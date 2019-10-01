3D and 4D Printing of Polymer Nanocomposite Materials
1st Edition
Processes, Applications, and Challenges
Description
3D and 4D Printing of Polymer Nanocomposite Materials: Processing, Applications, and Challenges covers advanced 3D and 4D printing processes and the latest developments in novel polymer-based printing materials, thus enabling the reader to understand and benefit from the advantages of this groundbreaking technology. The book presents processes, materials selection, and printability issues, along with sections on the preparation of polymer composite materials for 3D and 4D printing. Across the book, advanced printing techniques are covered and discussed thoroughly, including fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), electron beam melting (EBM), inkjet 3D printing (3DP), stereolithography (SLA), and 3D plotting.
Finally, major applications areas are discussed, including electronic, aerospace, construction and biomedical applications, with detailed information on the design, fabrication and processing methods required in each case.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough, clear understanding of polymer preparation techniques and 3D and 4D printing processes, with a view to specific applications
- Examines synthesis, formation methodology, the dispersion of fillers, characterization, properties, and performance of polymer nanocomposites
- Explores the possibilities of 4D printing, covering the usage of stimuli responsive hydrogels and shape memory polymers
Readership
Academic: Researchers, scientists, and advanced students in the areas of 3D and 4D printing, polymer matrix composites, nanocomposites, polymer processing, polymer chemistry, polymer physics, plastics engineering, materials science, biomedical engineering, and mechanical engineering. Industry: Scientists and R&D professionals leading research into 3D and 4D printing of polymeric materials; engineers and technologists across industries (plastics engineering, aerospace, biomedical, electronics, construction); consultants in the polymer industry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to 3D and 4D Printing Technology: State of the Art and Recent Trends
2. 3D and 4D Printing of Nanomaterials: processing considerations for reliable printed nanocomposites
3. Polymer-based Conductive Composites for 3D and 4D Printing of Electrical Circuits
4. 3D and 4D Printing of pH-Responsive and Functional Polymers and Their Composites
5. Additive manufacturing (AM) of medical devices and scaffolds for tissue engineering based on 3D and 4D Printing
6. Shape Memory Polymer Blends and Composites for 3D and 4D Printing Applications
7. Fabrication of 3D polymer micro-and nano-structures based on 3D electrospinning
8. Multifunctional Polymer Composites for 3D and 4D Printing
9. 3D Printed Graphene Frameworks and Composites
10. 3D and 4D Printing of Polymer/CNTs Based Conductive Composites
11. Medical and Biomedical Applications of 3D and 4D Printed Polymer Composites
12. Carbon Black Reinforced 3D and 4D Printable Conductive Polymer Composites
13. Photo-activated resin formulations and composites for optical 3D and 4D printing of functional materials and devices
14. Hydrogels and hydrogel composites for 3D and 4D printing applications
15. 3D and 4D Printing of Biomaterials and Biocomposites,3D and 4D Magnetic Printing of Bioinspired Composites and related transformers
16. 3D and 4D Printed Polymer Composites for Electronic Applications
17. Fundamentals and Applications of 3D and 4D Printing of Polymers: Challenges in Polymer Processing and Prospects of Future Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168059
About the Editor
Kishor Kumar Sadasivuni
Dr Kishor Kumar Sadasivuni is Group Leader of Smart Nanosolutions at the Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar. Dr. Sadasivuni was graduated from University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and currently he is working in Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University. He has published more than 100 Journal papers, 12 book chapters and edited 7 books. He has around 10 years of experience in synthesis & characterization of nanoparticles and also in manufacturing nanocomposites for industrial applications. His areas of interest includes different types of nanocomposite fabrication, modifications, designs and their applications in lightweight technologies such as sensors, piezoelectric, actuators, energy storage, memory storage and flexible electronics. For the past ten years he has been a consultant providing solutions to numerous problems of the chemical, materials, polymer and plastic industries. He holds couple of patents in the field of engineering and material science. In 2017, he received Tyre & Rubber Industry Leadership Acknowledgement Awards (TRILA): Young Research Scholar of the Year. He has worked in many international laboratories including USA, Qatar, South Korea, Germany, Sweden, Italy and France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Qatar University, Qatar
Kalim Deshmukh
Dr. Kalim Deshmukh is a Researcher of Engineering of Special Materials at the New Technologies Research Centre, University of West Bohemia, Plzeň, Czech Republic.Dr. Deshmukh completed his Ph.D degree in Polymer Nanocomposites at the Department of Physics, B. S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, India. He has over 13 years of research experience in the field of polymeric materials, and their blends and nanocomposites for a wide range of technological applications. His research interests are mainly focused on the properties of polymer nanocomposites reinforced with different carbon allotropes such as carbon black, carbon nanotubes, graphene, graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets and graphene quantum dots. Dr. Deshmukh has over 50 publications in international journals and three book chapters to his credit. He has also participated in, and presented his research work at, several international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher of Engineering of Special Materials, New Technologies Research Centre, University of West Bohemia, Plzen, Czech Republic
Mariam Ali S A Al-Maadeed
Professor Mariam Ali S A Al-Maadeed is Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies, Professor, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar. She received her Ph.D. in Materials Science from Alexandria University in Alexandria, Egypt in 2001, and joined the Physics Department at Qatar University in the same year. Prof. Al-Maadeed has excellent experience and a large amount of internationally recognized work in the field of polymers, characterization and structure, as well as in nanocomposites and nanotechnology. Her work is featured in more than 130 journals and conference publications. Prof. Al-Maadeed has given many consultations and workshops to a diverse group of organizations, across industry, government ministries, and communities. She is currently a member in many advisory committees and editorial board bodies such as Advanced Manufacturing: Polymer & Composites Science, Taylor and Francis and Emergent Materials, Springer. Prof. Al-Maadeed has designed and contributed to many workshops, symposiums and conferences in the field of materials science, and in teaching and learning strategies. She received the Physics State Award for 2010, the Gulf Petrochemical Association (GPCA) Plastic Excellence Award in 2014 and the ISESCO Prize in Science & Technology 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University, Qatar