5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance Part B, Volume 261

Part 1: Serotonin in the CNS

1. The multiple facets of serotonergic modulation on brain functions

Giuseppe Di Giovanni

2. Anatomical and neurochemical organization of the serotonergic system in the mammalian brain

Harry Steinbusch

3. 5-HT2A/2C Receptors in the Brain

Cristiano Bombardi

Part 2 : Serotonin-dopamine interactions

4. Electrophysiological and neurochemical bases for an interaction of serotonin on central dopaminergic neurons

Giuseppe Di Giovanni

5. The complex nature of serotonin-dopamine neurons interaction in primate model of Parkinson’s disease

Véronique Sgambato

6. The status of serotonergic system in presymptomatic and symptomatic stages of Huntington disease and corresponding animal models

Anthony Hannan

7. Serotonin–dopamine interaction in the induction and maintenance of L-DOPA-induced dyskinesias

Manolo Carta

8. The serotonergic agent L-DOPA in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease

Marios Politis

Part 3: Serotonin-Glutamate interaction

9. Cortical influences of serotonin on pyramidal cells

Gerard Joseph Marek

10. The interaction of serotonin with noradrenergic, dopaminergic, cholinergic, and opioid systems in Alzheimer's disease

Goran Simic

11. Serotonergic controls upon the glutamatergic neurons of the subthalamic nucleus

Luisa Ugedo