapter 33: Evaluation of various turbulence models in predicting screw compressor flow processes by CFD

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CFD ANALYSIS OF SCREW COMPRESSOR

3 EVALUATION OF RESULTS

4 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 34: Experimental and theoretical investigation of screw machines as vacuum blowers

ABSTRACT

SYMBOLS

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE SCREW VACUUM PUMP

3 EXPERIMENTAL INVESTIGATION

4 THEORETICAL INVESTIGATIONS

5 SUMMARY

Chapter 35: Numerical optimization of an injection volumetric expander for use in waste heat recovery organic Rankine cycle

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CONFIGURATION

3 EXPANDER INLET EXERGY FLOW RATE

4 VAPOUR INJECTION EXPANDER

4.3 Injection port position

5 CONCLUSION

Chapter 36: Fluid dynamic and thermodynamic modelling of multiphase screw pumps, operating on the threshold of an exclusive gas compression

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 CHAMBER-BASED SCREW PUMP MODEL

3 MODELLING OF MULTIPHASE GAP FLOWS

4 MODELLING OF HEAT TRANSFER AND HEAT CONDUCTION

5 EXPERIMENTAL APPARATUS

6 EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL RESULTS

CONCLUSIONS

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Chapter 37: Consideration of clearances in the design of screw compressor rotors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 OPERATIONAL CLEARANCES

3 MEASURING OPERATIONAL CLEARANCES

4 PERFORMANCE PREDICTION

5 APPLICATION TO DIFFERENT WORKING FLUIDS

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 38: Performance prediction methods for screw compressors

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

Greek Characters

Abbreviations

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

3 PERFORMANCE PREDICTION METHODS

4 COMPARISON OF DIFFERENT METHODS

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 39: Rotor enhancement for improved screw compressor performance

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ROTOR ENHANCEMENT

3 DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

4 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Chapter 40: Reduction of pressure loss in suction flow passage of oil flooded screw compressors

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 PRESSURE LOSS FACTORS IN SUCTION FLOW PASSAGE

3 VISCOUS FRICTION

4 INTERFERENCE OF SUCTION AIR AND LUBRICANT OIL

5 APPLICATION OF IMPROVED GEOMETRY TO ACTUAL COMPRESSOR

6 CONCLUSION

Chapter 41: A new approach to three-dimensional intermesh clearance calculation

Astract:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STATE OF THE ART

3 SURFACE REPRESENTATION OF ROTORS USING NURBS

4 CALCULATION OF THE LINE OF ACTION

5 APPLICATION AND COMPARISON

Chapter 42: Improvement of volumetric efficiency for screw compressors using inertial charging

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 COMPRESSOR STRUCTURE

3 MODELLING AND CFD ENVIRONMENTS

4 CFD SIMULATION RESULTS

5 EXPERIMENTAL VERIFICATION

6 CONCLUSION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Scroll and Turbo Compressors

Chapter 43: Development of high efficiency scroll compressor

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 STRUCTURE OF SCROLL COMPRESSOR

3 COMPRESSOR EFFICIENCY IN RESPONSE TO OIL SUPPLY

4 NEW VALVE SYSTEM TO REDUCE OVER-COMPRESSION

5 CONCLUSION

Chapter 44: Scroll compressors and intermediate valve ports

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 BENEFIT OF IDV'S INTERNAL LOADS

3 IMPACT ON THE OLDHAM COUPLING

4 CONCLUSION

Rotary Compressors

Chapter 45: Design limitations and flexibilities of the revolving vane compressor

ABSTRACT

NOMENCLATURE

1 INTRODUCTION

2 ECCENTRICITY

3 VANE SLOT GEOMETRY

4 COMPRESSOR COMPONENTS DESIGN

5 CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 46: The Blade Compressor™: geometry, performance and applications

ABSTRACT

1 INTRODUCTION

2 THE PROBLEM WITH COMPRESSORS

2.2.7 Conclusion

3 THE BLADE COMPRESSOR™ SOLUTION

4 CONCEPTUAL ADVANTAGES TO THE BLADE COMPRESSOR™

4.5.1 Conclusion

5 CURRENT TECHNOLOGY STATUS

6 PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS AGAINST CORE CRITERIA

7 COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITIES, IP AND FUTURE ROADMAP

8 CONCLUSION

Author Index

