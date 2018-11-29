3D Printing in Orthopaedic Surgery
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the role of emerging 3D printing technology in orthopaedic surgery, devices, and implants. This concise resource by Drs. Matthew DiPaola and Felasfa Wodajo provides orthopaedic surgeons and residents with need-to-know information on the clinical applications of 3D printing, including current technological capabilities, guidance for practice, and future outlooks for this fast-growing area.
Table of Contents
Section 1: 3D Printing Principles
1. 3D Printing in Orthopedics: Present and Promise
2. Basics of 3D Printing: Engineering Aspects
3. From CT and MR images to 3D printed models - Software Basics for the Surgeon
4. Economic and Regulatory Considerations for 3D Printing and Orthopedics
Section 2: Overview of 3D Printing in Orthopaedics
5. Overview of 3D Printed Implants for Arthroplasty
6. Using 3D Printing for Commercial Orthopedic Applications: Advances and Challenges
Section 3: 3D Printing in Orthopaedics: Subspecialties
7. Upper Extremity Trauma and Deformity
8. Lower Extremity Trauma and Deformity
9. Adult Spine
10. Pediatric Hip and Acetabulum
11. Pediatric Spine and Upper Extremity
12. Upper Extremity Arthroplasty
13. Hip and Knee Arthroplasty
14. Orthopedic Oncology
Section 4: Future of 3D Printing
15. Setting Up Your Home 3D Printing "Plant"
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581196
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323581189
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323662116
About the Author
Matthew Dipaola
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, University of Buffalo, Department of Orthopaedic Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Buffalo, NY, United States
About the Editor
Felasfa Wodajo
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Orthopaedic Oncology, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Invoa Hospital for Children; Clinical Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics, Georgetown University School of Medicine; Instructor, Orthopaedics; Howard University School of Medicine; Consultant, National Cancer Institute, NIH, Bethesda, MD