30th European Symposium on Computer Aided Chemical Engineering, Volume 47
1st Edition
Presents findings and discussions from the 30th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) event.
Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries
PART A
Preface xv
Organizing & Scientific Committee xvii
MODELLING AND SIMULATION
1. Computer-aided Semi-empirical Model of Interphase Mass and Enthalpy Transfer in a Packed Column Distillation Process
Goro Nishimura, Kunio Kataoka, Hideo Noda, Naoto Ohmura
1
2. Methanol Kinetics from Optimal Dynamic Experiments
Carsten Seidel, Achim Kienle
7
3. Rigorous Modelling and Simulation of the Mass Transfer on the Trays of a Pilot Scale Distillation Column
Mayra Margarita May Vázquez, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Mario Rodriguez- Angeles
13
4. Development of a Virtual Environment for the Rigorous Design and Optimization of Shell-and-tube Heat Exchangers
Oscar Lara-Montano, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Claudia Gutierrez-Antonio
19
5. A Multiscale Modelling Approach for the Design of New Polymer Materials
Alain Dequidt, Sebastien Garruchet, Benoit Latour, Nicolas Martzel, Ronald Blaak, Etienne Munch, Nicolas Seeboth, Patrice Malfreyt
25
6. Structured and Unstructured (hybrid) Modeling in Precision Medicine
Linas Mockus, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis, Yuehwern Yih
31
7. A Two Carriers Reactor Configuration for Packed Bed Chemical-looping for Power Generation
Erasmo Mancusi, Piero Bareschino, Annunziata Forgione, Francesco Pepe
37
8. Modeling of Liquid-liquid Phase Transfer Catalysis: Process Intensification via Integration of Process Systems Engineering and Computational Chemistry
Abhimanyu Pudi, Adam Karcz, Vahid Shadravan, Martin Peter Andersson, Seyed Mansouri
43
9. Investment Planning in Personalised Medicine
Despoina Moschou, Maria Papathanasiou, Matthew Lakelin, Nilay Shah
49
10. A Stochastic Modelling Approach to Describe the Effect of Drying Heterogeneity in the Lyophilisation of Pharmaceutical Vaccines
Gabriele Bano, Riccardo De-Luca, Emanuele Tomba, Fabrizio Bezzo, Massimiliano Barolo
55
11. CFD Simulation of Film and Rivulet Flows on Microstructured Surfaces
Rene Bertling, Matthias Hack, Ilja Ausner, Marc Wehrli, Eugeny Kenig
61
12. Energy Reduction Potential in Natural Gas Processing Through Heat and Process Integration
Mohamed El Amine Berchiche, Salah Belaadi, Gregoire Leonard 67
13. An Adaptive Data-driven Modelling and Optimization Framework for Complex
Chemical Process Design
Thomas Savage, Hector Almeida-Trasvina, Ehecatl Antonio Del Rio Chanona, Robin Smith, Dongda Zhang
73
14. Modelling and Optimisation of Middle Vessel Batch Distillation
Elena Catalina Udrea, Romuald Gyorgy, Costin Sorin Bildea
79
15. Investigation of Heat Transfer Enhancement in a Microchannel Heat Sink with the Aid of Internal Fins: a Metamodel Approach
Vahid Hosseinpour, Mohammad Kazemeini
85
16. Optimization of Rfcc Process Considering Particle Deposition Model
Hyungtae Cho, Kwang Cheol Oh, Jiheon Lee, Seokyoung Hong, Junghwan Kim
91
17. Dimethyl Carbonate Production by Urea Transesterification, Process Simulation and Environmental Assessment
Laurent Astruc, Jose Miranda, Ivonne Rodriguez-Donis, Claire Vialle, Caroline Sablayrolles
97
18. Modeling and Study of Hydrodynamic Flow within the Preneutralizer Reactor Using CFD Approach
Safae Elmisaoui, Lhachmi Khamar, Saad Benjelloun, Mohamed Khamar, Jean Michel Ghidaglia
103
19. Modelling and Optimization of a Multi-regional Hydrogen Supply System: a Case Study of China
Tianxiao Li, Pei Liu, Zheng Li
109
20. A Hybrid Modelling Approach to Developing Digital Twins of an Ultra- supercritical Steam Turbine Control Stage
Jianxi Yu, Pei Liu, Zheng Li
115
21. Stochastic Analyses on Relative Viscosity of Water-in-oil Emulsions
Ana Sousa, Maria Pereira, Henrique Matos
121
22. Efficient Data-based Methodology for Model Enhancement and Flowsheet Analyses for Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Pooja Bhalode, Nirupaplava Metta, Yingjie Chen, Marianthi Ierapetritou
127
23. Artificial Neural Network to Capture the Dynamics of a Dividing Wall Column
Eduardo Sanchez Ramirez, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez, Esteban Abelardo
Hernández-Vargas
133
- An Optimal Design of Expansion-contraction Microchannel Based on Blockage Analysis
- Comparative Study of Surrogate Modelling Techniques Applied to Three Different Chemical Processes
- A Non-autonomous Relativistic Frame of Reference for Unit Operation Design
Lin Wang, De Yan, Shuzhi Song, Jiarui Liu 139
Ramon Mur, Ismael Diaz Moreno, Manuel Rodriguez Hernandez 145
Andres Carranza-Abaid, Jana Jakobsen 151
27. Evaluating the Transient Operation of Pcc for Fast Response Gas Turbines in a
Future Low-carbon Energy System
Mathew Wilkes, Solomon Brown
157
28. Increasing Power System Flexibility to Integrate High Share of Renewable Energy
Siyuan Chen, Pei Liu, Zheng Li
163
29. A Discrete Modeling Approach for Excess Gibbs-energy Models Combined with Molecular Sampling
Christoph Mayer, Thomas Wallek
169
30. Reliable Modelling of Twin-screw Extruders by Integrating the Backflow Cell Methodology into a Mechanistic Model
Maximilian Cegla, Sebastian Engell
175
31. Comparison of Two Meta-heuristics for the Bi-objective Flexible Job Shop Scheduling Problem with Sequence Dependent Setup Times
Joao Sacramento, Joao Pedrosa, Nelson Chibeles-Martins, Tânia Pinto-Varela
181
32. Simulation of the Crystallization Process Based on Cellular Automata --- Snowflake Formation from Pure Water System
Jianmin Liu, Jindong Dai, Chengyu Han, Junkai Zhang, Jiali Ai, Chi Zhai, Xiaolin Liu, Wei Sun
187
33. A Thermo-economic Analysis Method for Combined Cycle Power Plants Under Flexible Operation Modes
Senjing Qin, Pei Liu, Zheng Li
193
34. Two-phase Flow Modelling and Simulation of Gas Purification Column
Livia Gyurik, Attila Egedy, Tamas Varga, Zsolt Ulbert
199
35. Parameters Influencing the Rate-based Simulation of CO2 Removal Units by Potassium Taurate Solvent
Stefania Moioli, Minh T. Ho, Laura A. Pellegrini, Dianne E. Wiley
205
36. Innovative Hybrid Energy System for Stable Power and Heat Supply in Offshore Oil & Gas Installation (hes-off): System Design and Grid Stability
Luca Riboldi, Erick Alves, Marcin Pilarczyk, Elisabetta Tedeschi, Lars Nord
211
- Nonlinear Prediction Model of Blast Furnace Operation Status
- CFD Simulation of a Solid-liquid Counter-current Screw Extractor
- Optimum Utilization of Jatropha Seedcake Considering the Energy, Water and Food Nexus
Pourya Azadi, Saeid Ahangari Minaabad, Hauke Bartusch, Rainer Klock, Sebastian
Engell 217
Annemarie Lehr, Gábor Janiga, Andreas Seidel-Morgenstern, Dominique Thevenin 223
Mohammad Alherbawi, Ahmed Alnouss, Gordon Mckay, Tareq Al-Ansari 229
40. Potential Integrated Pathways for Jet Biofuel Production from Whole Fruit of
Jatropha
Mohammad Alherbawi, Tareq Al-Ansari, Gordon Mckay
235
41. Environmental Impacts of the Future German Energy System from Integrated Energy Systems Optimization and Life Cycle Assessment
Christiane Reinert, Sarah Deutz, Hannah Minten, Lukas Doerpinghaus, Sarah Von Pfingsten, Nils Baumgaertner, Andre Bardow
241
42. A General Dynamic Model of a Complete Milk Pasteuriser Unit Subject to Fouling
Mengjia Zhu, Federico Lozano Santamaria, Sandro Macchietto
247
43. A Nonsmooth Approach to Multicontaminant Mass and Water Integration
Caroline Nielsen, Paul I. Barton
253
44. Systematic Generation of a Robust Compartment Model for Counter-current Spray Dryers
Borja Hernandez, Mark A. Pinto, Mariano Martin
259
45. Multiobjective Dynamic Optimization of Slow Freezing Processes for Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells by Modeling Intracontainer Condition
Yusuke Hayashi, Ikki Horiguchi, Masahiro Kino-Oka, Hirokazu Sugiyama
265
46. Optimal Design of a Non-isothermal Hybrid Catalyst Pellet Based on Pod-deim Reduced-order Methodology
Katarzyna Bizon, Gaetano Continillo
271
47. Cyclopentane Purification from Multicomponent Azeotropic Mixtures
Intararit Nuchteera, Pairojpiriyakul Thirasak, M. Chavagorn, C. Thanyalak, Siemanond Kitipat
277
48. Rigorous Simulation and Optimization of a Plant-wide Glycerol Carbonate (gc) Production Process
Bor-Yih Yu, Wei-Jen Chen
283
49. Cfd-based Design Optimization of Air Quenching Equipment to Enhance the Cooling Effect
Jiwon Roh, Hyungtae Cho, Yeongryeol Choi, Hyundo Park, Il Moon, Junghwan Kim
289
- Integration of Computational Chemistry and Artificial Intelligence for Multi- scale Modeling of Bioprocesses
- Performance Enhancement of Acid Gas Cleaning Units in the Natural Gas Processing via Design Modification
- Profitability Increase of a Formaldehyde Plant
Nima Nazemzadeh, Laura Wind Sillesen, Rasmus Fjordbak Nielsen, Mark Nicholas
Jones, Krist V. Gernaey, Martin Peter Andersson, Seyed Mansouri 295
Umer Zahid, Amr Al-Amri 301
Ana Catarina Braz, Jorge Rocha, Ricardo Alvim, Henrique Matos 307
53. Automatic Improved Hybrid Scheduling and Worker-task Allocation Method
Applied to Multi-purpose Production Plants
Raul Calvo-Serrano, Matteo Abaecherli, Ruben Jungius, Thomas Kreuzer, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez
313
54. Efficient Amine-based Carbon Capture in a Power-to-jet Process Under Varying Renewable Electricity Supply
Mahmoud Mostafa, Christopher Varela, Elvis Ahmetovic, Edwin Zondervan
319
55. Analysis and Optimization of Carbon Supply Chains Integrated to a Power to Gas Plant in Italy
Grazia Leonzio, Edwin Zondervan
325
56. Effect of Selective Size Extraction of Microalgae from a Photobioreactor
Ergys Pahija, Chi-Wai Hui, John M. Woodley, Gurkan Sin
331
57. Numerical Modelling for Environmental Impact Assessment of Sediment Dispersion in Port Areas
Stefania Magri, Patrizia De Gaetano, Alessandra Feola, Iolanda Lisi, Andrea Salmeri, Francesco Venti, Andrea Pedroncini
337
58. An Efficient Hybridization of Gaussian Processes and Clustering for Electricity Price Forecasting
Aaron Steven Yeardley, Diarmid Roberts, Robert Milton, Solomon Brown
343
59. CFD Analysis of the Use of Desert Sand as Thermal Energy Storage Medium in a Solar Powered Fluidised Bed Harvesting Unit
Mustapha Hamdan, Daniel Sebastia-Saez, Malak Hamdan, Harvey Arellano-Garcia
349
60. Model of Spray-drying for Encapsulation of Natural Extracts
Andrea Bassani, Francesco Rossi, Cecilia Fiorentini, Guillermo Duserm Garrido, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis, Irene Bonadies, Giorgia Spigno
355
61. Modelling and Simulation of Low Pressure Carburizing Furnaces
Fatima Matamoros Marin, Pierre-Alexandre Glaude, Roda Bounaceur, Hubert Monnier, Abderrazak M. Latifi
361
62. Thermodynamic Analysis of Different Methanation Reactors for Biogas Upgrading
Sayed Ebrahim Hashemi, Kristian M. Lien, Sondre K. Schnell, Bjorn Austbo
367
- Optimisation of Energy Consumption in a Medium-scale Reverse Osmosis Brackish Water Desalination Plant
- Minimisation of Energy Consumption via Optimisation of a Simple Hybrid System of Multi Effect Distillation and Permeate Reprocessing Reverse Osmosis Processes for Seawater Desalination
- Modelling and Performance Evaluation of Humidification-dehumidification Desalination Plant with Column Packing of Various Textures
Alanood Alsarayreh, Mudhar Al-Obaidi, Amro Al-Hroub, Raj Patel, Iqbal Mujtaba 373
Omer Al-Hotmani, Mudhar Al-Obaidi, Y. M. John, Raj Patel, Flavio Manenti, Iqbal Mujtaba
379
Damson Kaunga, Raj Patel, Iqbal Mujtaba 385
66. Application Domain Discovery of Thermodynamic Models by Mixture of
Experts Learning
Omar Hamadi, Tamas Varga, Janos Abonyi
391
67. Kinetics Study on Removal of Cadmium from Wastewater
Haya Alyasi, Hamish Mackey, Gordon Mckay
397
68. Cost-effective Processes of Solar District Heating System Based on Optimal Artificial Neural Network
Mohamed Abokersh, Manel Valles Valles, Laureano Jimenez, Dieter Boer
403
69. Packed-bed and Microchannel Reactors for the Reactive Capture of CO2 within Power-to-methane (p2m) Context: a Comparison
Santiago Ortiz, Camilo Rengifo, Martha Cobo, Manuel Figueredo
409
70. Design and Eco-techno-economic Analyses of Sofc / Gas Turbine Hybrid Systems Accounting for Long-term Degradation
Haoxiang Lai, Nor Farida Harun, David Tucker, Thomas Alan Adams Ii
415
71. Analysis of the Effect of the Ceramic Membrane Module Based on Ebsilon Software on Water Recovery of Flue Gas from Coal-fired Power Plants
Chao Jiang, Chenhui Jia, Pei Liu, Zheng Li
421
72. Multi-objective Optimization Under Uncertainty of Novel Chpc Process
Daniele Previtali, Francesco Rossi, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis, Flavio Manenti
427
73. Multi-objective Dynamic Optimisation of Ampicillin Batch Crystallisation
Antonios Dafnomilis, Samir Diab, Alistair Rodman, Andreas Boudouvis, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis
433
74. Reliability Estimation for Sensor Networks in Chemical Plants Using Monte Carlo Methods
Jose Hernandez, Carolina Salto, Gabriela Minetti, Mercedes Carnero, Mabel Sánchez
439
75. Low Temperature Applications for CO2 Capture in Hydrogen Production
Donghoi Kim, David Berstad, Rahul Anantharaman, Julian Straus, Thijs Peters, Truls Gundersen
445
76. Development and Application of Simulation-based Methods for Engineering Optimization Under Uncertainty
Atli Freyr Magnusson, Resul Al, Gurkan Sin
451
- An Application of Computer Vision for Optimal Sensor Placement in Drop Printing
- Livestock Production Planning with Batch-lines in the Agriculture Industry
- Ethanol Reforming: Setting Up Performance Target
Andrew Radcliffe, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis 457
Brenno Menezes, Jeffrey Kelly, Tareq Al-Ansari 463
Shahid Ansari, Baraka Sempuga, Xinying Liu 469
80. Thermodynamic Framework for Cryogenic Carbon Capture
Laura A. Pellegrini, Giorgia De Guido, Stefania Ingrosso
475
81. Investigation of a Hybrid Approach to Find all Solutions of Nonlinear Equation Systems
Saskia Bublitz, Erik Esche, Jens-Uwe Repke
481
82. Fast and Accurate Simulation of Simulated Moving Bed Chromatographic Processes with Linear Adsorption Isotherms
Rojiar Pishkari, Achim Kienle
487
83. Efficient Parameterization of a Surrogate Model of Molecular Interactions in Crystals
David Bowskill, Isaac Sugden, Neil George, Adam Keates, Jennifer Webb, Constantinos Pantelides, Claire S. Adjiman
493
84. Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation of CO2 Methanation in a Fixed-bed Profile Reactor
Steffen Flaischlen, Jan Martin, Bjarne Kreitz, Thomas Turek, Gregor D. Wehinger
499
85. Data-driven Approach for Predictive Modeling of By-product Formation in Methanol Synthesis
Tibor Svitnic, Nga Do, Timm Schuhmann, Thomas Renner, Stephane Haag, Evrim Ors
505
86. Modeling of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Considering H2 and CO Electrochemical Reactions
Jia-Lin Kang, Chien-Chien Wang, Po-Hsun Chang, David Shan Hill Wong, Shi- Shang Jang, Chun-Hsiu Wang
511
87. Design Optimization of C3mr Natural Gas Liquefaction Process
Pavan Veldandi, Sunjay Kurian
517
88. A Practical Application of Simulation-based Surrogate Modeling for Prereformer Reactor
Robin Schmidt, Amelie Chattot, Amal Bouchrit, Moein Mighani, Evrim Ors
523
89. Development of a Microkinetic Model for the CO2 Methanation with an Automated Reaction Mechanism Generator
Bjarne Kreitz, Gregor D. Wehinger, Franklin Goldsmith, Thomas Turek
529
- Custom-made Temporomandibular Joint Mechanical Simulation: Different Fixation Pattern
- Cluster Analysis of Crude Oils Based on Physicochemical Properties
- Optimization and Control of a Rainwater Detention and Harvesting Tank
- Modelling and Simulation of Methanol Production and Conversion into Various Chemical Intermediates and Products
- Evaluating the Existing Protocol for Lng Bunkering Operations
- A Recycle Model of Spent Liquor in Pre-treatment of Lignocellulosic Biomass
- Promo-a Multi-disciplinary Process Modelling Suite
- Performance Evaluation of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Coupling to Biogas Tri- reforming with Installation of Hydrogen-selective Membrane Separator
- A Grain-scale Study of Swelling Composite Porous Media Made of Fibres and Particles
- Assessing the Sensitivity of Technical Performance of Three Ethanol Production Processes Based on the Fermentation of Steel Manufacturing Offgas, Syngas and a 3:1 Mixture Between H2 and CO2
- Techno-economic and Environmental Assessment of Electrofuels: a Case Study of Gasoline Production Using a Pem Electrolyser
- Dynamic Simulation of Chemical Looping Combustion in Packed Bed Reactors
- Life Cycle Analysis of Phenol - Formaldehyde Resins Substituted with Lignin
- Transport Model of Fluids Injected in a Landfill Polluted with Lindane Wastes
- Modeling and Optimization for Short-term Scheduling of Plastic Bag Plants
- Analysis of an Industrial Adsorption Process Based on Ammonia Chemisorption: Modeling and Simulation
- Propagation of Parametric Uncertainty in a Conceptually Designed Bioethanol Production Process
Anita Gaia Mazzocco, Andre Luiz Jardini, Elifas Levy Nunes, Rubens Maciel Filho 535
Andre Sancho, Jorge Ribeiro, Marco Reis, Fernando Martins 541
Qiao Yan Soh, Edward O'Dwyer, Salvador Acha, Nilay Shah 547
Letitia Petrescu, Stefan-Cristian Galusnyak, Dora-Andreea Chisalita, Calin-Cristian Cormos
553
Aruna Coimbatore Meenakshi Sundaram, Karimi Iftekhar Abubakar 559
Franco Mangone, Soledad Gutierrez 565
Heinz A Preisig 571
Dang Saebea, S. Soisuwan, Yaneeporn Patcharavorachot 577
Tommaso Santagata, Roberto Solimene, Gilberto Aprea, Piero Salatino 583
Eduardo F. Almeida, Henk Noorman, Rubens Maciel Filho, John A. Posada 589
Diego Freire Ordonez, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez 595
Vlad-Cristian Sandu, Calin-Cristian Cormos, Ana-Maria Cormos 601
Olivia Ana Perederic, Aikaterini Mountraki, Electra Papadopoulou, John M.
Woodley, Georgios M. Kontogeorgis 607
David Lorenzo, Aurora Santos, Carmen M. Dominguez, Joaquin Guadano, Jorge
Gomez, Jesus Fernández 613
Myrian Gabriela Santos Torres, Jose Alberto Bandoni, Marta Susana Moreno 619
Cristian Cardenas, Stephanie Marsteau, Lea Sigot, Cecile Vallieres, Abderrazak M.
Latifi 625
Dilara B. Yıldız, Nihat A. Sayar
631
107. New set of Graphical Axes for Grassroots Design of Heat Exchanger Networks
for Chemical Engineering Applications
Dina Kamel, Mamdouh Gadalla, Fatma Ashour
637
108. A Novel Process for Dimethyl Ether Synthesis Using Inter-stage Ceramic Membrane for Water Removal
Abdulrahman Al-Rabiah
643
109. Computer-aided Solvent Mixture Design for the Crystallisation and Isolation of Mefenamic Acid
Suela Jonuzaj, Oliver L. Watson, Sara Ottoboni, Chris J. Price, Jan Sefcik, Amparo Galindo, George Jackson, Claire S. Adjiman
649
110. Direct Dme Synthesis from Syngas: a Technoeconomic Model-based Investigation
Andrea Bernardi, Yuchu Chen, David Chadwick, Benoit Chachuat
655
111. Microbial Pb(ii) Precipitation: Kinetic Modelling of Pb(ii) Removal and Microbial Growth
Carla Horstmann, Deon Brink, Evans Chirwa
661
112. Optimization of a Cyclone Reactor for Biomass Hydropyrolysis Through Global Sensitivity Analysis and Stochastic Optimization
Yris Gonzalez, Wilfredo Angulo, Dany De Cecchis, Maria Lucena, Santiago D Salas
667
113. Dynamic Modeling for Phb Production Based on Linear Mfa and Measurements from Batch Fermentation
Adriana C. Torres Ospina, Carlos A. M. Riascos
673
114. A Methodological Design Framework for Hybrid "power-to-methane" and "power-to-hydrogen" Supply Chains: Application to Occitania Region, France
Eduardo Carrera Guilarte, Catherine Azzaro-Pantel
679
PART B
115. A Two-stage Stochastic Programming Model to Determine the Optimal
Screening Strategy for Colorectal Cancer
David Young, Selen Cremaschi
685
116. Beyond Opospm: a Corrected Maximum Entropy Weibull Distribution for Solving Population Balances
Menwer Attarakih, Hans-Jörg Bart
691
117. The Effect of Age on the Delivery of Intravenous Anesthesia: a Physiologically- based Modeling Approach to Pediatric Patients
Daniel Salis, Adriana Savoca, Davide Manca
697
118. Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Modeling of Unfractionated Heparin to Predict Activated Clotting Time
Filippo Regorda, Emiliano Vigoni, Giuseppe Pesenti, Marina Pieri, Alessandro Belletti, Davide Manca
703
119. Application of a Pharmacokinetic Model to Inform the Optimal Dose for Individualized Drug Administration
Giuseppe Pesenti, Marco Foppoli, Adriana Savoca, Davide Manca
709
120. Energy-efficient Solvent Properties for the Post-combustion Carbon Dioxide Capture
Jin He, Pei Liu, Zheng Li
715
121. The Role of Process Engineering in the Digital Transformation
Norbert Jung
721
SYNTHESIS AND DESIGN
122. A Mixed Integer Nonlinear Approach for the Automated Superstructure Generation Problem
Luca Mencarelli, Alexandre Pagot
727
123. Rational Design of Ion Exchange Simulated Moving Bed Processes
Marcus Fechtner, Achim Kienle
733
124. Optimal Use of Process Streams as Working Fluids in Work and Heat Exchange Networks (whens)
Haoshui Yu, Chao Fu, Truls Gundersen, Emre Gencer
739
125. Computer Aided Molecular Design of Green Solvents for the Hydroformylation of Long-chain Olefines
Tobias Kessler, Christian Kunde, Steffen Linke, Kevin McBride, Kai Sundmacher,
Achim Kienle
745
126. Integration of Design and Operation Using Dynamic Perturbation and Chance Constraints with Unscented Transform
Christian Hoffmann, Joris Weigert, Erik Esche, Jens-Uwe Repke 751
127. Modelling of Organophilic and Hydrophilic Pervaporations for Separation of
Ethyl Acetate – Water Mixture
Andras Jozsef Toth, Eniko Haaz, Reka Ladanyi, Botond Szilagyi, Daniel Fozer, Asmaa Selim, Tibor Nagy, Peter Mizsey
757
128. Superstructure Optimization for the Design of a Desalination Plant to Tackle the Water Scarcity in Texas (usa)
Marcello Di Martino, Styliani Avraamidou, Efstratios N. Pistikopoulos
763
129. Optimal Design of a Multi-product Polycrystalline Silicon Facility
Cesar Ramirez-Marquez, Edgar Martin-Hernandez, Mariano Martin, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez
769
130. Synthesis and Optimization of a Furfural Production Process. a Case Study of Mexico Considering Different Lignocellulosic Feedstocks
Gabriel Contreras-Zarazua, Mariano Martin, Eduardo Sanchez Ramirez, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez
775
131. Heat Exchanger Network Retrofit for Processes with Multiple Operating Cases: a Metaheuristic Approach
781
Jan A. Stampfli, Donald G. Olsen, Beat Wellig, Rene Hofmann
132. Sustainable Process Synthesis, Design and Innovation of Bio-succinic Acid Production
Rofice Dickson, Enrico Mancini, Nipun Garg, Jay Liu, Manuel Pinelo, Seyed Mansouri
787
133. Optimal Design of Macroalgae-based Integrated Biorefinery: Economic and Environmental Perspective
Rofice Dickson, Jun-Hyung Ryu, Jay Liu
793
134. Integrating Superstructure Optimization Under Uncertainty and Optimal Experimental Design in Early Stage Process Development
Stefanie Kaiser, Sebastian Engell
799
135. A Thermodynamic Approach for Simultaneous Solvent and Process Design of Continuous Reactive Crystallization with Recycling
Nethrue Mendis, Jiayuan Wang, Richard Lakerveld
805
136. Synthesis of Complex Distillation Sequences with Multiple Feeds
Jose A. Caballero, Juan A. Reyes-Labarta, Juan Javaloyes-Anton
811
137. Integrating Suppliers into the Simultaneous Process and Product Design of Formulated Products
Manuel Taifouris, Mariano Martin, Alberto Martinez, Nats Esquejo
817
- Modeling Framework Forjoint Product and Process Synthesis with Material Recovery Opportunities
- Value Chain Synthesis in Algae Biorefineries Under Uncertainty
- Effect of Flue Gas Composition on the Design of a CO2 Capture Plant
- Deterministic Global Optimization of Multistage Membrane Gas Separation Using Surrogate Models
- An Innovative and Fully Automated System for Gel Electrophoresis Konstantinos Theodoridis, Fotios Stergiopoulos, Dimitrios Bechtsis, Nikolaos Nikolaidis, Dimitrios Triantafillides, Apostolos Tsagaris, Anastasios Filelis, Asterios
- Integrated Design of Process Configuration and Scheduling for Hydrogen Peroxide Decontamination in Biopharmaceutical Injectable Manufacturing
- Social Life Cycle Assessment of Pulp and Paper Production-a Portuguese Case Study
- Determining the Design Parameters of Reactive Distillation Processes by a Quick Mapping Method
- Conceptual Design Based on Superstructure Optimization in Gams with Accurate Thermodynamic Models
- A Multiperiod Approach for Flexible Work and Heat Integration
- Multi-objective Evolutionary Algorithm Based on Decomposition (moea/d) for Optimal Design of Hydrogen Supply Chains
- Integrated in Silico Design of Catalysts and Processes Based on Quantum Chemistry
- In Silico Screening of Metal-organic Frameworks for Acetylene/ethylene Separation
- Process Synthesis and Simultaneous Heat and Electricity Integration to Reduce Consumption of Primary Energy Sources
- Coproduction of Ethylene and Propylene Based on Ethane and Propane Feedstocks
- Circular Economy Analysis of Helium Recovery from Sales Gas Product
- Optimal Design and Operation of Flexible Polygeneration Systems Using Decomposition Algorithms
- Computational Shape Optimization of Microreactors Based on CFD Simulation and Surrogate Model Driven Optimization
- High-purity Dmc Production by Indirect Alcoholysis of Urea: Optimal Design and Control
- Optimization of Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Sizing with Heat Transfer
- The Evaluation of Combined Heat and Mass Exchanger Network Synthesis Using Novle Stage-wise Superstructure
- An Improved Superstructure-based Model for Integrating an Organic Rankine Cycle into Total Site
- MINLP Synthesis of Flexible Process Flow Sheets Under Variable Carbon Tax Rates
- Design Space Investigation for Development of Continuous Flow Syntheses of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Optimization of Liquid Air Energy Storage (laes) Using a Genetic Algorithm(ga)
- Sensitivity Analysis of Desulfurization Costs for Small-scale Natural Gas Sweetening Units
- Synthesis of Heat Pump Enhanced Solar Thermal for Low and Medium Temperature Operations
- Protein from Renewable Resources: Mycoprotein Production from Agricultural Residues
- Energy Efficient Distillation by Combination of Thermal Coupling and Heat Integration
- Optimization-based Design of Rotating Packed Beds with Zickzack Packings
- Design Concepts for Pressurized Lng Storage Tanks
- Automatic Synthesis of Distillation Processes for the Separation of Heterogeneous Azeotropic Multi-component Mixtures
- Technical and Economic Feasibility of Direct Methane Conversion for Hydrocarbon Production: Process Design and Techno-economic Analysis
- Optimization Study of H2/co Ratio in the Steam Gasification of Pks Using Coal Bottom Ash for Fuel Production Through Response Surface Methodology Muhammad Shahbaz , Tareq Al-Ansari, Gordon Mckay, Suzana Yusup, Muddasser
- Co2-based Acetic Acid Production Assessment
- CO2 Conversion into Formates/carbamates in an Electrolyte System
- Process Systems Design Framework for Resource Recovery from Wastewater
- Intensified Green Process for Synthesizing Non-phosgene Hexamethylene-1,6- dicarbamate
- Heat Exchanger Network Optimization Including Detailed Heat Exchanger Models Using Trust Region Method
- MINLP Model for Reliability Optimization of System Design and Maintenance Based on Markov Chain Representation
- Synthesis of Sustainable Integrated Process, Water Treatment and Power Generation Networks
- Non-newtonian Analysis of a Counter-flow Mixing Reactor for Fast Hydrothermal Liquefaction
- Techno-economic Analysis of Heat Pumping Technology for Oleochemical Fatty Acid Fractionation
- Ghg Emission Reduction Assessment for Desalination Systems Through Carbon Capture and Renewable Energy Options
- Nmpc Based Temperature Control in Fed-batch Reactor to Avoid Thermal Runaway
- A Framework for Application of Forward Iterative Dynamic Programming to Mixed Integer Control and Sequencing Problems
- Robust Short-term Planning of Combined Heat and Power Plants Participating in the Spot Market
- Plantwide Control Structure Selection Methodology Based on Economics: a Quadratic Approximation
- Optimal Design and Planning of Biomass-to-biofuel Supply Chain Considering Economic Dimension Under Strategic and Tactical Levels: a Case Study in Ethiopia
- Modelling a Penicillin Fermentation Process Using Attention-based Echo State Networks Optimized by Covariance Matrix Adaption Evolutionary Strategy
- Tailored Time Grids for Nonlinear Scheduling Subject to Time-variable Electricity Prices by Wavelet-based Analysis
- Troubleshooting an Industrial Batch Process for the Manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals Using Data Analytics
- On the Role of State Estimation in Real-time Scheduling
- Augmenting Heat Balance of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Model and Improving Plant Control by Counteracting Temperature Disturbances
- Optimal Start-up of Air Separation Processes Using Dynamic Optimization with Complementarity Constraints
- Scheduling of a Large-scale Industrial Make-and-pack Process with Finite Intermediate Buffer Using Discrete-time and Precedence-based Models
- Optimization of Business Transactional Processes in a Digital Supply Chain
- Fault Propagation Path Inference in a Complex Chemical Process Based on Time-delayed Mutual Information Analysis
- Dynamic Optimization of an Emulsion Polymerization Process Using an Embedded Monte Carlo Model for Bimodal Mwd
- A Hybrid Model Predictive Control Strategy Using Neural Network Based Soft Sensors for Particle Processes
- Water Distribution Network Optimization Considering Uncertainties in the Nodes Demands
- Enabling Dynamic Real-time Optimization Under Uncertainty Using Data- driven Chance Constraints
- Flexibility Analysis of High-dimensional Systems via Cylindrical Algebraic Decomposition
- Online Optimal Cleaning Scheduling and Control of Heat Exchanger Networks Under Fouling with Large Disturbances
- Integrated Planning of Industrial Gas Supply Chains
- Advanced Process Control of an Industrial Depropanizer Column Using Data- based Inferential Sensors
- Mpc for Process Heat Supply Systems: Considering Load Prediction Uncertainty Caused by Human Operators
- Swarm Optimisation for Shipping Fleet Scheduling, Routing and Delivery in Sustainable Liquified Natural Gas (lng) Supply Chain Models
- Online Decoupled Data-driven Estimation of Nonlinear Kinetic Parameters
- Linear Combination of Gradients as Optimal Controlled Variables
- Optimisation of Petroleum Production Well Placement Under Geological Uncertainty
- Oil Production Optimisation Using Piecewise Linear Approximations (milp): Computational Performance Comparison Vs. MINLP Formulation
- A Fuzzy Control Approach for an Industrial Refrigeration System Robert Menzhausen, Manuel Merino, Bogdan Dorneanu, Jose Jose Manrique Silupu, William Ipanaque Alama, Harvey Arellano-Garcia
- Online Process Monitoring in Smb Processes
- Conceptual Design of Novel Processes for 4-hydroxybutyl Acrylate Production
- Physically Consistent Machine Learning Models Using Artificial Data for Miso Systems and Model Predictive Control
- CO2 Reduction by Advanced Process Control in Gasification Processes
- A Deep Learning Approach on Surrogate Model Optimization of a Cryogenic Ngl Recovery Unit Operation
- Control Strategies for Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plants
- Global Optimization of Refinery – Petrochemical Operations via Process Clustering Decomposition
- A Robust Nonlinear Estimator for a Yeast Fermentation Biochemical Reactor
- Big Data Generation for Time Dependent Processes: the Tennessee Eastman Process for Generating Large Quantities of Process Data
- Floating Pressure Control of Vapor Recompression Distillation in Propane- propylene Separation
- Modern Process Monitoring and Optimization Methods Integrating a Process Simulator into a Distributed Control System
- A European Optimisation Tool for Carbon Capture and Storage, Accounting for Delays in Public Procurement
- Wind and Thermal Generation Portfolio: Optimal Strategies in Energy-only Pool Markets Under Wind Production Uncertainty
- Supply Chain Optimization for the Production of Biofuels and Bioproducts from Lignocellulosic Biomass in Mexico
- Total Site Synthesis: Selection of Processes to Save Energy and Boost Cogeneration
- An Extended Approach for the Integration of Heat Pumps into Hens Multi- period Milp Superstructure Formulation for Industrial Applications
- Enabling Renewable Base Load Generation via Chemical Energy Storage
- On the Benefit of Modular and Mobile Production Units in Biomass Waste-to- energy Supply Chains
Ana Somoza-Tornos, Qi Chen, Moises Graells, Antonio Espuna, Ignacio E.
Grossmann 823
Melina Psycha, Lorenzo-Andreas Mamos, Antonis Kokossis
829
Ana Gabriela Romero-Garcia, Nelly Ramirez-Corona, Eduardo Sanchez Ramirez, Heriberto Alcocer-García, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez 835
Marius Hoernschemeyer, Christian Kunde 841
Papaikonomou 847
Keisho Yabuta, Haruka Futamura, Koji Kawasaki, Hirokazu Sugiyama 853
Andreia Santos, Catherine Norris, Ana Paula Barbosa-Povoa, Ana Carvalho 859
Rahma Muthia, Megan Jobson, Anton Alexandru Kiss 865
David Krone, Erik Esche, Norbert Asprion, Mirko Skiborowski, Jens-Uwe Repke 871
Leandro Pavao, Mauro Antonio Da Silva Sá Ravagnani, Caliane Costa 877
Victor Cantu, Catherine Azzaro-Pantel, Antonin Ponsich 883
Christoph Gertig, Lorenz Fleitmann, Carl Hemprich, Janik Hense, Andre Bardow,
Kai Leonhard 889
Yageng Zhou, Teng Zhou, Kai Sundmacher 895
Andreja Nemet, Timothy Gordon Walmsley, Elvis Ahmetovic, Zdravko Kravanja 901
Alejandro Pedrozo, Belen Rodriguez Reartes, Maria Soledad Diaz, A. R. Vecchietti,
Ignacio E. Grossmann 907
Ahmed Alnouss, Saad Al-Sobhi 913
Avinash Shankar Rammohan Subramanian, Thomas Alan Adams Ii, Truls
Gundersen, Paul I. Barton 919
Runzhe Liang, Zhihong Yuan 925
Iulian Patrascu, Costin Sorin Bildea, Anton Alexandru Kiss 931
Enhancement
Zekun Yang, Yingjie Ma, Nan Zhang, Robin Smith
Eleonora Amelia, Siemanond Kitipat, Saura Pierucci, Flavio Manenti, Giulia Bozzano, Davide Manco
937
943
Zheng Chu, Nan Zhang, Robin Smith 949
Klavdija Zirngast, Zdravko Kravanja, Zorka Novak Pintaric 955
Samir Diab, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 961
Zhongxuan Liu, Haoshui Yu, Truls Gundersen 967
Yushi Deng, Shuang Xu, Kylie Webb, Harrison Wright, Paul Dimick, Selen
Cremaschi, Mario Eden 973
Ben Abikoye, Lidija Cucek, Danijela Urbancl, Adeniyi Isafiade, Zdravko Kravanja 979
Thomas Upcraft, Rob Johnson, Tim Finnigan, Jason Hallett, Miao Guo 985
Mirko Skiborowski 991
Kai Kruber, Hina Qammar, Mirko Skiborowski 997
Marian Krol 1003
Thulasi Sasi, Kai Kruber, Moreno Ascani, Mirko Skiborowski 1009
Thai Ngan Do, Yong Tae Kim, Jiyong Kim 1015
Inayat 1021
Kelvin Andre Pacheco, Antonio Esio Bresciani, Claudio A. Oller Nascimento, Rita
Maria Brito Alves 1027
Maria Clara Mendes Silva, Alessandra Carvalho Reis, Antonio Esio Bresciani,
Newton Libanio Ferreira, Rita Maria Brito Alves 1033
Alex Durkin, Marcos Millan-Agorio, Miao Guo 1039
San-Jang Wang, David Shan Hill Wong, Yu-Zhang Chen, En-Ko Lee 1045
Saif Kazi, Michael Short, Lorenz T. Biegler 1051
Yixin Ye, Ignacio E. Grossmann, Jose Pinto, Sivaraman Ramaswamy 1057
Yue Li, Zhihong Yuan, Rafiqul Gani 1063
Khanh-Quang Tran 1069
Norul Malakiah Sidek, Mohamad Rizza Othman 1075
Rachid Klaimi, Sabla Alnouri 1081
PROCESS CONTROL AND OPERATIONS
Alex Kummer, Lajos Nagy, Tamas Varga 1087
Michael Mulholland 1093
Lise Mallier, Gilles Hetreux, Raphaele Thery-Hetreux, Philippe Baudet 1099
Christos Patilas, Ioannis Kookos 1105
Brook Tesfamichael, Ludovic Montastruc, Stephane Negny, Abubeker Yimam 1111
Kai Liu, Jie Zhang 1117
Pascal Schafer, Alexander Mitsos 1123
Federico Zuecco, Pierantonio Facco, Stefan Hoeser, Mattia Fogli, Matteo Cicciotti, Fabrizio Bezzo, Massimiliano Barolo 1129
Venkatachalam Avadiappan, Christos Maravelias 1135
Daniel Cristiu, Melinda Simon-Várhelyi, Alexandra Veronica Luca, Marius Brehar,
Vasile Mircea Cristea 1141
Adrian Caspari, Steffen R. Fahr, C. Offermanns, Adel Mhamdi, Lorenz T. Biegler, Alexander Mitsos 1147
Christian Klanke, Vassilios Yfantis, Francesc Corominas, Sebastian Engell 1153
Hector Perez, Satyajith Amaran, Esra Erisen, John Wassick, Ignacio E. Grossmann 1159
Cheng Ji, Fangyuan Ma, Xuebing Zhu, Jingde Wang, Wei Sun 1165
Johannes M. M. Faust, Lars Henrichfreise, Adel Mhamdi, Alexander Mitsos 1171
Rasmus Fjordbak Nielsen, Krist V. Gernaey, Seyed Mansouri 1177
Raquel Salcedo-Diaz, Ruben Ruiz-Femenia, Jose A. Caballero, Mauro Antonio Da
Silva Sá Ravagnani 1183
Joris Weigert, Christian Hoffmann, Erik Esche, Jens-Uwe Repke 1189
Chenglin Zheng, Fei Zhao, Lingyu Zhu, Xi Chen 1195
Federico Lozano Santamaria, Sandro Macchietto 1201
Yena Lee, Alba Carrero-Parreno, Lazaros G. Papageorgiou, Sivaraman
Ramaswamy, Jose Pinto 1207
Martin Mojto, Karol Lubusky, Miroslav Fikar, Radoslav Paulen 1213
Florian Fuhrmann, Alexander Schirrer, Martin Kozek 1219
Sara Al Haidous, Rajesh Govindan, Tareq Al-Ansari 1225
Wilfredo Angulo, Dany De Cecchis, Santiago D Salas 1231
Dinesh Krishnamoorthy, Sigurd Skogestad 1237
Emmanuel Epelle, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1243
Emmanuel Epelle, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1249
1255
Stefanie Gerlich, Yannik Misz, Sebastian Engell 1261
Mihai Moraru, Elena Zaharia, Costin Sorin Bildea 1267
Jia-Lin Kang, Shi-Shang Jang, Sun Fan-Kai, Po-Hsun Chang 1273
Moein Mighani, Karsten Covella, Evrim Ors, Jean-Francois Rauch, Hans-Peter
Monch, Martin Grabner 1279
Wenbo Zhu, Jorge Chebeir, Zachary Webb, Jose Romagnoli 1285
Stefania Tronci, Jorge Chebeir, Marta Mandis, Roberto Baratti, Jose Romagnoli 1291
Ariel Uribe-Rodriguez, Pedro M Castro, Benoit Chachuat, Gonzalo Guillen-
Gosalbez 1297
Silvia Lisci, Massimiliano Grosso, Stefania Tronci 1303
Emil Anderson, Isuru Abeykoon Udugama, Krist V. Gernaey, Christoph Bayer,
Murat Kulahci 1309
Jan Marvin Frias, San-Jang Wang, David Shan Hill Wong, Cheng-Huang Chou,
Shi-Shang Jang, En-Ko Lee 1315
Corinna Busse, Ewa Bozek, Bernd-Markus Pfeiffer, Sreekumar Maroor, Mathias
Oppelt 1321
CAPE IN SUSTAINABLE ENERGY APPLICATIONS
Federico D'Amore, Leonardo Lovisotto, Fabrizio Bezzo 1327
Evangelos Tsimopoulos, Michael Georgiadis 1333
Yulissa Espinoza-Vazquez, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Jose Ponce-Ortega 1339
Konstantinos Pyrgakis, Antonis Kokossis 1345
Leopold Prendl, Rene Hofmann 1351
Antonio Sánchez, Mariano Martin, Qi Zhang 1357
Andrew Allman, Chee Lee, Mariano Martin, Qi Zhang 1363
PART C
229. Assessment of Innovative Carbon Capture Technologies Applied for Flexible
Energy Vectors Poly-generation
Calin-Cristian Cormos, Ana-Maria Cormos, Ionela Dumbrava
1369
230. Holistic Approach for the Optimization of Industrial Hybrid Energy Hubs with Milp
Verena Halmschlager, Rene Hofmann
1375
231. Agile Operation of Renewable Methanol Synthesis Under Fluctuating Power Inputs
Christopher Varela, Mahmoud Mostafa, Elvis Ahmetovic, Edwin Zondervan
1381
232. Power-to-syngas Processes by Reactor-separator Superstructure Optimization
Andrea Maggi, Marcus Wenzel, Kai Sundmacher
1387
233. Search Space Analysis in Work and Heat Exchange Networks Synthesis Using MINLP Models
Lucas Francisco Dos Santos, Caliane Costa, Jose A. Caballero, Mauro Antonio Da Silva Sá Ravagnani
1393
234. Modelling and Simulation of the Conversion of Chicken Fat to Produce Renewable Aviation Fuel Through the Hydrotreating Process
Ana Laura Moreno-Gomez, Claudia Gutierrez-Antonio, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Salvador Hernandez
1399
235. Mixed-integer Dynamic Scheduling Optimization for Demand Side Management
Florian Baader, Maximilian Mork, Andre Xhonneux, Dirk Muller, Andre Bardow, Manuel Dahmen
1405
236. Design of a Sustainable Power-to-methanol Process: a Superstructure Approach Integrated with Heat Exchanger Network Optimization
Philipp Kenkel, Timo Wassermann, Edwin Zondervan
1411
237. Optimization of Retrofit and Cleaning Schedules for Heat Exchanger Networks Subject to Fouling
Federico Lozano Santamaria, Edward Honein, Sandro Macchietto
1417
238. Optimal Design of Integrated Urban Energy System Under Uncertainty and Sustainability Requirements
Zhihao Chen, Styliani Avraamidou, Pei Liu, Efstratios N. Pistikopoulos
1423
239. Optimal Integration of a Stratified Thermal Energy Storage into a Multi- component Industrial Energy System
Karl Schenzel, Rene Hofmann
1429
240. Portfolio Optimisation of Integrated Renewable Energy Cogeneration Systems
Houd Al-Obaidli, Ahmed Alnouss, Yusuf Bicer, Tareq Al-Ansari
1435
vi Contents
- Techno-economic Assessment of Conceptual Design for Methanol Production Using Coal and Natural Gas Based Parallel Process Configuration
- Sustainable Exergoeconomic Optimization of Petroleum Production Systems
- Power-to-methanol at Refineries as a Precursor to Green Jet Fuel Production: a Simulation and Assessment Study
- Optimizing the Capacity of Thermal Energy Storage in Industrial Clusters
- Heat Decarbonisation Pathways in the Uk: Modelling and Policy Insights
- Energy System Design for the Production of Synthetic Carbon-neutral Fuels from Air-captured CO2
- Computational Tools Used in Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems Optimization- an Overview
- Sour Gas Sweetening Technologies for Distributed Resources-a Process Simulation Study
- Supply Chain Design Optimization within Planetary Boundaries
- Simultaneous Multiperiod Optimization of Rankine Cycles and Heat Exchanger Networks
- A Milp Model for the Operational Planning of Multi-energy Systems Accounting for Variable Delivery/return Temperatures and Non-isothermal Mixing in Headers
- Optimal Operation and Control of a Thermal Energy Storage System: Classical Advanced Control Versus Model Predictive Control
- A Robust Rolling-horizon Algorithm for the Optimal Operation of Multi- energy Systems with Yearly Constraints and Seasonal Storage
- Global Sensitivity Analysis for Design and Operation of Distributed Energy Systems
- Retrofit of Heat Exchanger Networks with Temperature and Flowrate Uncertainties
- Probabilistic Performance Evaluation of Small-scale Organic Rankine Cycle Power Plants for Waste Heat Recovery
- Optimum Installation of Heat Recovery Devices in Biomass Boiler
- Thermogravimetric Analysis of Individual Food Waste Items and Their Blends for Biochar Production
- Analyzing Hydrogen Production Capacities to Seize Renewable Energy Surplus
- Characterizing the Dynamic Behaviour of a Wte Plant Through Start-up Data
- Evaluating the Cleaning Routines in a Norwegian Wte Plant by Principal Component Analysis
- Circular Economy in Banana Cultivation
- The Value of Bioenergy with CO2 Capture and Storage in an Electrified Uk Heat Sector
- Strategic Biorefining Supply Chain Design for Novel Products in Immature Markets
- Optimization of Biomass Circulating Fluidized Bed Gasifier for Synthesis Applications Using Simulation and Response Surface Methodology
- Modelling and Analysis of Microbial Fuel Cells with a Two-species Anode Biofilm
- Development of Systems Modelling Framework for Waste-to-resource Transformation
- Time Scale Analysis and Optimization of a Continuous Microbial Bioprocess
- Integrated Design of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Processes: Operation Modes and Process Configurations for Monoclonal Antibody Production Sara Badr, Kozue Okamura, Nozomi Takahashi, Vera Ubbenjans, Haruku
- Robust Monitoring of Lactic Acid Bacteria with Sequential Monte Carlo
- Solvent Selection Using Camd for the Solid-liquid Extraction of Bioactive Compounds from Agroindustrial Waste from Avocado (persea Americana) Jorge S. Rodriguez-Iniesta, Nancy Medina-Herrera, Guillermo C. Martinez-Avila,
- Development of a Computational Intelligence Framework for the Strategic Design and Implementation of Large-scale Biomass Supply Chains
- Optimising Multi Biomass Feedstock Utilisation Considering a Multi Technology Approach
- Data-driven Model Development for Cardiomyocyte Production Experimental Failure Prediction
- Simulation of Multi-stage Lactic Acid Salting-out Extraction Using Ethanol and Ammonium Sulfate
- Improving the Calibration of Kinetic Growth Models Using Dynamic Time Warping
- Dynamic Simulation and Visualisation of Ph-modulated Fed-batch Fermentation for Mab Production from CHO Cell Cultures
- Surrogate Modelling Based Uncertainty and Sensitivity Analysis for the Downstream Process Design of a Xylitol Biorefinery
- Process Modelling and Sensitivity Analysis of Roller Mill and Lauter Tun Subsystem Operation
- Dynamic Modelling and Simulation of Cold Contact Fermentation (ccf)
- Application of the "distance to Target" Approach to the Multiobjective Optimization of Nutritional and Economic Costs Due to Food Loss and Waste Ricardo Abejon, Ian Vázquez-Rowe, Alba Bala, Pere Fullana-I-Palmer, Maria
- A Step Closer to the Market for Poly-hydroxy-alkanoates (phas) Through Their Bacterial Production in Continuous Bioreactors in Series: a Model Investigation of Novel Operating Strategies
- Modelling Ontologies for Biorefinery Processes - a Case Study
- Life Cycle Assessment for Carbon Balance of a Wastewater Treatment Integrated Microalgae Biofuel Production Process
- Economics of Climate Change: a Sensitivity Analysis Study Applied to Integrated First- and Second-generation Ethanol Biorefinery
- Assessing Parameter Relative Importance in Bioprocesses Mathematical Models Through Dynamic Sensitivity Analysis
- Multi-objective Optimization of Co-processing of Bio-oil and Vacuum Gas Oil: a Survey of Gasoline Selling Price and Bio-oil Co-processing Ratio
- From Screening to Production: a Holistic Approach of High-throughput Model- based Screening for Recombinant Protein Production
- Techno-economic Assessment of a Hydrothermal Liquefaction Process for Energy Recovery from Food Waste
- A Simulation Case Study for Bio-based Hydrogen Production from Hardwood Hemicellulose
- Computational Intelligence for Process-optimization Software
- Identification and Localization of Cyber-attacks in Industrial Facilities
- Online Condition Monitoring: Sensors, Models and Software for a Safe Management of Aged Process Plants
- A Computational Workflow to Study Particle Transport in Porous Media: Coupling CFD and Deep Learning
- Hybrid Mechanistic-data-driven Modeling for the Deterministic Global Optimization of Transcritical Organic Rankine Cycle
- A Discrete Multiple Shooting Formulation for Efficient Dynamic Optimization
- Backoff-based Model-based Design of Experiments Under Model Mismatch
- Computer-aided Hazop: Ontologies and Ai for Hazard Identification and Propagation
- Machine Learning-aided Process Design for Formulated Products
- A Novel Multi-stage Stochastic Formulation with Decision-dependent Probabilities for Condition-based Maintenance Optimization
- Efficient Evaluation of Vacuum Pressure-swing Cycle Performance Using Surrogate-based, Multi-objective Optimization Algorithm
- Qmac: a Quantum Mechanics/machine Learning-based Computational Tool for Chemical Product Design
- The Value of Direct Programming the Pid Control Law in Matlab®
- Treated Industrial Wastewater as a Water and Nutrients Source for Tomatoes Cultivation: an Optimisation Approach
- Uncovering the True Cost of Ionic Liquids Using Monetization
- Multi-objective Optimization of a Bioethanol Distillation Considering Heat Exchanger Fouling and Sustainability Indicators
- Maximising Food Security Through a Macronutrient Optimisation Approach Considering Energy and Water Constraints
- Modelling Circular Structures in Reaction Networks: Petri Nets and Reaction Network Flux Analysis
- An Agent-based Model for Sustainable Power Generation Using Optimal Biomass Utilisation
- A New Lagrangian Relaxation Approach for Multistage Stochastic Programs Under Endogenous Uncertainties
- A Hybrid Method for Integration of Heat Pump Assisted Distillation System with Intermediate Reboiler/condenser
- Optimal Evacuation Route Prediction in Fpso Based on Deep Q-network
- A Methodology for Data Based Root-cause Analysis for Process Performance Deviations in Continuous Processes
- Reduced-order Modelling (rom) Approach for Optimal Microclimate Control in Agricultural Greenhouses
- Network Optimization Model for a Sustainable Supply Network for Greenhouses
- Integration of Chemical Process Simulators with Algebraic Modeling Languages
- Prediction of Sustainability Related Properties: Data Science Methods with Incorporated Prior Knowledge
- A Framework for Stochastic and Surrogate-assisted Optimization Using Sequential Modular Process Simulators
- Quantitative Risk Assessment and Management for CO2 Utilisation Industrial Network
- Assessing Thermodynamic Flexibility Boundaries via Residue Curve Maps
- A Straightforward Optimization Approach for a Baseload Propane-mixed Refrigerant Process
- Market-like Distributed Coordination of Individually Constrained and Coupled Production Plants with Quadratic Approximation
- Synthesis and Assessment of Waste-to-resource Routes for Circular Economy
- Shape Optimization of a Fixed-bed Reactor Using Additive Manufacturing
- Systematic Modelling of Flow and Pressure Distribution in a Complex Tank
- A New Methodology to Design Optimal Exchanges Network for Facing Concrete Industrial Problems
- Nested Sampling Strategy for Bayesian Design Space Characterization Kennedy Kusumo, Lucian Gomoescu, Radoslav Paulen, Salvador Garcia-Munoz, Constantinos Pantelides, Nilay Shah, Benoit Chachuat
- Neural Ordinary Differential Equations-based Explainable Deep Learning for Process Modeling
- Global Optimization of Bilinear Programs by Elementary Functions Substitutions
- Uncertainty Analysis and Model Reduction Based Global Optimisation of Distributed Large-scale Systems
- Global Optimization with Ensemble Machine Learning Models
- Eco2des: Python Framework for the Eco-design of Industrial Processes
- Operator Training for Non-technical Skills in Process Industry
- A Deterministic Global Optimization Method Based on Legendre-fenchel Transform
- A New Method for Food Production Analysis and Optimization Applied to Citrus Industry
- Integration of Interactive CFD Simulations with Ar and Vr for Educational Use in CRE
- Motivational Active Learning in Chemical Engineering
- An E-learning Bot for Bioprocess Systems Engineering
- Knowledge Transfer, Experiences and Prospects from the Collaboration Between an Energy Company and the University
- Industrial Software for Computer Aided Process Engineering (cape) Modeling and Programming Skills Development
- Studying Computational Fluid Dynamics in a New Dimension with Virtual Reality
- Academic Education Involvement in Refinery Advanced Process Control
- Aspen Hysys – Unity Interconnection. an Approach for Rigorous Computer- based Chemical Engineering Training
Usama Ahmed, Umer Zahid, Nabeel Ahmad 1441
Meziane Akchiche, Jean-Louis Beauquin, Sabine Sochard, Sylvain Serra, Jean-
Michel Reneaume, Pascal Stouffs 1447
Timo Wassermann, Christian Schnuelle, Philipp Kenkel, Edwin Zondervan 1453
Mandar Thombre, Sandeep Prakash, Brage Rugstad Knudsen, Johannes Jaschke 1459
Vassilis Charitopoulos, Kong Chyong, David Reiner 1465
Lukas Weimann, Alexa Grimm, Janet Nienhuis, Paolo Gabrielli, Gert Jan Kramer,
Matteo Gazzani 1471
Houssein Guelleh, Iqbal Mujtaba, Raj Patel 1477
Shuang Xu, Yushi Deng, Kylie Webb, Harrison Wright, Paul Dimick, Selen
Cremaschi, Mario Eden 1483
Jonathan Wheeler, Angel Galan Martin, Fernando Mele, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez 1489
Cristina Elsido, Emanuele Martelli, Ignacio E. Grossmann 1495
Luca Moretti, Giampaolo Manzolini, Emanuele Martelli 1501
Cristina Zotica, David Perez Pineiro, Sigurd Skogestad 1507
Contents vii
Alessandro Francesco Castelli, Luca Moretti, Giampaolo Manzolini, Emanuele
Martelli 1513
Ishanki De Mel, Panagiotis Demis, Bogdan Dorneanu, Oleksiy Klymenko, Evgenia Mechleri, Harvey Arellano-Garcia 1519
Yossaral Charnkhuang, Jui-Yuan Lee, Dominic C. Foo 1525
Giuseppina Di Lorenzo, Ambra Giovannelli 1531
Somchart Chantasiriwan 1537
Samar Elkhalifa, Omar Elhassan, Prakash Parthasarathy, Hamish Mackey, Tareq
Al-Ansari, Gordon Mckay 1543
Mariana Corengia, Nicolas Estefan, Ana I. Torres 1549
Elisa Magnanelli, Jostein Mosby, Cansu Birgen, Per Carlsson, Michael Becidan 1555
Cansu Birgen, Elisa Magnanelli, Per Carlsson, Michael Becidan, Jostein Mosby 1561
Nicole Gehring, Bogdan Dorneanu, Jose Jose Manrique Silupu, William Ipanaque
Alamac, Harvey Arellano-Garcia 1567
Mathilde Fajardy, Vassilis Charitopoulos, David Reiner
1573
Anna Panteli, Sara Giarola, Nilay Shah 1579
viii Contents
BIORESOURCES, BIOPROCESSES AND BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS
Ingrid Lopes Motta, Andressa Neves Marchesan, Rubens Maciel Filho, Maria Regina Wolf Maciel
1585
Ziming Yang, Aidong Yang 1591
Ivan Robles, Miao Guo 1597
Peter Sinner, Christoph Herwig, Julian Kager 1603
Shirahata, Hirokazu Sugiyama 1609
Ergys Pahija, Robert Spann, Gurkan Sin 1615
Romeo Rojas-Molina, Salvador Tututi-Avila 1621
Ahmed Alnouss, Rajesh Govindan, Gordon Mckay, Tareq Al-Ansari 1627
Tareq Al-Ansari, Ahmed Alnouss, Mohammad Alherbawi, Nayla Al-Thani, Prakash Parthasarathy, Samar Elkhalifa, Gordon Mckay 1633
Bianca Williams, Caroline Halloin, Wiebke Lobel, Ferdous Finklea, Elizabeth Lipke, Robert Zweigerdt, Selen Cremaschi 1639
Andressa Neves Marchesan, Ingrid Lopes Motta, Rubens Maciel Filho, Maria
Regina Wolf Maciel 1645
Contents ix
Mhd Adnan Jouned, Julian Kager, Judit Aizpuru, Christoph Herwig, Tilman Barz 1651
Samir Diab, Sara Badr, Hirokazu Sugiyama, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1657
Nikolaus Vollmer, Krist V. Gernaey, Solange Mussatto, Gurkan Sin 1663
Eduardo Andres Morales, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1669
Dylan W. Pilarski, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1675
Margallo, Ruben Aldaco 1681
Christos Chatzidoukas, Evgenios Karasavvas 1687
Robert Pujan, Roy Nitzsche, Jakob Kochermann, Heinz A Preisig 1693
Peiyao Li, Xigang Yuan, Yiqing Luo 1699
Roymel Carpio, Simone Miyoshi, Andrew Milli Elias, Felipe Fernando Furlan,
Roberto De Campos Giordano, Argimiro Secchi 1705
Julio Cesar Sánchez Rendon, Ricardo Morales-Rodriguez, Luis Geronimo
Matallana-Perez, Oscar Andres Prado-Rubio 1711
Le Wu, Qi Zhaowei, Yuqi Wang, Lan Zheng 1717
x Contents
Niels Krausch, Sebastian Hans, Felix Fiedler, Sergio Lucia, Peter Neubauer, Mariano Nicolas Cruz Bournazou
1723
Enrique Medina Martos, Pablo Miranda Rey, Jose Luis Galvez Martos, Javier
Dufour Andia 1729
Ville Tuppurainen, Jani Kangas, Juha Ahola, Juha Tanskanen, Atte Aho, Henrik
Grenman, Dmitry Murzin, Tapio Salmi 1735
INTERNET OF THINGS
Paola Oteiza, Juan Ardenghi, Nelida Brignole 1741
Kathrin Reibelt, Jorg Matthes, Hubert B. Keller, Veit Hagenmeyer 1747
Paolo Bragatto, Patrizia Agnello, Canio Mennuti, Maria Francesca Milazzo 1753
Agnese Marcato, Gianluca Boccardo, Daniele Marchisio 1759
CONCEPTS, METHODS AND TOOLS
Wolfgang R. Huster, Artur M. Schweidtmann, Alexander Mitsos 1765
Morgan Kelley, Ross Baldick, Michael Baldea 1771
Panagiotis Petsagkourakis, Federico Galvanin 1777
Johannes I. Single, Jurgen Schmidt, Jens Denecke 1783
Liwei Cao, Danilo Russo, Werner Mauer, Huan Huan Gao, Alexei Lapkin 1789
Contents xi
Egidio Leo, Sebastian Engell 1795
Hector Octavio Rubiera Landa, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Matthew J. Realff 1801
Qilei Liu, Kun Tang, Jinyuan Zhang, Yixuan Feng, Chenyang Xu, Linlin Liu, Jian
Du, Lei Zhang 1807
Bartolomeo Cosenza, Michele Miccio 1813
Fatima-Zahra Lahlou, Sarah Namany, Hamish Mackey, Tareq Al-Ansari 1819
Husain Baaqel, Victor Tulus, Benoit Chachuat, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez, Jason
Hallett 1825
Fabian Zapf, Thomas Wallek 1831
Nayla Al-Thani, Tareq Al-Ansari, Rajesh Govindan 1837
Jana M. Weber, Artur M. Schweidtmann, Eduardo Nolasco, Alexei Lapkin 1843
Sarah Namany, Ahmed Alnouss, Rajesh Govindan, Gordon Mckay, Tareq Al-Ansari 1849
Zuo Zeng, Selen Cremaschi 1855
Jiaxin Yang, Minbo Yang, Xiao Feng, Yufei Wang 1861
xii Contents
Seokyoung Hong, Kyojin Jang, Jiheon Lee, Hyungjoon Yoon, Hyungtae Cho, Il
Moon 1867
Patrick Schiermoch, Benedikt Beisheim, Keivan Rahimi-Adli, Sebastian Engell 1873
Farhat Mahmood, Ikhlas Ghiat, Rajesh Govindan, Tareq Al-Ansari 1879
Ikhlas Ghiat, Rajesh Govindan, Sarah Namany, Tareq Al-Ansari 1885
Ruben Ruiz-Femenia, Juan Javaloyes-Anton, Raquel Salcedo-Diaz, Mauro Antonio
Da Silva Sá Ravagnani, Jose A. Caballero\ 1891
Gulnara Shavalieva, Pietro Postacchini 1897
Alberto Penteado, Erik Esche, Joris Weigert, Jens-Uwe Repke 1903
Ali Al-Yaeeshi, Rajesh Govindan, Tareq Al-Ansari 1909
Alessandro Di Pretoro, Ludovic Montastruc, Flavio Manenti, Xavier Joulia 1915
Mary Katebah, Mohamed Hussein, Easa Al-musleh 1921
Simon Wenzel, Felix Riedl, Sebastian Engell 1927
Adrian Pacheco-Lopez, Ana Somoza-Tornos, Edrisi Munoz, Elisabet Capon-Garcia,
Moises Graells, Antonio Espuna 1933
Contents xiii
Alexis Courtais, François Lesage, Yannick Privat, Cyril Pelaingre, Abderrazak M.
Latifi 1939
Robert Pujan, Heinz A. Preisig
1945
Florent Mousque, Marianne Boix, Stephane Negny, Ludovic Montastruc, Serge
Domenech 1951
1957
Michael Wartmann, Erik Ydstie 1963
Milos Bogataj, Zdravko Kravanja 1969
Min Tao, Constantinos Theodoropoulos 1975
Alexander Thebelt, Jan Kronqvist, Robert Matthew Lee, Nathan Sudermann-Merx,
Ruth Misener 1981
Miguel Garcia Casas, Javier Dufour Andia, Jose Luis Galvez Martos 1987
Hasan Mahbub Tusher, Steven Mallam, Gesa Praetorious, Zaili Yang, Salman
Nazir, Wilhelm Stock 1993
Karim Alloula, Jean-Pierre Belaud 1999
Martina Raymo, Maria Cristina Rulli, Laura Piazza, Flavio Manenti, Giulia
Bozzano 2005
xiv Contents
EDUCATION IN CAPE AND KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER
Serkan Solmaz, Tom Van Gerven 2011
Manuel Rodriguez Hernandez, Emilio Gonzalez Gomez, Maria Gonzalez Miquel,
Ismael Diaz Moreno 2017
Simoneta Cano de las Heras, Mark Nicholas Jones, Krist V. Gernaey, Ulrich
Kruhne, Seyed Mansouri 2023
Emilia Kondili, Ioannis Kaldellis, Evangelos Demenagas, Athanasios Stefanakis 2029
Jeffrey Kelly, Brenno Menezes 2035
Gregor D. Wehinger, Steffen Flaischlen 2041
Cristian Patrascioiu, Marian Popescu, Nicolae Paraschiv, Cristina Popa, Nicoleta
Nicolae 2047
Pedro Santos, Tom Van Gerven 2053
Author Index 2059
Sauro Pierucci
CIIC, Politecnico di Milano, Piazza Leonardo da Vinci, 32, I-20133 Milano, Italy.
Flavio Manenti
Flavio Manenti (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is experienced in chemical process simulations for design and operational purposes. He developed AG2S™ technology for thermal conversion of CO2 and codeveloped BzzMath library. He is the author of peer-reviewed papers and books on the topic and is the President of the Computer Aided Process Engineering (CAPE) Working Party at the European Federation of Chemical Engineering.
Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy
Giulia Luisa Bozzano
Davide Manca
Davide Manca received the M.Sc. in 1990 and the PhD in 1994, both on “Chemical Engineering” at Politecnico di Milano (POLIMI, Italy). He is professor of Process Systems Engineering and head of the PSE-Lab at POLIMI since 2002.
He is (co)author of more than 210 peer-reviewed publications on international journals and conferences with a few book chapters.
In more than twenty years of academic employment, he conjugated research activity
and industrial advice to make these worlds better interact and get benefit from their mutual collaboration. At the basis of Davide’s research is the modeling activity that has the quantification of what is analyzed as the final target. Design, simulation, control, optimization, and assessment are the main features that use computer algorithms and methods to produce the quantification of phenomena, processes, and plants.
Davide has taught Numerical Calculus, Dynamics and Control of Chemical Processes,
Process Systems Engineering. He has been the supervisor of tens of students involved in the bachelor, master, and PhD degrees.
He was founder and director of R&D and Engineering department at Virthualis, a spin- off company of POLIMI, working on operator training simulation in 3D immersive virtual environments.
Under his direction, PSE Lab has worked on a number of European and Italian research projects with a fruitful collaboration with international universities and companies.
PSE-Lab - Process Systems Engineering Laboratory, CMIC Chemical Engineering Department, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
