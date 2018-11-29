3D Printing in Orthopaedic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581189, 9780323581196

3D Printing in Orthopaedic Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Matthew Dipaola
Editors: Felasfa Wodajo
eBook ISBN: 9780323581196
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581189
Paperback ISBN: 9780323662116
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th November 2018
Page Count: 228
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the role of emerging 3D printing technology in orthopaedic surgery, devices, and implants. This concise resource by Drs. Matthew DiPaola and Felasfa Wodajo provides orthopaedic surgeons and residents with need-to-know information on the clinical applications of 3D printing, including current technological capabilities, guidance for practice, and future outlooks for this fast-growing area.

Table of Contents

Section 1: 3D Printing Principles

1. 3D Printing in Orthopedics: Present and Promise

2. Basics of 3D Printing: Engineering Aspects

3. From CT and MR images to 3D printed models - Software Basics for the Surgeon

4. Economic and Regulatory Considerations for 3D Printing and Orthopedics

 

Section 2: Overview of 3D Printing in Orthopaedics

5. Overview of 3D Printed Implants for Arthroplasty

6. Using 3D Printing for Commercial Orthopedic Applications: Advances and Challenges

 

Section 3: 3D Printing in Orthopaedics: Subspecialties

7. Upper Extremity Trauma and Deformity

8. Lower Extremity Trauma and Deformity

9. Adult Spine

10. Pediatric Hip and Acetabulum

11. Pediatric Spine and Upper Extremity

12. Upper Extremity Arthroplasty

13. Hip and Knee Arthroplasty

14. Orthopedic Oncology

 

Section 4: Future of 3D Printing

15. Setting Up Your Home 3D Printing "Plant"

About the Author

Matthew Dipaola

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, University of Buffalo, Department of Orthopaedic Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Buffalo, NY, United States

About the Editor

Felasfa Wodajo

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Orthopaedic Oncology, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Invoa Hospital for Children; Clinical Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics, Georgetown University School of Medicine; Instructor, Orthopaedics; Howard University School of Medicine; Consultant, National Cancer Institute, NIH, Bethesda, MD

