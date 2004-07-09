50 Years Progress in Crystal Growth
1st Edition
A Reprint Collection
Description
There is no question that the field of solid state electronics, which essentially began with work at Bell laboratories just after World War II, has had a profound impact on today's Society. What is not nearly so widely known is that advances in the art and science of crystal growth underpin this technology. Single crystals, once valued only for their beauty, are now found, in one form or another in most electronic, optoelectronic and numerous optical devices. These devices, in turn, have permeated almost every home and village throughout the world. In fact it is hard to imagine what our electronics industry, much less our entire civilization, would have been like if crystal growth scientists and engineers were unable to produce the large, defect free crystals required by device designers.
This book brings together two sets of related articles describing advances made in crystal growth science and technology since World War II. One set is from the proceedings of a Symposium held in August 2002 to celebrate 50 years of progress in the field of crystal growth. The second contains articles previously published in the newsletter of the American Association for Crystal Growth in a series called "Milestones in Crystal Growth".
The first section of this book contains several articles which describe some of the early history of crystal growth prior to the electronics revolution, and upon which modern crystal growth science and technology is based. This is followed by a special article by Prof. Sunagawa which provides some insight into how the successful Japanese crystal growth industry developed. The next section deals with crystal growth fundamentals including concepts of solute distribution, interface kinetics, constitutional supercooling, morphological stability and the growth of dendrites. The following section describes the growth of crystals from melts and solutions, while the final part involves thin film growth by MBE and OMVPE.
These articles were written by some of the most famous theorists and crystal growers working in the field. They will provide future research workers with valuable insight into how these pioneering discoveries were made, and show how their own research and future devices will be based upon these developments.
Key Features
Readership
Researchers in the field of crystal growth
Table of Contents
Preface
Early Foundations
The History of Crystal Growth, J. Bohm, AACG Newsletter Vol. 17 (2), pp. 2-4
Dr. A.V.L. Verneuil and the Synthesis of Ruby and Sapphire, K. Nassau, AACG Newsletters Vol. 20 (1,3), pp. 12-16, 16-20, Vol. 21 (1), pp 14-18
Rememberances of Flame Fusion, L. Merker, AACG Newsletter, Vol. 21 (2), pp. 22-26
Evolution and Application of the Kyropoulos Crystal Growth Method, D. Bliss, AACG Newsletter Vol. 23 (2), pp. 9-15
A National Perspective
Fundamentals and Applications: A Fifty Year Retrospective of the Japanese Crystal Growth Community, I. Sunagawa, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 631-638
Progress Since 1952
Crystal Growth Fundamentals
Reminiscences About the Early Background of the Papers on "The Distribution of Solute in Crystals Grown from the Melt", J.A. Burton and W.P. Slichter, AACG Newsletter Vol. 13 (3), pp. 4
Notes on Interface Growth Kinetics: 50 Years After Burton, Cabrera and Frank, A.A. Chernov, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 499-518
How the Constitutional Supercooling Formula Was Developed, W.A. Tiller, AACG Newsletter Vol. 13(1), pp. 3
Constitutional Supercooling Surface Roughening, K.A. Jackson, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 519-529
Theory of Morphological Stability, R.F. Sekerka, AACG Newsletter Vol. 16 (2), pp. 2-4,
Morphology: From Sharp Interface to Phase field Models, R.F. Sekerka, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 530-540
Dendritic Crystal Growth in Pure Materials, M.E. Glicksman and A.O. Lupulescu, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 541-549
Melt and Solution Growth
The First Czochralski Silicon, E. Buehler, AACG Newsletter Vol. 13 (2), pp. 3-4
How Zone Melting Was Invented, W.G. Pfann, AACG Newsletter, Vol. 12 (3), pp 4
A Brief History of Defect Formation, Segregation, Faceting, and Twinning in Melt-Grown Semiconductors, D.T.J. Hurle and P. Rudolph, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 550-564
Research on Macro- and Micro-Segregation in Semiconductor Crystals Grown from the Melt Under the Direction of August F. Witt at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, C.A. Wang, D. Carlson, S. Motakef, M.Wiegel and M.J. Wargo, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 565-577
The Origin of Czochralski Growth Through B2O3 Glass: A Step in the Evolution of LEC Growth, R. Mazelsky, AACG Newsletter, Vol. 17 (2), pp. 6-7
Progress in the Melt Growth of III-V Compounds, J.B. Mullin, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 578-592
Early History of Lithium Niobate: Personal Reminiscences, K. Nassau, AACG Newsletter Vol. 14 (3)
Czochralski Growth of Oxides, C.D. Brandle, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 593-604
The Accelerated Crucible Rotation Technique (ACRT), H.J. Scheel, AACG Newsletter Vol. 15 (3), pp. 2-3
Shaped Crystals from the Melt by EFG, A.I. Mlavsky, AACG Newsletter, Vol. 14 (1), pp 4
Experimental Work Leading to EFG, H.E. LaBelle, AACG Newsletter, Vol. 14 (2), pp 10-12
Thin Film Growth
MBE
Recollections About the Early Development of Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), A.Y. Cho, AACG Newsletter Vol 15 (2), pp 2-3
Basic Studies of Molecular Beam epitaxy-Past, Present and Some future Directions, B.A. Joyce and T.B. Joyce, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 605-619
MOCVD (OMVPE)
The Beginnings of Metalorganic Chemical vapor Deposition (MOCVD), H. M. Manasevit, AACG Newsletter Vol 15 (1), pp 4-5
Development and Current Status of Organometallic vapor Phase Epitaxy, G.B. Stringfellow, Proc. Symp. "50 Years of Progress in Crystal Growth" AACGE-14, Seattle, WA, USA, 2002, J. Crystal Growth 264, pp. 620-630
High Pressure Growth
Hydrothermal Synthesis of Crystals, R.A. Laudise, AACG Newsletter Vol 21 (1),pp 6-12 The Transformation of Graphite into Diamond, H.Tracy Hall, AACG Newsletter Vol 16 (1), pp 2-4
Details
Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
- 9th July 2004
About the Editor
Robert Feigelson
Stanford University, USA