50+ Foot Challenges - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443104022, 9780702037047

50+ Foot Challenges

2nd Edition

Assessment and Evidence-Based Management

Authors: Colin Thomson J. N. Alastair Gibson
eBook ISBN: 9780702037047
Paperback ISBN: 9780443104022
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 12th May 2009
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The new edition retains all the benefits of the popular first edition but adds more cases, more illustrations, new sections and invaluable appendices. The same illustrated case-history format as in the first edition presents readers with the clinical problems of each disorder. In each case, a problem-solving approach is encouraged through a question-and-answer format. This guides the reader to the appropriate diagnosis and treatment plan. Clinical tips for improving practice are included and each study concludes with a short list of key points and references to further reading. All those involved in the care and management of patients with foot conditions will find this book an invaluable aide-memoire and guide to their daily practice.

Key Features

  • Presentation of over 60 conditions that all foot clinicians are likely to encounter
  • Cases conveniently organized into sections for ease of reference
  • Text profusely illustrated (in black and white) with photographs, line drawings and radiographs
  • Form and structure concise that makes it easy to use for both quick reference and self-assessment
  • Written by a podiatrist and orthopaedic surgeon.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Paediatrics

Section 2 Lumps and bumps

Section 3 Orthopaedics

Section 4 Dermatology

Section 5 At risk foot

Section 6 Rheumatology

Section 7 Neurology

Section 8 Trauma

Section 9 Sports injuries

Section 10 Plenary: multiple choice questions

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702037047
Paperback ISBN:
9780443104022

About the Author

Colin Thomson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Queen Margaret University College, Edinburgh, and Associate Clinician, The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, UK

J. N. Alastair Gibson

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Trauma and Orthopedic Surgeon, The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and Part-time Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.