5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance Part B, Volume 261
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Serotonin in the CNS
1. The multiple facets of serotonergic modulation on brain functions
Giuseppe Di Giovanni
2. Anatomical and neurochemical organization of the serotonergic system in the mammalian brain
Harry Steinbusch
3. 5-HT2A/2C Receptors in the Brain
Cristiano Bombardi
Part 2 : Serotonin-dopamine interactions
4. Electrophysiological and neurochemical bases for an interaction of serotonin on central dopaminergic neurons
Giuseppe Di Giovanni
5. The complex nature of serotonin-dopamine neurons interaction in primate model of Parkinson’s disease
Véronique Sgambato
6. The status of serotonergic system in presymptomatic and symptomatic stages of Huntington disease and corresponding animal models
Anthony Hannan
7. Serotonin–dopamine interaction in the induction and maintenance of L-DOPA-induced dyskinesias
Manolo Carta
8. The serotonergic agent L-DOPA in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease
Marios Politis
Part 3: Serotonin-Glutamate interaction
9. Cortical influences of serotonin on pyramidal cells
Gerard Joseph Marek
10. The interaction of serotonin with noradrenergic, dopaminergic, cholinergic, and opioid systems in Alzheimer's disease
Goran Simic
11. Serotonergic controls upon the glutamatergic neurons of the subthalamic nucleus
Luisa Ugedo
Description
The Progress in Brain Research series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Covers all key aspects of current research on 5-HT interaction with other neurotransmitters
- Provides extensively referenced chapters, thus giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
- Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists
Readership
Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in study of 5-HT interaction with other neurotransmitters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642585
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Giuseppe Di Giovanni
Prof. Giuseppe Di Giovanni received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Chieti, Italy and was a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University, USA. Previously Senior Lecturer of Human Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Palermo, and Associate Professor at the University of Malta, from 2013 he is Professor of Human Physiology at the Medical School of the University of Malta and from 2018 Honorary Professor at Cardiff University, UK. His research focuses on understanding the pathophysiology of monoaminergic systems using electrophysiological and neurochemical approach. He has published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers, edited 7 books and 6 special issues of various journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Malta, Malta
Philippe De Deurwaerdere
Professor Philippe De Deurwaerdère, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique Bordeaux Cedex France
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, France
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.