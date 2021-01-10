5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance Part A, Volume 259
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Serotonin-noradrenalin interactions
1. Electrophysiological and neurochemical evidence for an interaction of serotonin on noradrenergic neurons
Nasser Haddjeri
Part 2: Serotonin and cannabinoid system
2. 5-HT/CB interaction in the CNS in health and disease
Roberto Colangeli
3. Serotonin2A receptors and Cannabinoids
Leyre Uriguen
4. CB1/5-HT/GABA in food intake
R. Erick Escartín-Pérez
Part 3: Serotonin and and peptidergic systems
5. A close interaction between serotonergic system and BDNF in the mechanism of action of antidepressant
Bruno Guiard
Part 4: 5-HT/ Ach
6. Interaction of 5-HT2A/2C ligands and nicotine
Guy Higgins
Part 5: 5-HT/GABA
7. 5-HT/GABA interaction in epilepsy
Vincenzo Crunelli
8. 5-HT/GABA interaction in neurodevelment and plasticity
Gabriele Deidda
Description
5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance, Part B, Volume 260 in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including Serotonin-noradrenalin interactions, Electrophysiological and neurochemical evidence for an interaction of serotonin on noradrenergic neurons, Serotonin and cannabinoid system, 5-HT/CB interaction in the CNS in health and disease, Serotonin2A receptors and Cannabinoids, CB1/5-HT/GABA in food intake, A close interaction between serotonergic system and BDNF in the mechanism of action of antidepressant, 5-HT/ Ach, Interaction of 5-HT2A/2C ligands and nicotine, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
- Includes the latest information on the 5-HT Interaction with Other Neurotransmitters: Experimental Evidence and Therapeutic Relevance, Part B
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Progress in Brain Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 10th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128245675
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Giuseppe Di Giovanni
Prof. Giuseppe Di Giovanni received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the University of Chieti, Italy and was a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University, USA. Previously Senior Lecturer of Human Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Palermo, and Associate Professor at the University of Malta, from 2013 he is Professor of Human Physiology at the Medical School of the University of Malta and from 2018 Honorary Professor at Cardiff University, UK. His research focuses on understanding the pathophysiology of monoaminergic systems using electrophysiological and neurochemical approach. He has published more than 120 peer-reviewed papers, edited 7 books and 6 special issues of various journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Malta, Malta
Philippe De Deurwaerdere
Professor Philippe De Deurwaerdère, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique Bordeaux Cedex France
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, France
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.