ウィーター 図説で学ぶ機能組織学 原著第6版
6th Edition
Authors: Barbara Young Geraldine O'Dowd Phillip Woodford
Paperback ISBN: 9784860340063
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 496
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- Japanese
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Japan 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Japan
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9784860340063
About the Author
Barbara Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Anatomical Pathology, Hunter Area Pathology Service, John Hunter Hospital; Conjoint Associate Professor, University of Newcastle, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia
Geraldine O'Dowd
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Diagnostic Pathologist, Lanarkshire NHS Board, Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland
Phillip Woodford
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Specialist, Anatomical Pathology and Cytopathology, Hunter Area Pathology Service, John Hunter Hospital, New Castle, New South Wales, Australia
