3G Evolution
1st Edition
HSPA and LTE for Mobile Broadband
Description
This very up-to-date and practical book, written by engineers working closely in 3GPP, gives insight into the newest technologies and standards adopted by 3GPP, with detailed explanations of the specific solutions chosen and their implementation in HSPA and LTE.
The key technologies presented include multi-carrier transmission, advanced single-carrier transmission, advanced receivers, OFDM, MIMO and adaptive antenna solutions, advanced radio resource management and protocols, and different radio network architectures. Their role and use in the context of mobile broadband access in general is explained. Both a high-level overview and more detailed step-by-step explanations of HSPA and LTE implementation are given. An overview of other related systems such as TD SCDMA, CDMA2000, and WIMAX is also provided.
This is a ‘must-have’ resource for engineers and other professionals working with cellular or wireless broadband technologies who need to know how to utilize the new technology to stay ahead of the competition.
The authors of the book all work at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 3G development and standardisation since the early days of 3G research. They are leading experts in the field and are today still actively contributing to the standardisation of both HSPA and LTE within 3GPP.
Key Features
- Gives the first explanation of the radio access technologies and key international standards for moving to the next stage of 3G evolution: fully operational mobile broadband
- Describes the new technologies selected by the 3GPP to realise High Speed Packet Access (HSPA) and Long Term Evolution (LTE) for mobile broadband
- Gives both higher-level overviews and detailed explanations of HSPA and LTE as specified by 3GPP
Readership
Mobile and wireless communications engineers working for the equipment suppliers and network operators, network managers, academic researchers.
Table of Contents
1.1 History and background of 3G 1.2 Standardisation
1.3 Spectrum for 3G 2 The motives behind the 3G evolution
2.1 Driving forces
2.2 3G Evolution – two Radio Access Network approaches and an evolved Core Network
PART II - Technologies for 3G evolution 3 High data rates in mobile communication 3.1 High data rates – fundamental constraints 3.2 Higher data rates within a limited bandwidth –Higher-order modulation
3.3 Wider-bandwidth including multi-carrier transmission
4 OFDM transmission
4.1 Basic principles of OFDM
4.2 OFDM demodulation
4.3 OFDM implementation using IFFT / FFT processing
4.4 Cyclic-prefix insertion
4.5 Frequency-domain model of OFDM transmission 4.6 Channel estimation and reference symbols 4.7 Frequency diversity with OFDM – Importance of channel coding
4.8 Selection of basic OFDM parameters
4.9 Variations in instantaneous transmission power
4.10 OFDM as a user-multiplexing and multiple-access scheme
4.11 Multi-cell broadcast/multicast transmission and OFDM
5 Wider-band ”single-carrier” transmission 5.1 Equalization against radio-channel frequency-selectivity
5.2 Uplink FDMA with flexible bandwidth assignment
5.3 DFT-spread OFDM
6 Multi-antenna techniques
6.1 Multi-antenna configurations
6.2 Benefits of multi-antenna techniques
6.3 Multiple receive antennas
6.4 Multiple transmit antennas
6.5 Spatial multiplexing
7 Scheduling, Link Adaptation, and Hybrid ARQ
7.1 Link adaptation – Power and rate control 7.2 Channel-dependent scheduling
7.3 Advanced Retransmission Schemes
7.4 Hybrid ARQ with Soft Combining
PART III – HSPA 8 WCDMA Evolution – HSPA and MBMS
8.1 WCDMA – Brief Overview
9 High-Speed Downlink Packet Access 9.1 Overview 9.2 Details of HSDPA
9.3 Finer details of HSDPA
10 Enhanced Uplink
10.1 Overview 10.2 Details of Enhanced Uplink 10.3 Finer details of Enhanced Uplink 11 MBMS – Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service 11.1 Overview 11.2 Details of MBMS 12 HSPA Evolution 12.1 MIMO
12.2 Higher-Order Modulation 12.3 Continuous Packet Connectivity 12.4 Enhanced CELL_FACH Operation 12.5 Layer 2 Protocol Enhancements 12.6 Advanced Receivers 12.7 Conclusion PART IV: LTE and SAE 13 LTE and SAE – Introduction and Design Targets 13.1 LTE Design Targets 13.2 SAE Design Targets 14 LTE Radio Access – an Overview 14.1 Transmission schemes – Downlink OFDM and Uplink SC-FDMA
14.2 Channel-dependent Scheduling and Rate Adaptation
14.3 Hybrid ARQ with Soft Combining 14.4 Multiple Antenna Support 14.5 Multicast and Broadcast Support 14.6 Spectrum Flexibility 15 LTE Radio Interface Architecture 15.1 RLC – Radio Link Control 15.2 MAC – Medium Access Control 15.3 PHY – Physical Layer
15.4 LTE states
15.5 Data Flow
16 LTE physical layer 16.1 Overall time-domain structure 16.2 Downlink transmission scheme 16.3 Uplink transmission scheme 17 LTE Access Procedures
17.1 Cell Search 17.2 Random Access 17.3 Paging
18 System Architecture 18.1 Functional split between radio access network and core network 18.2 HSPA/WCDMA and LTE Radio Access Network 18.3 Core network architecture PART V – Performance and Concluding Remarks
19 Performance of 3G evolution 19.1 Performance assessment 19.2 Performance evaluation of 3G evolution 19.3 Evaluation of LTE in 3GPP 19.4 Conclusion
20 Other Wireless Communications Systems 20.1 UTRA TDD 20.2 CDMA2000 20.3 GSM/EDGE 20.4 WiMAX (IEEE 802.16) 20.5 Mobile Broadband Wireless Access (IEEE 802.20) 20.6 Summary
21 Future Evolution 21.1 IMT-Advanced 21.2 The research community 21.3 Standardization bodies 21.4 Concluding RemarksReferences
Acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 7th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549590
About the Author
Erik Dahlman
Erik Dahlman works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Stefan Parkvall
Stefan Parkvall works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Johan Skold
Johan Skold works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Per Beming
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden