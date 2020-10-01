5G NR: The Next Generation Wireless Access Technology follows the authors' highly celebrated books on 3G and 4G by providing a new level of insight into 5G NR. After an initial discussion of the background to 5G, including requirements, spectrum aspects and the standardization timeline, all technology features of the first phase of NR are described in detail.

Included is a detailed description of the NR physical-layer structure and higher-layer protocols, RF and spectrum aspects and co-existence and interworking with LTE. The book provides a good understanding of NR and the different NR technology components, giving insight into why a certain solution was selected.

The second edition is updated to reflect the latest developments in Release 16 and includes brand new chapters on: NR in unlicensed spectrum; NR-U in Rel-16; IAB; V2X and sidelink in Rel-16; Industrial IoT; IIoT and referring to the URLLC enhancements for PDCCH; RIM/CL; Positioning

Content includes: