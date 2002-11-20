3D Fibre Reinforced Polymer Composites
1st Edition
Fibre reinforced polymer (FRP) composites are used in almost every type of advanced engineering structure, with their usage ranging from aircraft, helicopters and spacecraft through to boats, ships and offshore platforms and to automobiles, sports goods, chemical processing equipment and civil infrastructure such as bridges and buildlings. The usage of FRP composites continues to grow at an impessive rate as these materials are used more in their existing markets and become established in relatively new markets such as biomedical devices and civil structures. A key factor driving the increased applications of composites over the recent years is the development of new advanced forms of FRP materials. This includes developments in high performance resin systems and new styles of reinforcement, such as carbon nanotubes and nanoparticles. This book provides an up-to-date account of the fabrication, mechanical properties, delamination resistance, impact tolerance and applications of 3D FRP composites. The book focuses on 3D composites made using the textile technologies of weaving, braiding, knitting and stiching as well as by z-pinning.
For undergraduate and postgraduate students studying composite materials, and researchers, manufactures and end-users of composites.
Introduction. Background. Introduction to 3D FRP composites.
Manufacture of 3D Fibre Preforms. Weaving. Braiding. Knitting. Stitching.
Preform Consolidation. Liquid moulding techniques. Resin selection. Tooling. Component quality.
Micromechanics Models for Mechanical Properties. Fundamentals in micromechanics. Unit cell models for 2D woven composites. Models for 3D woven composites. Unit cell models for braided and knitted composites.
3D Woven Composites. Microstructural properties of 3D woven composites. In-plane mechanical properties of 3D woven composites. Interlaminar fracture properties of 3D woven composites. 3D woven distance fabric composites.
Braided Composite Materials. In-plane mechanical properties. Fracture toughness and damage performance. Fatigue performance. Modelling of braided composites.
Knitted Composite Materials. In-plane mechanical properties. Interlaminar fracture toughness. Impact performance. Modelling of knitted composites.
Stitched Composites. The Stitching process. Mechanical properties of stitched composites. Interlaminar properties of stitched composites. Stitched composite joints.
Z-Pinned Composites. Fabrication of Z-pinned composites.
Mechanical properties of Z-pinned composites. Delamination resistance and damage tolerance of Z-pinned composites. Z-Pinned sandwich composites.
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 20th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525822
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080439389
L. Tong
Liyong Tong is a Professor in the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at The University of Sydney, Australia. Liyong Tong is widely regarded for his research into composite joints and connections including modelling behaviour, failure analysis and smart structures.
University of Sydney, Department of Aeronautical Engineering, Building J07, New South Wales 2006, Australia
A.P. Mouritz
Sir Lawrence Wackett Centre for Aerospace Design, Department of Aerospace Engineering, RMIT University, GPO Box 2476V, Melbourne, Victoria 3001, Australia.
M. Bannister
Coperative Research Centre for Advanced Composite Structure Limited, 506 Lorimer Street, Fishermens Bend, Victoria 3207, Australia