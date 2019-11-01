5G Networks
1st Edition
Powering Digitalization
Description
5G Networks: Powering Digitalization provides an overview of standard 5G Core that includes descriptions of the cloud technologies that are considered central for 5G and sections that cover key concepts in 3GPP rel-15/16 specifications. Written by authors who are heavily involved in the development of standards, this book includes sections on 5G Radio technologies: NR (New Radio) and the evolution of LTE, Massive MIMO, Multi-user beamforming and virtual RAN, Cloud technologies, Web software concepts, Option 3/NSA, an overview of the 5G Core Architecture, a detailed presentation of 5G Core key concepts, and more.
Readers will learn the differences between 5G system/core network and previous incarnations of the core network, how the interworking with previous standards is expected to happen, why certain functionality has been included, what is beyond the scope of 5GC, and more.
Key Features
- Provides a clear, concise and comprehensive view of 5GS/5GC
- Written by established experts in the 5GS/5GC standardization process, all of whom have extensive experience and understanding of its goals, history and vision
- Covers potential service and operator scenarios for each architecture
- Explains the Service Based Architecture, Network Slicing and support of Edge Computing, describing the benefits they will bring
- Explains what options and parts of the standards will initially be deployed in real networks, along with their migration paths
Readership
R&D engineers working in cellular communication systems, telecommunications business managers and consultants, post graduate students and university researchers in mobile and wireless communications
Table of Contents
1. 5G Introduction
2. Software Technologies for 5G Core
3. 5G Core Architecture Overview
4. Key Architecture Concepts
5. Session management
6. Mobility management
7. Security
8. Quality-of-Service
9. Charging and Policy Control
10. Network slicing
11. Network functions, reference points and services
12. Protocols
13. Call flows
14. Future outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081030097
About the Author
Stefan Rommer
Stefan Rommer is a Senior Specialist at Ericsson in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since joining Ericsson in 2001 he has worked with different areas of telecommunications, primarily with packet core network standardization and development. He has been involved in 5G standardization from the start and participated actively in 3GPP for several years. Stefan holds an M.Sc. in engineering physics and a Ph.D. in theoretical physics, both from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Specialist, Ericsson in Gothenburg, Sweden
Peter Hedman
Peter Hedman joined Ericsson in 2000 after previously working for the company for five years as a consultant within different areas such as Intelligent Networks and GSM/NMT Gateway development. Since joining Ericsson he has been attending 3GPP SA WG2 contributing to the standardization of e.g. GPRS, EPS, IMS, WiFi-3GPP access interactions, M2M/IoT and 5GS. His current focus is 5G standardization and he is rapporteur for the 5G System procedures specification specified by 3GPP SA WG2. He received his Master's in Computer Science from Lund Institute of Technology.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Ericsson
Magnus Olsson
Magnus Olsson is an expert in system architecture and standardization at Ericsson. He has worked with the overall mobile network architecture since joining Ericsson in 1995 and has over 10 years of experience in the standardization of mobile systems. He served as the chairman of 3GPP TSG SA WG2 (Architecture Working Group) for four years and has contributed to numerous specifications within this forum. He has been involved in driving the System Architecture Evolution (SAE) work item since its inception within 3GPP. He holds an MSc in Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering from the Linköping Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Lars Frid
Lars Frid is a Director of Strategic Product Management of 5G Core Networks at Ericsson, currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. He has over 25 years of experience of working with wireless data communications in Sweden and in Silicon Valley, California, US. His area of work has covered global standards and technologies for 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile data communications, as well as IP routing, satellite systems, and dedicated mobile data systems for industries and enterprises.His current priorities is to drive product strategies for 5G systems, with a specific focus on business modelling and business development in relation to 5G network architectures and capabilities.Lars holds several patents in mobile communications and is the co-author of two books. He has a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from studies at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine in London, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Strategic Product Management of 5G Core Networks, Ericsson, Stockholm, Sweden
Shabnam Sultana
Shabnam Sultana is an expert in standardization architecture at Ericsson. She has worked with the overall mobile network architecture since joining Ericsson in 1993 and has over 15 years of experience in the standardization of mobile systems. She has worked in the areas of North American Systems and associated Standards prior to joining 3GPP. She has been involved in driving the IP Multimedia System (IMS) and System Architecture Evolution (SAE) work since their inception within 3GPP. She holds an Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Concordia University, Montreal, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Architect, Ericsson
Catherine Mulligan
Dr Cathy Mulligan is a Researcher at Imperial College and Co-Director of the ICL Centre for Cryptocurrency Research and Engineering. She also holds an Honorary Research position at University College London, where she is Chief Technology Officer of the GovTech Lab and DataNet, which focuses on the potential and application of blockchain, AI and advanced communications technologies such as cloud and 5G as a foundational part of the world’s governments and economy. Cathy is an expert and fellow of the World Economic Forum’s Blockchain council and a member of the United Nations Secretary General’s High Level Panel on Digital Co-Operation. Prior to her academic career she spent 15 years in various technical roles in the telecommunications industry. She holds a PhD and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and is the author of several books on telecommunications including EPC and IoT. Until December 2017, Cathy served as the Vice-Chairman of the ETSI ISG on Context Information Management and as the Standardisation lead for Open Agile Smart Cities (OASC), covering ITU, ISO and ETSI standards streams.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College, London, UK