3D Fibre Reinforced Polymer Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080439389, 9780080525822

3D Fibre Reinforced Polymer Composites

1st Edition

Authors: L. Tong A.P. Mouritz M. Bannister
eBook ISBN: 9780080525822
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080439389
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th November 2002
Page Count: 254
Description

Fibre reinforced polymer (FRP) composites are used in almost every type of advanced engineering structure, with their usage ranging from aircraft, helicopters and spacecraft through to boats, ships and offshore platforms and to automobiles, sports goods, chemical processing equipment and civil infrastructure such as bridges and buildlings. The usage of FRP composites continues to grow at an impessive rate as these materials are used more in their existing markets and become established in relatively new markets such as biomedical devices and civil structures. A key factor driving the increased applications of composites over the recent years is the development of new advanced forms of FRP materials. This includes developments in high performance resin systems and new styles of reinforcement, such as carbon nanotubes and nanoparticles. This book provides an up-to-date account of the fabrication, mechanical properties, delamination resistance, impact tolerance and applications of 3D FRP composites. The book focuses on 3D composites made using the textile technologies of weaving, braiding, knitting and stiching as well as by z-pinning.

Readership

For undergraduate and postgraduate students studying composite materials, and researchers, manufactures and end-users of composites.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Background. Introduction to 3D FRP composites.

Manufacture of 3D Fibre Preforms. Weaving. Braiding. Knitting. Stitching.

Preform Consolidation. Liquid moulding techniques. Resin selection. Tooling. Component quality.

Micromechanics Models for Mechanical Properties. Fundamentals in micromechanics. Unit cell models for 2D woven composites. Models for 3D woven composites. Unit cell models for braided and knitted composites.

3D Woven Composites. Microstructural properties of 3D woven composites. In-plane mechanical properties of 3D woven composites. Interlaminar fracture properties of 3D woven composites. 3D woven distance fabric composites.

Braided Composite Materials. In-plane mechanical properties. Fracture toughness and damage performance. Fatigue performance. Modelling of braided composites.

Knitted Composite Materials. In-plane mechanical properties. Interlaminar fracture toughness. Impact performance. Modelling of knitted composites.

Stitched Composites. The Stitching process. Mechanical properties of stitched composites. Interlaminar properties of stitched composites. Stitched composite joints.

Z-Pinned Composites. Fabrication of Z-pinned composites.
Mechanical properties of Z-pinned composites. Delamination resistance and damage tolerance of Z-pinned composites. Z-Pinned sandwich composites.

Details

No. of pages:
254
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080525822
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080439389

About the Author

L. Tong

Liyong Tong is a Professor in the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at The University of Sydney, Australia. Liyong Tong is widely regarded for his research into composite joints and connections including modelling behaviour, failure analysis and smart structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sydney, Department of Aeronautical Engineering, Building J07, New South Wales 2006, Australia

A.P. Mouritz

Affiliations and Expertise

Sir Lawrence Wackett Centre for Aerospace Design, Department of Aerospace Engineering, RMIT University, GPO Box 2476V, Melbourne, Victoria 3001, Australia.

M. Bannister

Affiliations and Expertise

Coperative Research Centre for Advanced Composite Structure Limited, 506 Lorimer Street, Fishermens Bend, Victoria 3207, Australia

