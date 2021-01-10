COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128245675

5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance Part A, Volume 259

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Giuseppe Di Giovanni Philippe De Deurwaerdere
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128245675
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th January 2021
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

Part 1: Serotonin-noradrenalin interactions
1. Electrophysiological and neurochemical evidence for an interaction of serotonin on noradrenergic neurons
Nasser Haddjeri

Part 2: Serotonin and cannabinoid system
2. 5-HT/CB interaction in the CNS in health and disease
Roberto Colangeli
3. Serotonin2A receptors and Cannabinoids
Leyre Uriguen
4. CB1/5-HT/GABA in food intake
R. Erick Escartín-Pérez

Part 3: Serotonin and and peptidergic systems
5. A close interaction between serotonergic system and BDNF in the mechanism of action of antidepressant
Bruno Guiard

Part 4: 5-HT/ Ach
6. Interaction of 5-HT2A/2C ligands and nicotine
Guy Higgins

Part 5: 5-HT/GABA
7. 5-HT/GABA interaction in epilepsy
Vincenzo Crunelli
8. 5-HT/GABA interaction in neurodevelment and plasticity
Gabriele Deidda

Description

5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance, Part B, Volume 260 in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including  Serotonin-noradrenalin interactions, Electrophysiological and neurochemical evidence for an interaction of serotonin on noradrenergic neurons, Serotonin and cannabinoid system, 5-HT/CB interaction in the CNS in health and disease, Serotonin2A receptors and Cannabinoids, CB1/5-HT/GABA in food intake, A close interaction between serotonergic system and BDNF in the mechanism of action of antidepressant, 5-HT/ Ach, Interaction of 5-HT2A/2C ligands and nicotine, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
  • Includes the latest information on the 5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance, Part B

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Progress in Brain Research

About the Serial Volume Editors

Giuseppe Di Giovanni

Prof. Giuseppe Di Giovanni received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Chieti, Italy and was a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University, USA. Previously Senior Lecturer of Human Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Palermo, and Associate Professor at the University of Malta, from 2013 he is Professor of Human Physiology at the Medical School of the University of Malta and from 2018 Honorary Professor at Cardiff University, UK. His research focuses on understanding the pathophysiology of monoaminergic systems using electrophysiological and neurochemical approach. He has published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers, edited 7 books and 6 special issues of various journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Malta, Malta

Philippe De Deurwaerdere

Professor Philippe De Deurwaerdère, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique Bordeaux Cedex France

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, France

