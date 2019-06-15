3D Data Acquisition for Bioarchaeology, Forensic Anthropology, and Archaeology
1st Edition
Description
3D Data Acquisition for Bioarchaeology, Forensic Anthropology, and Archaeology serves as a handbook for the collection and processing of 3-D scanned data and as a tool for scholars interested in pursuing research projects with 3-D models. The book's chapters enhance the reader’s understanding of the technology by covering virtual model processing protocols, alignment methods, actual data acquisition techniques, basic technological protocols, and considerations of variation in research design associated with biological anthropology and archaeology.
Key Features
- Thoroughly guides the reader through the “how-to” on different stages of 3D-data-related research
- Provides statistical analysis options for 3D image data
- Covers protocols, methods and techniques as associated with biological anthropology and archaeology
Readership
Biological Anthropologists, Forensic Anthropologists, and Archaeologists. Graduate Level and Upper-Level Undergraduate students in Bioarcheology, Forensic Anthropology and Archaeology
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Digital model sampledScanning and processing protocol
- Three-dimensional investigations of fragile archaeological human remains
- Landmark and semilandmark data collection using digitizers and data processing
- Landmark and semilandmark data collection using 3D virtual model and data processin
- Validity assessment: validity testing of mixed data by multiple devices, methods, and observers
- 3D data analysis using R
- Considerations in the application of 3DGM to stone artifacts with a focus on orientation error in bifaces
- Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155462
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153093
About the Editor
Noriko Seguchi
Dr. Seguchi is Associate Professor of Biological Anthropology in the Department of Environmental Changes, Faculty of Social and Cultural Studies at Kyushu University, Japan. Her areas of research interest include craniofacial morphometrics, postcranial variation, human adaptation, population history and structure, and the peopling of the New World. Dr. Seguchi is currently a visiting professor at the University of Montana.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Biological Anthropology, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan
Beatrix Dudzik
PhD, Biological Anthropology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, MA, Biological Anthropology, University of Montana, BA, Honors Biological Anthropology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Anatomy, Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, USA