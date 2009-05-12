50+ Foot Challenges
2nd Edition
Assessment and Evidence-Based Management
Description
The new edition retains all the benefits of the popular first edition but adds more cases, more illustrations, new sections and invaluable appendices. The same illustrated case-history format as in the first edition presents readers with the clinical problems of each disorder. In each case, a problem-solving approach is encouraged through a question-and-answer format. This guides the reader to the appropriate diagnosis and treatment plan. Clinical tips for improving practice are included and each study concludes with a short list of key points and references to further reading. All those involved in the care and management of patients with foot conditions will find this book an invaluable aide-memoire and guide to their daily practice.
Key Features
- Presentation of over 60 conditions that all foot clinicians are likely to encounter
- Cases conveniently organized into sections for ease of reference
- Text profusely illustrated (in black and white) with photographs, line drawings and radiographs
- Form and structure concise that makes it easy to use for both quick reference and self-assessment
- Written by a podiatrist and orthopaedic surgeon.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Paediatrics
Section 2 Lumps and bumps
Section 3 Orthopaedics
Section 4 Dermatology
Section 5 At risk foot
Section 6 Rheumatology
Section 7 Neurology
Section 8 Trauma
Section 9 Sports injuries
Section 10 Plenary: multiple choice questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 12th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037047
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443104022
About the Author
Colin Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Queen Margaret University College, Edinburgh, and Associate Clinician, The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, UK
J. N. Alastair Gibson
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Trauma and Orthopedic Surgeon, The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and Part-time Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK