4G: LTE/LTE-Advanced for Mobile Broadband
1st Edition
Description
LTE (Long Term Evolution) is the 3GPP's (3rd Generation Partnership Project) new standard and accompanying technologies that mobile network operators such as ATT, Verizon and TeliaSonera are adopting for their networks.
To move to higher-speed networks that can cater to customer demand for mobile broadband multimedia applications, the 3GPP has developed the latest LTE-Advanced (LTE Release 10) standard, which will be fixed in December 2010. This book focuses on LTE and LTE-Advanced, and provides engineers with real insight and understanding into the why and how of the standard and its related technologies. This book is written by engineers from Ericsson--the world's leading telecommunications supplier--who was heavily involved in the development of the standard.
Key Features
- Follow-up to the very successful 3G Evolution, now focusing on LTE and LTE Advanced standard and its accompanying technologies
- Complete and clear explanation of LTE Advanced by the people who played a leading role in its development, which will enable engineers to quickly grasp the latest 3GPP Release 10 standard and implement it in their products
- Not a contributed book as most others on this topic are: this book gives an integrated introduction to the technologies and the standard
Readership
Wireless and RF communications, R and D engineers and graduate students
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
- Chapter 1. Background of LTE
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Evolution of Mobile Systems Before LTE
- 1.3 ITU Activities
- 1.4 Drivers for LTE
- 1.5 Standardization of LTE
- Chapter 2. High Data Rates in Mobile Communication
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 High Data Rates: Fundamental Constraints
- 2.2 Higher Data Rates Within A Limited Bandwidth: /Higher-Order Modulation
- 2.3 Wider Bandwidth Including Multi-Carrier Transmission
- Chapter 3. OFDM Transmission
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 Basic Principles of OFDM
- 3.2 OFDM Demodulation
- 3.3 OFDM Implementation Using IFFT/FFT Processing
- 3.4 Cyclic-Prefix Insertion
- 3.5 Frequency-Domain Model of OFDM Transmission
- 3.6 Channel Estimation and Reference Symbols
- 3.7 Frequency Diversity with OFDM: Importance of Channel Coding
- 3.8 Selection of Basic OFDM Parameters
- 3.9 Variations in Instantaneous Transmission Power
- 3.10 OFDM as a User-Multiplexing and Multiple-Access Scheme
- 3.11 Multi-Cell Broadcast/Multicast Transmission and OFDM
- Chapter 4. Wider-Band “Single-Carrier” Transmission
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 Equalization Against Radio-Channel Frequency Selectivity
- 4.2 Uplink FDMA with Flexible Bandwidth Assignment
- 4.3 DFT-spread OFDM
- Chapter 5. Multi-Antenna Techniques
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 Multi-Antenna Configurations
- 5.2 Benefits of Multi-Antenna Techniques
- 5.3 Multiple Receive Antennas
- 5.4 Multiple Transmit Antennas
- 5.5 Spatial Multiplexing
- Chapter 6. Scheduling, Link Adaptation, and Hybrid ARQ
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 Link Adaptation: Power and Rate Control
- 6.2 Channel-Dependent Scheduling
- 6.3 Advanced Retransmission Schemes
- 6.4 Hybrid ARQ with Soft Combining
- Chapter 7. LTE Radio Access: An Overview
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 Basic Principles
- 7.2 LTE Release 9
- 7.3 LTE Release 10 and IMT-Advanced
- 7.4 Terminal Capabilities
- Chapter 8. Radio-Interface Architecture
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 Overall System Architecture
- 8.2 Radio Protocol Architecture
- 8.3 Control-Plane Protocols
- Chapter 9. Physical Transmission Resources
- Publisher Summary
- 9.1 Overall Time–Frequency Structure
- 9.2 Normal Subframes and Mbsfn Subframes
- 9.3 Carrier Aggregation
- 9.4 Frequency-Domain Location Of LTE Carriers
- 9.5 Duplex Schemes
- Chapter 10. Downlink Physical-Layer Processing
- Publisher Summary
- 10.1 Transport-Channel Processing
- 10.2 Downlink Reference Signals
- 10.3 Multi-Antenna Transmission
- 10.4 Downlink L1/L2 Control Signaling
- Chapter 11. Uplink Physical-Layer Processing
- Publisher Summary
- 11.1 Transport-Channel Processing
- 11.2 Uplink Reference Signals
- 11.3 Uplink Multi-Antenna Transmission
- 11.4 Uplink L1/L2 Control Signaling
- 11.5 Uplink Timing Alignment
- Chapter 12. Retransmission Protocols
- Publisher Summary
- 12.1 Hybrid ARQ with Soft Combining
- 12.2 Radio-Link Control
- Chapter 13. Power Control, Scheduling, and Interference Handling
- Publisher Summary
- 13.1 Uplink Power Control
- 13.2 Scheduling and Rate Adaptation
- 13.3 Inter-Cell Interference Coordination
- 13.4 Heterogeneous Network Deployments
- Chapter 14. Access Procedures
- Publisher Summary
- 14.1 Acquisition and Cell Search
- 14.2 System Information
- 14.3 Random Access
- 14.4 Paging
- Chapter 15. Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Services
- Publisher Summary
- 15.1 Architecture
- 15.2 Overall Channel Structure and Physical-Layer Processing
- 15.3 Scheduling of MBMS Services
- Chapter 16. Relaying
- Publisher Summary
- 16.1 Relays in LTE
- 16.2 Overall Architecture
- 16.3 Backhaul Design for Inband Relaying
- Chapter 17. Spectrum and RF Characteristics
- Publisher Summary
- 17.1 Spectrum for LTE
- 17.2 Flexible Spectrum USE
- 17.3 Flexible Channel Bandwidth Operation
- 17.4 Carrier Aggregation for LTE
- 17.5 Multi-Standard Radio Base Stations
- 17.6 Overview of RF Requirements for LTE
- 17.7 Output Power Level Requirements
- 17.8 Transmitted Signal Quality
- 17.9 Unwanted Emissions Requirements
- 17.10 Sensitivity and Dynamic Range
- 17.11 Receiver Susceptibility to Interfering Signals
- Chapter 18. Performance
- Publisher Summary
- 18.1 Performance Assessment
- 18.2 Performance in Terms of Peak Data Rates and Latency
- 18.3 Performance Evaluation of LTE-Advanced
- 18.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 19. Other Wireless Communications Systems
- Publisher Summary
- 19.1 HSPA
- 19.2 GSM/EDGE
- 19.3 CDMA2000 and HRPD/1x EV-DO
- 19.4 IEEE 802.16e, Mobile WiMAX and 802.16 m
- 19.5 Summary
- Chapter 20. Final Thoughts
- Publisher Summary
- 20.1 Where to Go in the Future?
- 20.2 Concluding Remarks
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 455
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 21st March 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123854902
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123854896
About the Author
Erik Dahlman
Erik Dahlman works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Stefan Parkvall
Stefan Parkvall works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Johan Skold
Johan Skold works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden