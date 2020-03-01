3D Printing: Application in Medical Surgery Volume 2
1st Edition
Description
New technologies in 3D printing offer innovative capabilities in surgery, from planning complex operations to providing alternatives to traditional training with more cost-effective outcomes. In 3D Printing: Application in Medical Surgery, Volume 2, Drs. Vasileios N. Papadopoulos, Vassilios Tsioukas, and Jasjit S. Suri bring together up-to-date information on 3D printing and its application in surgical specialties such as hebatobilliary and pancreatic surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, and more.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 3D printing and nanotechnology
3 3D printing and tissue engineering
4 3D printing and virtual Augmented reality
5 3D printing: intellectual property and innovation
6 3D printing in pancreatic surgery
7 3D printing in Hebatobilliary Surgery
8 3D Printing in Patient obstetrics and Gynecology
9 3D printing in neurosurgery
10 3D printing in Thoracic Surgery
11 3D printing and plastic Surgery
12 3D printing and Global surgery
13 3D printing Future in diagnostic and interventional Radiology
14 3D printing and colorectal surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323661935
About the Author
Vasileios N. Papadopoulos
Vassilios Tsioukas
Jasjit Suri
Dr. Jasjit Suri, PhD, MBA, Fellow AIMBE is an innovator, visionary, scientist, and internationally known world leader. Dr. Suri received the Director General’s Gold medal in 1980 and the Fellow of American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, awarded by the National Academy of Sciences, Washington DC, in 2004. He has published over 650 peer-reviewed articles and has over 100 innovations and trademarks. He has author or co-authored over 45 books. He is currently Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, and is on the board of AtheroPoint, Roseville, CA, a company dedicated to atherosclerosis imaging for early screening for stroke and cardiovascular monitoring. He has held positions as a chairman of IEEE Denver section and advisor board member to healthcare industries and several universities in USA and abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, USA