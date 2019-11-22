5G Core Networks: Powering Digitalization provides an overview of the 5G Core network architecture, as well as giving

descriptions of cloud technologies and the key concepts in the 3GPP rel-15/16 specifications.

Written by the authors who are heavily involved in development of the 5G standards and who wrote the successful

book on EPC and 4G Packet Networks, this book provides an authoritative reference on the technologies and

standards of the 3GPP 5G Core network.

Content includes:

• An overview of the 5G Core Architecture

• The Stand-Alone and Non-Stand-Alone Architectures

• Detailed presentation of 5G Core key concepts

• An overview of 5G Radio and Cloud technologies

Learn

• The differences between the 5G Core network and previous core network generations

• How the interworking with previous network standards is defined

• Why certain functionality has been included and what is beyond the scope of 5G Core

• How the specifications relate to state-of-the-art web-scale concepts and virtualization technologies

• Details of the protocol and service descriptions

• Examples of network deployment options