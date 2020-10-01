5G NR
2nd Edition
The Next Generation Wireless Access Technology
Description
5G NR: The Next Generation Wireless Access Technology follows the authors' highly celebrated books on 3G and 4G by providing a new level of insight into 5G NR. After an initial discussion of the background to 5G, including requirements, spectrum aspects and the standardization timeline, all technology features of the first phase of NR are described in detail.
Included is a detailed description of the NR physical-layer structure and higher-layer protocols, RF and spectrum aspects and co-existence and interworking with LTE. The book provides a good understanding of NR and the different NR technology components, giving insight into why a certain solution was selected.
The second edition is updated to reflect the latest developments in Release 16 and includes brand new chapters on: NR in unlicensed spectrum; NR-U in Rel-16; IAB; V2X and sidelink in Rel-16; Industrial IoT; IIoT and referring to the URLLC enhancements for PDCCH; RIM/CL; Positioning
Content includes:
- Key radio-related requirements of NR, design principles, technical features
- Details of basic NR transmission structure, showing where it has been inherited from LTE and where it deviates from it, and the reasons why
- NR Multi-antenna transmission functionality
- Detailed description of the signals and functionality of the initial NR access, including signals for synchronization and system information, random access and paging
- LTE/NR co-existence in the same spectrum, the benefits of their interworking as one system
- The different aspects of mobility in NR RF requirements for NR will be described both for BS and UE, both for the legacy bands and for the new mm-wave bands
Key Features
- Gives a concise and accessible explanation of the underlying technology and standards for 5G NR radio-access technology
- Provides detailed description of the NR physical-layer structure and higher-layer protocols, RF and spectrum aspects and co-existence and interworking with LTE
- Gives insight not only into the details of the NR specification but also an understanding of why certain solutions look like they do
Readership
R&D engineers working in cellular communication systems, radio air-interface technologies, cellular telecommunication protocols, advanced radio access technologies for 4G/5G systems, or broadband cellular standards.
Postgraduate students and university researchers in mobile and wireless communications
Table of Contents
1. What Is 5G?
2. 5G Standardization
3. Spectrum for 5G
4. LTE - an overview
5. NR Overview
6. Radio-Interface Architecture
7. Overall Transmission Structure
8. Channel Sounding
9. Transport-Channel Processing
10. Physical-Layer Control Signaling
11. Multi-Antenna Transmission
12. Beam Management
13. Retransmission Protocols
14. Scheduling
15. Uplink Power and Timing Control
16. Cell search and system information
17. Random access
18. LTE/NR Interworking and Coexistence
19. NR in unlicensed spectrum
20. Industrial IoT and URLLC enhancements
21. Interference handling in TDD networks
22. Integrated Access Backhaul
23. Sidelink communication
24. Positioning
25. RF Characteristics
26. RF Technologies at mm-Wave Frequencies
27. 5G - Further evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223208
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128223215
About the Author
Erik Dahlman
Erik Dahlman works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Stefan Parkvall
Stefan Parkvall works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Johan Skold
Johan Skold works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Ratings and Reviews
