5G Physical Layer: Principles, Models and Technology Components explains fundamental physical layer design principles, models and components for the 5G new radio access technology – 5G New Radio (NR). The physical layer models include radio wave propagation and hardware impairments for the full range of frequencies considered for the 5G NR (up to 100 GHz). The physical layer technologies include flexible multi-carrier waveforms, advanced multi-antenna solutions, and channel coding schemes for a wide range of services, deployments, and frequencies envisioned for 5G and beyond. A MATLAB-based link level simulator is included to explore various design options.

5G Physical Layer is very suitable for wireless system designers and researchers: basic understanding of communication theory and signal processing is assumed, but familiarity with 4G and 5G standards is not required.

With this book the reader will learn:

The fundamentals of the 5G NR physical layer (waveform, modulation, numerology, channel codes, and multi-antenna schemes).

Why certain PHY technologies have been adopted for the 5G NR.

The fundamental physical limitations imposed by radio wave propagation and hardware impairments.

How the fundamental 5G NR physical layer functionalities (e.g., parameters/methods/schemes) should be realized.

The content includes:

A global view of 5G development – concept, standardization, spectrum allocation, use cases and requirements, trials, and future commercial deployments.

The fundamentals behind the 5G NR physical layer specification in 3GPP.

Radio wave propagation and channel modeling for 5G and beyond.

Modeling of hardware impairments for future base stations and devices.

Flexible multi-carrier waveforms, multi-antenna solutions, and channel coding schemes for 5G and beyond.

A simulator including hardware impairments, radio propagation, and various waveforms.

Ali Zaidi is a strategic product manager at Ericsson, Sweden. Fredrik Athley is a senior researcher at Ericsson, Sweden. Jonas Medbo and Ulf Gustavsson are senior specialists at Ericsson, Sweden. Xiaoming Chen is a professor at Xi’an Jiaotong University, China. Giuseppe Durisi is a professor at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and a guest researcher at Ericsson, Sweden.