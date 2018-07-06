3D Printing Applications in Cardiovascular Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128039175, 9780128039434

3D Printing Applications in Cardiovascular Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: James Min Bobak Mosadegh Simon Dunham Subhi Jamal Al'Aref
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128039175
eBook ISBN: 9780128039434
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th July 2018
Page Count: 300
Description

3D Printing Applications in Cardiovascular Medicine addresses the rapidly growing field of additive fabrication within the medical field, in particular, focusing on cardiovascular medicine. To date, 3D printing of hearts and vascular systems has been largely reserved to anatomic reconstruction with no additional functionalities. However, 3D printing allows for functional, physiologic and bio-engineering of products to enhance diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. This book contains the state-of-the-art technologies and studies that demonstrate the utility of 3D printing for these purposes.

Key Features

  • Addresses the novel technology and cardiac and vascular application of 3D printing
  • Features case studies and tips for applying 3D technology into clinical practice
  • Includes an accompanying website that provides 3D examples from cardiovascular clinicians, imagers, computer science and engineering experts

Readership

Cardiology researchers, cardiologists, imagers and clinicians applying 3D printing

Table of Contents

1. History of 3D Printing
2. Methods of 3D Printing
3. 3D Printing Materials
4. Current and Future State of 3D Printers
5. Complex Congenital Heart Disease
6. Valvular Heart Disease
7. Simulation of Percutaneous Structural Interventions
8. 4D Printing of Actuating Cardiac Tissue
9. Bioprinting Cardiovascular Organs
10. Multimaterial Cardiovascular Printing
11. Assessing perfusion using 3D bioprinting
12. Surgical Predictive Planning Using 3D Printing
13. The Future of 3D Printing in Cardiovascular Disease

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128039175
eBook ISBN:
9780128039434

About the Editor

James Min

Dr. James K. Min specializes in the diagnosis of coronary heart disease with multi-detector CT angiography. He also has expertise in the identification novel clinical risk factors that place individuals at higher risk for the development of coronary heart disease. Between 2010-2014 Dr. Min published 197 publications, with 93.4% in the Medicine category. He has an h-index of 40. He has 3,910 citations, a 3.59 FWCI and averages 19.8 citations per publication during this same time frame. 49% of his publications appear in the top 10% most cited publications worldwide. Dr . Min has experience with international, national, and institutional collaboration having worked with 150 co-authors. He also has experience with single authorship.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Professor of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University; Attending Radiologist, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY, USA

Bobak Mosadegh

Dr. Bobak Mosadegh uses interdisciplinary approaches to develop novel technologies for biomedical applications, particularly for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and implantable/wearable therapeutics. His lab has specific interests in exploiting the properties of polymers and fluids to develop soft machines with integrated “smart” behaviors. These soft machines use technologies related to microfluidics, soft robotics, and 3D cell culture. As of 2017, Dr. Mosadegh published 42 publications throughout various disciplines. He has an h-index of 28, and over 2500 citations. From 2010-2014, Dr. Mosadegh has a 2.75 FWCI and averages 16 citations per publication during this same time frame. 63.2% of his publications appear in the top 10% most cited publications worldwide. Dr. Mosadegh has experience with international, national, and institutional collaboration having worked with over 100 co-authors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering in Radiology, Dalio Institute of Cardiovascular Imaging, Department of Radiology, Weil Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA

Simon Dunham

Dr. Dunham's research centers on the development and testing of novel cardiovascular medical devices. His lab employs the use of soft materials, 3D printing, biomimicry, functional materials and flexible electronics to develop devices and tests methods with embedded functionality, sensing and other unique functionalities. Since joining the Dalio Institute for Cardiovascular Imaging at Weill Cornell Medicine, these efforts have been focused primarily on cardiovascular medicine. Between 2010-2014, Dr. Dunham published 12 papers across various disciplines. He has an h-index of 8 and 335 citations during that period of time.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering in Radiology, Dalio Institute of Cardiovascular Imaging, Department of Radiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA

Subhi Jamal Al'Aref

Dr. Subhi Al’Aref is an Instructor in Medicine and an Instructor of Medicine in Radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine and an Assistant Attending Physician at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Al’Aref was born and raised in Jerusalem, where he finished his primary and secondary education. He subsequently performed his premedical and medical training at Weill Cornell Medical College in Qatar, and earned his M.D. in 2008. He completed his training in Internal Medicine Residency, Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship, Interventional Cardiology and Preventative Cardiology at The NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology, Vascular Medicine, Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dalio Institute of Cardiovascular Imaging - Weill Cornell Medicine

