3D and 4D Printing of Polymer Nanocomposite Materials

Professor Mariam Ali S A Al-Maadeed is Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies, Professor, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar. She received her Ph.D. in Materials Science from Alexandria University in Alexandria, Egypt in 2001, and joined the Physics Department at Qatar University in the same year. Prof. Al-Maadeed has excellent experience and a large amount of internationally recognized work in the field of polymers, characterization and structure, as well as in nanocomposites and nanotechnology. Her work is featured in more than 130 journals and conference publications. Prof. Al-Maadeed has given many consultations and workshops to a diverse group of organizations, across industry, government ministries, and communities. She is currently a member in many advisory committees and editorial board bodies such as Advanced Manufacturing: Polymer & Composites Science, Taylor and Francis and Emergent Materials, Springer. Prof. Al-Maadeed has designed and contributed to many workshops, symposiums and conferences in the field of materials science, and in teaching and learning strategies. She received the Physics State Award for 2010, the Gulf Petrochemical Association (GPCA) Plastic Excellence Award in 2014 and the ISESCO Prize in Science & Technology 2016.