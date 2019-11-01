5G Networks: Powering Digitalization provides an overview of standard 5G Core that includes descriptions of the cloud technologies that are considered central for 5G and sections that cover key concepts in 3GPP rel-15/16 specifications. Written by authors who are heavily involved in the development of standards, this book includes sections on 5G Radio technologies: NR (New Radio) and the evolution of LTE, Massive MIMO, Multi-user beamforming and virtual RAN, Cloud technologies, Web software concepts, Option 3/NSA, an overview of the 5G Core Architecture, a detailed presentation of 5G Core key concepts, and more.

Readers will learn the differences between 5G system/core network and previous incarnations of the core network, how the interworking with previous standards is expected to happen, why certain functionality has been included, what is beyond the scope of 5GC, and more.