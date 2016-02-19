骨関節画像診断入門 第4版 - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9784787822871

骨関節画像診断入門 第4版

4th Edition

Authors: Clyde Helms
Paperback ISBN: 9784787822871
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 248
Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784787822871

About the Author

Clyde Helms

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopaedic Surgery, Deparment of Radiology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina

