3D Bioprinting
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Principles and Applications
Description
3D Bioprinting: Fundamentals, Principles and Applications provides the latest information on the fundamentals, principles, physics, and applications of 3D bioprinting. It contains descriptions of the various bioprinting processes and technologies used in additive biomanufacturing of tissue constructs, tissues, and organs using living cells.
The increasing availability and decreasing costs of 3D printing technologies are driving its use to meet medical needs, and this book provides an overview of these technologies and their integration. Each chapter discusses current limitations on the relevant technology, giving future perspectives.
Professor Ozbolat has pulled together expertise from the fields of bioprinting, tissue engineering, tissue fabrication, and 3D printing in his inclusive table of contents. Topics covered include raw materials, processes, machine technology, products, applications, and limitations. The information in this book will help bioengineers, tissue and manufacturing engineers, and medical doctors understand the features of each bioprinting process, as well as bioink and bioprinter types. In addition, the book presents tactics that can be used to select the appropriate process for a given application, such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, transplantation, clinics, or pharmaceutics.
Key Features
- Describes all aspects of the bioprinting process, from bioink processing through design for bioprinting, bioprinting techniques, bioprinter technologies, organ printing, applications, and future trends
- Provides a detailed description of each bioprinting technique with an in-depth understanding of its process modeling, underlying physics and characteristics, suitable bioink and cell types printed, and major accomplishments achieved thus far
- Explains organ printing technology in detail with a step-by-step roadmap for the 3D bioprinting of organs from isolating stem cells to the post-transplantation of organs
- Presents tactics that can be used to select the appropriate process for a given application, such as tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, transplantation, clinics, or pharmaceutics
Readership
Professionals, students, and researchers in biomedical engineering, tissue engineering, manufacturing engineering, industrial engineering, and the medical and 3D printing industries
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Tissue Engineering
1.2 Three-Dimensional Printing in Tissue Engineering
1.3 Three-Dimensional Bioprinting
1.4 The Organization of the Book
1.5 Summary
References
2. Design for Bioprinting
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Design Requirements for Three-Dimensional Bioprinting
2.3 Medical Imaging
2.4 Blueprint Modeling
2.5 Toolpath Planning for Bioprinting
2.6 Limitations
2.7 Future Directions
2.8 Summary
References
Further Reading
3. The Bioink
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Bioink Materials
3.3 Comparative Evaluation of Bioink Materials
3.4 Limitations
3.5 Future Directions
3.6 Summary
References
4. Extrusion-Based Bioprinting
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Extrusion-Based Bioprinting
4.3 Process Configurations
4.4 Comparison of Extrusion-Based Bioprinting With Other Bioprinting Techniques
4.5 Limitations
4.6 Future Directions
4.7 Summary
References
Further Reading
5. Droplet-Based Bioprinting
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Inkjet Bioprinting
5.3 Electrohydrodynamic Jet Bioprinting
5.4 Acoustic Bioprinting
5.5 Microvalve Bioprinting
5.6 Droplet-Substrate Interactions
5.7 Biomaterials Used in Droplet-Based Bioprinting
5.8 Comparison of Droplet-Based Bioprinting With Other Bioprinting Techniques
5.9 Recent Achievements in Droplet-Based Bioprinting
5.10 Limitations
5.11 Future Directions
5.12 Summary
References
6. Laser-Based Bioprinting
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Modalities of Laser-Based Bioprinting
6.3 Toward Multimaterial Bioprinting
6.4 Comparison of Laser-Based Bioprinting With Other Bioprinting Modalities
6.5 Recent Achievements in Laser-Based Bioprinting
6.6 Limitations
6.7 Future Directions
6.8 Summary
References
7. Bioprinter Technologies
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bioprinters
7.3 Limitations
7.4 Future Directions
7.5 Summary
References
Further Reading
8. Roadmap to Organ Printing
8.1 Introduction
8.2 State-of-the-Art in Organ Printing
8.3 Roadmap to Organ Printing
8.4 Limitations
8.5 Future Directions
8.6 Summary
References
9. Applications of 3D Bioprinting
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
9.3 Transplantation and Clinics
9.4 Drug Screening and High-Throughput Assays
9.5 Cancer Research
9.6 Limitations
9.7 Future Directions
9.8 Summary
References
10. Future Trends
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Innovative Developments in Bioprinting Technology and Its Components
10.3 Toward Four-Dimensional Bioprinting
10.4 Toward Functional Organ Fabrication
10.5 From In Vitro to In Situ: Translation of Bioprinting Technologies Into Operating Rooms
10.6 Bioprinting New Types of Organs
10.7 Bioprinting Deoxyribonucleic Acid for Controlled Gene Therapy
10.8 Regulatory Issues
10.9 Summary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030301
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128030103
About the Author
Ibrahim Ozbolat
Ibrahim Tarik Ozbolat is an associate professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics Department, Biomedical Engineering Department, the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, and the Materials Research Institute at The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, USA. Previously, he was a faculty member of The University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA, and spearheaded Advanced Manufacturing Technology Group and the Biomanufacturing Laboratory. He received his PhD in tissue engineering from the Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at the University at Buffalo (SUNY) in Buffalo, New York, USA, and dual BS degrees in Mechanical Engineering and in Industrial Engineering from Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey. Dr. Ozbolat is an internationally recognized expert in the area of 3D bioprinting. His research on bioprinting for tissue and organ fabrication has been published in several high quality of venues, received numerous national and international awards, and featured in national and international media, broadcast TVs, and press numerous times. He frequently gives invited talks at national and international forums, conferences, and seminars and organizes demonstrations and events to public and youth to encourage participation of future’s engineers in medicine, engineering, and science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Dept. of Engineering Science and Mechanics, The Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences, Penn State University, University Park, USA