3D Data Acquisition for Bioarchaeology, Forensic Anthropology, and Archaeology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128153093, 9780128155462

3D Data Acquisition for Bioarchaeology, Forensic Anthropology, and Archaeology

1st Edition

Editors: Noriko Seguchi Beatrix Dudzik
eBook ISBN: 9780128155462
Paperback ISBN: 9780128153093
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th June 2019
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
139.94
118.95
76.95
65.41
99.95
84.96
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
139.94
118.95
76.95
65.41
86.95
73.91
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

3D Data Acquisition for Bioarchaeology, Forensic Anthropology, and Archaeology serves as a handbook for the collection and processing of 3-D scanned data and as a tool for scholars interested in pursuing research projects with 3-D models. The book's chapters enhance the reader’s understanding of the technology by covering virtual model processing protocols, alignment methods, actual data acquisition techniques, basic technological protocols, and considerations of variation in research design associated with biological anthropology and archaeology.

Key Features

  • Thoroughly guides the reader through the “how-to” on different stages of 3D-data-related research
  • Provides statistical analysis options for 3D image data
  • Covers protocols, methods and techniques as associated with biological anthropology and archaeology

Readership

Biological Anthropologists, Forensic Anthropologists, and Archaeologists. Graduate Level and Upper-Level Undergraduate students in Bioarcheology, Forensic Anthropology and Archaeology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Digital model sampledScanning and processing protocol
  3. Three-dimensional investigations of fragile archaeological human remains
  4. Landmark and semilandmark data collection using digitizers and data processing
  5. Landmark and semilandmark data collection using 3D virtual model and data processin
  6. Validity assessment: validity testing of mixed data by multiple devices, methods, and observers
  7. 3D data analysis using R
  8. Considerations in the application of 3DGM to stone artifacts with a focus on orientation error in bifaces
  9. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155462
Paperback ISBN:
9780128153093

About the Editor

Noriko Seguchi

Dr. Seguchi is Associate Professor of Biological Anthropology in the Department of Environmental Changes, Faculty of Social and Cultural Studies at Kyushu University, Japan. Her areas of research interest include craniofacial morphometrics, postcranial variation, human adaptation, population history and structure, and the peopling of the New World. Dr. Seguchi is currently a visiting professor at the University of Montana.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Biological Anthropology, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan

Beatrix Dudzik

PhD, Biological Anthropology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, MA, Biological Anthropology, University of Montana, BA, Honors Biological Anthropology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Anatomy, Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.