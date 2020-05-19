30th European Symposium on Computer Aided Chemical Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128233771

30th European Symposium on Computer Aided Chemical Engineering, Volume 47

1st Edition

Editors: Sauro Pierucci Flavio Manenti Giulia Luisa Bozzano Davide Manca
Book ISBN: 9780128233771
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th May 2020
Page Count: 2026
Description

Presents findings and discussions from the 30th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) event.

Key Features

  • Presents findings and discussions from the 30th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) event

Readership

Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries

Table of Contents

　

PART A

Preface xv

Organizing & Scientific Committee xvii

MODELLING AND SIMULATION

1. Computer-aided Semi-empirical Model of Interphase Mass and Enthalpy Transfer in a Packed Column Distillation Process

Goro Nishimura, Kunio Kataoka, Hideo Noda, Naoto Ohmura

1

2. Methanol Kinetics from Optimal Dynamic Experiments

Carsten Seidel, Achim Kienle

7

3. Rigorous Modelling and Simulation of the Mass Transfer on the Trays of a Pilot Scale Distillation Column

Mayra Margarita May Vázquez, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Mario Rodriguez- Angeles

13

4. Development of a Virtual Environment for the Rigorous Design and Optimization of Shell-and-tube Heat Exchangers

Oscar Lara-Montano, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Claudia Gutierrez-Antonio

19

5. A Multiscale Modelling Approach for the Design of New Polymer Materials

Alain Dequidt, Sebastien Garruchet, Benoit Latour, Nicolas Martzel, Ronald Blaak, Etienne Munch, Nicolas Seeboth, Patrice Malfreyt

25

6. Structured and Unstructured (hybrid) Modeling in Precision Medicine

Linas Mockus, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis, Yuehwern Yih

31

7. A Two Carriers Reactor Configuration for Packed Bed Chemical-looping for Power Generation

Erasmo Mancusi, Piero Bareschino, Annunziata Forgione, Francesco Pepe

37

8. Modeling of Liquid-liquid Phase Transfer Catalysis: Process Intensification via Integration of Process Systems Engineering and Computational Chemistry

Abhimanyu Pudi, Adam Karcz, Vahid Shadravan, Martin Peter Andersson, Seyed Mansouri

43

9. Investment Planning in Personalised Medicine

Despoina Moschou, Maria Papathanasiou, Matthew Lakelin, Nilay Shah

49

10. A Stochastic Modelling Approach to Describe the Effect of Drying Heterogeneity in the Lyophilisation of Pharmaceutical Vaccines

Gabriele Bano, Riccardo De-Luca, Emanuele Tomba, Fabrizio Bezzo, Massimiliano Barolo

55

11. CFD Simulation of Film and Rivulet Flows on Microstructured Surfaces

Rene Bertling, Matthias Hack, Ilja Ausner, Marc Wehrli, Eugeny Kenig

61

　

　

12. Energy Reduction Potential in Natural Gas Processing Through Heat and Process Integration

Mohamed El Amine Berchiche, Salah Belaadi, Gregoire Leonard 67

13. An Adaptive Data-driven Modelling and Optimization Framework for Complex

Chemical Process Design

Thomas Savage, Hector Almeida-Trasvina, Ehecatl Antonio Del Rio Chanona, Robin Smith, Dongda Zhang

73

14. Modelling and Optimisation of Middle Vessel Batch Distillation

Elena Catalina Udrea, Romuald Gyorgy, Costin Sorin Bildea

79

15. Investigation of Heat Transfer Enhancement in a Microchannel Heat Sink with the Aid of Internal Fins: a Metamodel Approach

Vahid Hosseinpour, Mohammad Kazemeini

85

16. Optimization of Rfcc Process Considering Particle Deposition Model

Hyungtae Cho, Kwang Cheol Oh, Jiheon Lee, Seokyoung Hong, Junghwan Kim

91

17. Dimethyl Carbonate Production by Urea Transesterification, Process Simulation and Environmental Assessment

Laurent Astruc, Jose Miranda, Ivonne Rodriguez-Donis, Claire Vialle, Caroline Sablayrolles

97

18. Modeling and Study of Hydrodynamic Flow within the Preneutralizer Reactor Using CFD Approach

Safae Elmisaoui, Lhachmi Khamar, Saad Benjelloun, Mohamed Khamar, Jean Michel Ghidaglia

103

19. Modelling and Optimization of a Multi-regional Hydrogen Supply System: a Case Study of China

Tianxiao Li, Pei Liu, Zheng Li

109

20. A Hybrid Modelling Approach to Developing Digital Twins of an Ultra- supercritical Steam Turbine Control Stage

Jianxi Yu, Pei Liu, Zheng Li

115

21. Stochastic Analyses on Relative Viscosity of Water-in-oil Emulsions

Ana Sousa, Maria Pereira, Henrique Matos

121

22. Efficient Data-based Methodology for Model Enhancement and Flowsheet Analyses for Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Pooja Bhalode, Nirupaplava Metta, Yingjie Chen, Marianthi Ierapetritou

127

23. Artificial Neural Network to Capture the Dynamics of a Dividing Wall Column

Eduardo Sanchez Ramirez, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez, Esteban Abelardo

Hernández-Vargas

133

  1. An Optimal Design of Expansion-contraction Microchannel Based on Blockage Analysis

    2.

    Lin Wang, De Yan, Shuzhi Song, Jiarui Liu 139

  2. Comparative Study of Surrogate Modelling Techniques Applied to Three Different Chemical Processes

    3.

    Ramon Mur, Ismael Diaz Moreno, Manuel Rodriguez Hernandez 145

  3. A Non-autonomous Relativistic Frame of Reference for Unit Operation Design

Andres Carranza-Abaid, Jana Jakobsen 151

27. Evaluating the Transient Operation of Pcc for Fast Response Gas Turbines in a

Future Low-carbon Energy System

Mathew Wilkes, Solomon Brown

157

28. Increasing Power System Flexibility to Integrate High Share of Renewable Energy

Siyuan Chen, Pei Liu, Zheng Li

163

29. A Discrete Modeling Approach for Excess Gibbs-energy Models Combined with Molecular Sampling

Christoph Mayer, Thomas Wallek

169

30. Reliable Modelling of Twin-screw Extruders by Integrating the Backflow Cell Methodology into a Mechanistic Model

Maximilian Cegla, Sebastian Engell

175

31. Comparison of Two Meta-heuristics for the Bi-objective Flexible Job Shop Scheduling Problem with Sequence Dependent Setup Times

Joao Sacramento, Joao Pedrosa, Nelson Chibeles-Martins, Tânia Pinto-Varela

181

32. Simulation of the Crystallization Process Based on Cellular Automata --- Snowflake Formation from Pure Water System

Jianmin Liu, Jindong Dai, Chengyu Han, Junkai Zhang, Jiali Ai, Chi Zhai, Xiaolin Liu, Wei Sun

187

33. A Thermo-economic Analysis Method for Combined Cycle Power Plants Under Flexible Operation Modes

Senjing Qin, Pei Liu, Zheng Li

193

34. Two-phase Flow Modelling and Simulation of Gas Purification Column

Livia Gyurik, Attila Egedy, Tamas Varga, Zsolt Ulbert

199

35. Parameters Influencing the Rate-based Simulation of CO2 Removal Units by Potassium Taurate Solvent

Stefania Moioli, Minh T. Ho, Laura A. Pellegrini, Dianne E. Wiley

205

36. Innovative Hybrid Energy System for Stable Power and Heat Supply in Offshore Oil & Gas Installation (hes-off): System Design and Grid Stability

Luca Riboldi, Erick Alves, Marcin Pilarczyk, Elisabetta Tedeschi, Lars Nord

211

  1. Nonlinear Prediction Model of Blast Furnace Operation Status

    2.

    Pourya Azadi, Saeid Ahangari Minaabad, Hauke Bartusch, Rainer Klock, Sebastian

    Engell 217

  2. CFD Simulation of a Solid-liquid Counter-current Screw Extractor

    3.

    Annemarie Lehr, Gábor Janiga, Andreas Seidel-Morgenstern, Dominique Thevenin 223

  3. Optimum Utilization of Jatropha Seedcake Considering the Energy, Water and Food Nexus

Mohammad Alherbawi, Ahmed Alnouss, Gordon Mckay, Tareq Al-Ansari 229

40. Potential Integrated Pathways for Jet Biofuel Production from Whole Fruit of

Jatropha

Mohammad Alherbawi, Tareq Al-Ansari, Gordon Mckay

235

41. Environmental Impacts of the Future German Energy System from Integrated Energy Systems Optimization and Life Cycle Assessment

Christiane Reinert, Sarah Deutz, Hannah Minten, Lukas Doerpinghaus, Sarah Von Pfingsten, Nils Baumgaertner, Andre Bardow

241

42. A General Dynamic Model of a Complete Milk Pasteuriser Unit Subject to Fouling

Mengjia Zhu, Federico Lozano Santamaria, Sandro Macchietto

247

43. A Nonsmooth Approach to Multicontaminant Mass and Water Integration

Caroline Nielsen, Paul I. Barton

253

44. Systematic Generation of a Robust Compartment Model for Counter-current Spray Dryers

Borja Hernandez, Mark A. Pinto, Mariano Martin

259

45. Multiobjective Dynamic Optimization of Slow Freezing Processes for Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells by Modeling Intracontainer Condition

Yusuke Hayashi, Ikki Horiguchi, Masahiro Kino-Oka, Hirokazu Sugiyama

265

46. Optimal Design of a Non-isothermal Hybrid Catalyst Pellet Based on Pod-deim Reduced-order Methodology

Katarzyna Bizon, Gaetano Continillo

271

47. Cyclopentane Purification from Multicomponent Azeotropic Mixtures

Intararit Nuchteera, Pairojpiriyakul Thirasak, M. Chavagorn, C. Thanyalak, Siemanond Kitipat

277

48. Rigorous Simulation and Optimization of a Plant-wide Glycerol Carbonate (gc) Production Process

Bor-Yih Yu, Wei-Jen Chen

283

49. Cfd-based Design Optimization of Air Quenching Equipment to Enhance the Cooling Effect

Jiwon Roh, Hyungtae Cho, Yeongryeol Choi, Hyundo Park, Il Moon, Junghwan Kim

289

　

  1. Integration of Computational Chemistry and Artificial Intelligence for Multi- scale Modeling of Bioprocesses

    2.

    Nima Nazemzadeh, Laura Wind Sillesen, Rasmus Fjordbak Nielsen, Mark Nicholas

    Jones, Krist V. Gernaey, Martin Peter Andersson, Seyed Mansouri 295

  2. Performance Enhancement of Acid Gas Cleaning Units in the Natural Gas Processing via Design Modification

    3.

    Umer Zahid, Amr Al-Amri 301

  3. Profitability Increase of a Formaldehyde Plant

Ana Catarina Braz, Jorge Rocha, Ricardo Alvim, Henrique Matos 307

53. Automatic Improved Hybrid Scheduling and Worker-task Allocation Method

Applied to Multi-purpose Production Plants

Raul Calvo-Serrano, Matteo Abaecherli, Ruben Jungius, Thomas Kreuzer, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez

313

54. Efficient Amine-based Carbon Capture in a Power-to-jet Process Under Varying Renewable Electricity Supply

Mahmoud Mostafa, Christopher Varela, Elvis Ahmetovic, Edwin Zondervan

319

55. Analysis and Optimization of Carbon Supply Chains Integrated to a Power to Gas Plant in Italy

Grazia Leonzio, Edwin Zondervan

325

56. Effect of Selective Size Extraction of Microalgae from a Photobioreactor

Ergys Pahija, Chi-Wai Hui, John M. Woodley, Gurkan Sin

331

57. Numerical Modelling for Environmental Impact Assessment of Sediment Dispersion in Port Areas

Stefania Magri, Patrizia De Gaetano, Alessandra Feola, Iolanda Lisi, Andrea Salmeri, Francesco Venti, Andrea Pedroncini

337

58. An Efficient Hybridization of Gaussian Processes and Clustering for Electricity Price Forecasting

Aaron Steven Yeardley, Diarmid Roberts, Robert Milton, Solomon Brown

343

59. CFD Analysis of the Use of Desert Sand as Thermal Energy Storage Medium in a Solar Powered Fluidised Bed Harvesting Unit

Mustapha Hamdan, Daniel Sebastia-Saez, Malak Hamdan, Harvey Arellano-Garcia

349

60. Model of Spray-drying for Encapsulation of Natural Extracts

Andrea Bassani, Francesco Rossi, Cecilia Fiorentini, Guillermo Duserm Garrido, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis, Irene Bonadies, Giorgia Spigno

355

61. Modelling and Simulation of Low Pressure Carburizing Furnaces

Fatima Matamoros Marin, Pierre-Alexandre Glaude, Roda Bounaceur, Hubert Monnier, Abderrazak M. Latifi

361

62. Thermodynamic Analysis of Different Methanation Reactors for Biogas Upgrading

Sayed Ebrahim Hashemi, Kristian M. Lien, Sondre K. Schnell, Bjorn Austbo

367

  1. Optimisation of Energy Consumption in a Medium-scale Reverse Osmosis Brackish Water Desalination Plant

    2.

    Alanood Alsarayreh, Mudhar Al-Obaidi, Amro Al-Hroub, Raj Patel, Iqbal Mujtaba 373

  2. Minimisation of Energy Consumption via Optimisation of a Simple Hybrid System of Multi Effect Distillation and Permeate Reprocessing Reverse Osmosis Processes for Seawater Desalination

    3.

    Omer Al-Hotmani, Mudhar Al-Obaidi, Y. M. John, Raj Patel, Flavio Manenti, Iqbal Mujtaba

    　

    　

    　

    　

    　

    379

    　

  3. Modelling and Performance Evaluation of Humidification-dehumidification Desalination Plant with Column Packing of Various Textures

Damson Kaunga, Raj Patel, Iqbal Mujtaba 385

66. Application Domain Discovery of Thermodynamic Models by Mixture of

Experts Learning

Omar Hamadi, Tamas Varga, Janos Abonyi

391

67. Kinetics Study on Removal of Cadmium from Wastewater

Haya Alyasi, Hamish Mackey, Gordon Mckay

397

68. Cost-effective Processes of Solar District Heating System Based on Optimal Artificial Neural Network

Mohamed Abokersh, Manel Valles Valles, Laureano Jimenez, Dieter Boer

403

69. Packed-bed and Microchannel Reactors for the Reactive Capture of CO2 within Power-to-methane (p2m) Context: a Comparison

Santiago Ortiz, Camilo Rengifo, Martha Cobo, Manuel Figueredo

409

70. Design and Eco-techno-economic Analyses of Sofc / Gas Turbine Hybrid Systems Accounting for Long-term Degradation

Haoxiang Lai, Nor Farida Harun, David Tucker, Thomas Alan Adams Ii

415

71. Analysis of the Effect of the Ceramic Membrane Module Based on Ebsilon Software on Water Recovery of Flue Gas from Coal-fired Power Plants

Chao Jiang, Chenhui Jia, Pei Liu, Zheng Li

421

72. Multi-objective Optimization Under Uncertainty of Novel Chpc Process

Daniele Previtali, Francesco Rossi, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis, Flavio Manenti

427

73. Multi-objective Dynamic Optimisation of Ampicillin Batch Crystallisation

Antonios Dafnomilis, Samir Diab, Alistair Rodman, Andreas Boudouvis, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis

433

74. Reliability Estimation for Sensor Networks in Chemical Plants Using Monte Carlo Methods

Jose Hernandez, Carolina Salto, Gabriela Minetti, Mercedes Carnero, Mabel Sánchez

439

75. Low Temperature Applications for CO2 Capture in Hydrogen Production

Donghoi Kim, David Berstad, Rahul Anantharaman, Julian Straus, Thijs Peters, Truls Gundersen

445

76. Development and Application of Simulation-based Methods for Engineering Optimization Under Uncertainty

Atli Freyr Magnusson, Resul Al, Gurkan Sin

451

  1. An Application of Computer Vision for Optimal Sensor Placement in Drop Printing

    2.

    Andrew Radcliffe, Gintaras Victor Rex Reklaitis 457

  2. Livestock Production Planning with Batch-lines in the Agriculture Industry

    3.

    Brenno Menezes, Jeffrey Kelly, Tareq Al-Ansari 463

  3. Ethanol Reforming: Setting Up Performance Target

Shahid Ansari, Baraka Sempuga, Xinying Liu 469

80. Thermodynamic Framework for Cryogenic Carbon Capture

Laura A. Pellegrini, Giorgia De Guido, Stefania Ingrosso

475

81. Investigation of a Hybrid Approach to Find all Solutions of Nonlinear Equation Systems

Saskia Bublitz, Erik Esche, Jens-Uwe Repke

481

82. Fast and Accurate Simulation of Simulated Moving Bed Chromatographic Processes with Linear Adsorption Isotherms

Rojiar Pishkari, Achim Kienle

487

83. Efficient Parameterization of a Surrogate Model of Molecular Interactions in Crystals

David Bowskill, Isaac Sugden, Neil George, Adam Keates, Jennifer Webb, Constantinos Pantelides, Claire S. Adjiman

493

84. Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation of CO2 Methanation in a Fixed-bed Profile Reactor

Steffen Flaischlen, Jan Martin, Bjarne Kreitz, Thomas Turek, Gregor D. Wehinger

499

85. Data-driven Approach for Predictive Modeling of By-product Formation in Methanol Synthesis

Tibor Svitnic, Nga Do, Timm Schuhmann, Thomas Renner, Stephane Haag, Evrim Ors

505

86. Modeling of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Considering H2 and CO Electrochemical Reactions

Jia-Lin Kang, Chien-Chien Wang, Po-Hsun Chang, David Shan Hill Wong, Shi- Shang Jang, Chun-Hsiu Wang

511

87. Design Optimization of C3mr Natural Gas Liquefaction Process

Pavan Veldandi, Sunjay Kurian

517

88. A Practical Application of Simulation-based Surrogate Modeling for Prereformer Reactor

Robin Schmidt, Amelie Chattot, Amal Bouchrit, Moein Mighani, Evrim Ors

523

89. Development of a Microkinetic Model for the CO2 Methanation with an Automated Reaction Mechanism Generator

Bjarne Kreitz, Gregor D. Wehinger, Franklin Goldsmith, Thomas Turek

529

　

　

  1. Custom-made Temporomandibular Joint Mechanical Simulation: Different Fixation Pattern

    2.

    Anita Gaia Mazzocco, Andre Luiz Jardini, Elifas Levy Nunes, Rubens Maciel Filho 535

  2. Cluster Analysis of Crude Oils Based on Physicochemical Properties

    3.

    Andre Sancho, Jorge Ribeiro, Marco Reis, Fernando Martins 541

  3. Optimization and Control of a Rainwater Detention and Harvesting Tank

    4.

    Qiao Yan Soh, Edward O'Dwyer, Salvador Acha, Nilay Shah 547

  4. Modelling and Simulation of Methanol Production and Conversion into Various Chemical Intermediates and Products

    5.

    Letitia Petrescu, Stefan-Cristian Galusnyak, Dora-Andreea Chisalita, Calin-Cristian Cormos

    　

    553

  5. Evaluating the Existing Protocol for Lng Bunkering Operations

    6.

    Aruna Coimbatore Meenakshi Sundaram, Karimi Iftekhar Abubakar 559

  6. A Recycle Model of Spent Liquor in Pre-treatment of Lignocellulosic Biomass

    7.

    Franco Mangone, Soledad Gutierrez 565

  7. Promo-a Multi-disciplinary Process Modelling Suite

    8.

    Heinz A Preisig 571

  8. Performance Evaluation of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Coupling to Biogas Tri- reforming with Installation of Hydrogen-selective Membrane Separator

    9.

    Dang Saebea, S. Soisuwan, Yaneeporn Patcharavorachot 577

  9. A Grain-scale Study of Swelling Composite Porous Media Made of Fibres and Particles

    10.

    Tommaso Santagata, Roberto Solimene, Gilberto Aprea, Piero Salatino 583

  10. Assessing the Sensitivity of Technical Performance of Three Ethanol Production Processes Based on the Fermentation of Steel Manufacturing Offgas, Syngas and a 3:1 Mixture Between H2 and CO2

    11.

    Eduardo F. Almeida, Henk Noorman, Rubens Maciel Filho, John A. Posada 589

  11. Techno-economic and Environmental Assessment of Electrofuels: a Case Study of Gasoline Production Using a Pem Electrolyser

    12.

    Diego Freire Ordonez, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez 595

  12. Dynamic Simulation of Chemical Looping Combustion in Packed Bed Reactors

    13.

    Vlad-Cristian Sandu, Calin-Cristian Cormos, Ana-Maria Cormos 601

  13. Life Cycle Analysis of Phenol - Formaldehyde Resins Substituted with Lignin

    14.

    Olivia Ana Perederic, Aikaterini Mountraki, Electra Papadopoulou, John M.

    Woodley, Georgios M. Kontogeorgis 607

  14. Transport Model of Fluids Injected in a Landfill Polluted with Lindane Wastes

    15.

    David Lorenzo, Aurora Santos, Carmen M. Dominguez, Joaquin Guadano, Jorge

    Gomez, Jesus Fernández 613

  15. Modeling and Optimization for Short-term Scheduling of Plastic Bag Plants

    16.

    Myrian Gabriela Santos Torres, Jose Alberto Bandoni, Marta Susana Moreno 619

  16. Analysis of an Industrial Adsorption Process Based on Ammonia Chemisorption: Modeling and Simulation

    17.

    Cristian Cardenas, Stephanie Marsteau, Lea Sigot, Cecile Vallieres, Abderrazak M.

    Latifi 625

  17. Propagation of Parametric Uncertainty in a Conceptually Designed Bioethanol Production Process

Dilara B. Yıldız, Nihat A. Sayar

　

631

107. New set of Graphical Axes for Grassroots Design of Heat Exchanger Networks

for Chemical Engineering Applications

Dina Kamel, Mamdouh Gadalla, Fatma Ashour

637

108. A Novel Process for Dimethyl Ether Synthesis Using Inter-stage Ceramic Membrane for Water Removal

Abdulrahman Al-Rabiah

643

109. Computer-aided Solvent Mixture Design for the Crystallisation and Isolation of Mefenamic Acid

Suela Jonuzaj, Oliver L. Watson, Sara Ottoboni, Chris J. Price, Jan Sefcik, Amparo Galindo, George Jackson, Claire S. Adjiman

649

110. Direct Dme Synthesis from Syngas: a Technoeconomic Model-based Investigation

Andrea Bernardi, Yuchu Chen, David Chadwick, Benoit Chachuat

655

111. Microbial Pb(ii) Precipitation: Kinetic Modelling of Pb(ii) Removal and Microbial Growth

Carla Horstmann, Deon Brink, Evans Chirwa

661

112. Optimization of a Cyclone Reactor for Biomass Hydropyrolysis Through Global Sensitivity Analysis and Stochastic Optimization

Yris Gonzalez, Wilfredo Angulo, Dany De Cecchis, Maria Lucena, Santiago D Salas

667

113. Dynamic Modeling for Phb Production Based on Linear Mfa and Measurements from Batch Fermentation

Adriana C. Torres Ospina, Carlos A. M. Riascos

673

114. A Methodological Design Framework for Hybrid "power-to-methane" and "power-to-hydrogen" Supply Chains: Application to Occitania Region, France

Eduardo Carrera Guilarte, Catherine Azzaro-Pantel

679

　

PART B

115. A Two-stage Stochastic Programming Model to Determine the Optimal

Screening Strategy for Colorectal Cancer

David Young, Selen Cremaschi

685

116. Beyond Opospm: a Corrected Maximum Entropy Weibull Distribution for Solving Population Balances

Menwer Attarakih, Hans-Jörg Bart

691

117. The Effect of Age on the Delivery of Intravenous Anesthesia: a Physiologically- based Modeling Approach to Pediatric Patients

Daniel Salis, Adriana Savoca, Davide Manca

697

118. Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Modeling of Unfractionated Heparin to Predict Activated Clotting Time

Filippo Regorda, Emiliano Vigoni, Giuseppe Pesenti, Marina Pieri, Alessandro Belletti, Davide Manca

703

119. Application of a Pharmacokinetic Model to Inform the Optimal Dose for Individualized Drug Administration

Giuseppe Pesenti, Marco Foppoli, Adriana Savoca, Davide Manca

709

120. Energy-efficient Solvent Properties for the Post-combustion Carbon Dioxide Capture

Jin He, Pei Liu, Zheng Li

715

121. The Role of Process Engineering in the Digital Transformation

Norbert Jung

721

SYNTHESIS AND DESIGN

122. A Mixed Integer Nonlinear Approach for the Automated Superstructure Generation Problem

Luca Mencarelli, Alexandre Pagot

727

123. Rational Design of Ion Exchange Simulated Moving Bed Processes

Marcus Fechtner, Achim Kienle

733

124. Optimal Use of Process Streams as Working Fluids in Work and Heat Exchange Networks (whens)

Haoshui Yu, Chao Fu, Truls Gundersen, Emre Gencer

739

125. Computer Aided Molecular Design of Green Solvents for the Hydroformylation of Long-chain Olefines

Tobias Kessler, Christian Kunde, Steffen Linke, Kevin McBride, Kai Sundmacher,

Achim Kienle

745

　

　

126. Integration of Design and Operation Using Dynamic Perturbation and Chance Constraints with Unscented Transform

Christian Hoffmann, Joris Weigert, Erik Esche, Jens-Uwe Repke 751

127. Modelling of Organophilic and Hydrophilic Pervaporations for Separation of

Ethyl Acetate – Water Mixture

Andras Jozsef Toth, Eniko Haaz, Reka Ladanyi, Botond Szilagyi, Daniel Fozer, Asmaa Selim, Tibor Nagy, Peter Mizsey

757

128. Superstructure Optimization for the Design of a Desalination Plant to Tackle the Water Scarcity in Texas (usa)

Marcello Di Martino, Styliani Avraamidou, Efstratios N. Pistikopoulos

763

129. Optimal Design of a Multi-product Polycrystalline Silicon Facility

Cesar Ramirez-Marquez, Edgar Martin-Hernandez, Mariano Martin, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez

769

130. Synthesis and Optimization of a Furfural Production Process. a Case Study of Mexico Considering Different Lignocellulosic Feedstocks

Gabriel Contreras-Zarazua, Mariano Martin, Eduardo Sanchez Ramirez, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez

775

131. Heat Exchanger Network Retrofit for Processes with Multiple Operating Cases: a Metaheuristic Approach

781

Jan A. Stampfli, Donald G. Olsen, Beat Wellig, Rene Hofmann

132. Sustainable Process Synthesis, Design and Innovation of Bio-succinic Acid Production

Rofice Dickson, Enrico Mancini, Nipun Garg, Jay Liu, Manuel Pinelo, Seyed Mansouri

787

133. Optimal Design of Macroalgae-based Integrated Biorefinery: Economic and Environmental Perspective

Rofice Dickson, Jun-Hyung Ryu, Jay Liu

793

134. Integrating Superstructure Optimization Under Uncertainty and Optimal Experimental Design in Early Stage Process Development

Stefanie Kaiser, Sebastian Engell

799

135. A Thermodynamic Approach for Simultaneous Solvent and Process Design of Continuous Reactive Crystallization with Recycling

Nethrue Mendis, Jiayuan Wang, Richard Lakerveld

805

136. Synthesis of Complex Distillation Sequences with Multiple Feeds

Jose A. Caballero, Juan A. Reyes-Labarta, Juan Javaloyes-Anton

811

137. Integrating Suppliers into the Simultaneous Process and Product Design of Formulated Products

Manuel Taifouris, Mariano Martin, Alberto Martinez, Nats Esquejo

817

　

  1. Modeling Framework Forjoint Product and Process Synthesis with Material Recovery Opportunities

    2.

    Ana Somoza-Tornos, Qi Chen, Moises Graells, Antonio Espuna, Ignacio E.

    Grossmann 823

  2. Value Chain Synthesis in Algae Biorefineries Under Uncertainty

    3.

    Melina Psycha, Lorenzo-Andreas Mamos, Antonis Kokossis

    　

    829

  3. Effect of Flue Gas Composition on the Design of a CO2 Capture Plant

    4.

    Ana Gabriela Romero-Garcia, Nelly Ramirez-Corona, Eduardo Sanchez Ramirez, Heriberto Alcocer-García, Juan Gabriel Segovia-Hernandez 835

  4. Deterministic Global Optimization of Multistage Membrane Gas Separation Using Surrogate Models

    5.

    Marius Hoernschemeyer, Christian Kunde 841

  5. An Innovative and Fully Automated System for Gel Electrophoresis Konstantinos Theodoridis, Fotios Stergiopoulos, Dimitrios Bechtsis, Nikolaos Nikolaidis, Dimitrios Triantafillides, Apostolos Tsagaris, Anastasios Filelis, Asterios

    6. Papaikonomou 847

  6. Integrated Design of Process Configuration and Scheduling for Hydrogen Peroxide Decontamination in Biopharmaceutical Injectable Manufacturing

    7.

    Keisho Yabuta, Haruka Futamura, Koji Kawasaki, Hirokazu Sugiyama 853

  7. Social Life Cycle Assessment of Pulp and Paper Production-a Portuguese Case Study

    8.

    Andreia Santos, Catherine Norris, Ana Paula Barbosa-Povoa, Ana Carvalho 859

  8. Determining the Design Parameters of Reactive Distillation Processes by a Quick Mapping Method

    9.

    Rahma Muthia, Megan Jobson, Anton Alexandru Kiss 865

  9. Conceptual Design Based on Superstructure Optimization in Gams with Accurate Thermodynamic Models

    10.

    David Krone, Erik Esche, Norbert Asprion, Mirko Skiborowski, Jens-Uwe Repke 871

  10. A Multiperiod Approach for Flexible Work and Heat Integration

    11.

    Leandro Pavao, Mauro Antonio Da Silva Sá Ravagnani, Caliane Costa 877

  11. Multi-objective Evolutionary Algorithm Based on Decomposition (moea/d) for Optimal Design of Hydrogen Supply Chains

    12.

    Victor Cantu, Catherine Azzaro-Pantel, Antonin Ponsich 883

  12. Integrated in Silico Design of Catalysts and Processes Based on Quantum Chemistry

    13.

    Christoph Gertig, Lorenz Fleitmann, Carl Hemprich, Janik Hense, Andre Bardow,

    Kai Leonhard 889

  13. In Silico Screening of Metal-organic Frameworks for Acetylene/ethylene Separation

    14.

    Yageng Zhou, Teng Zhou, Kai Sundmacher 895

  14. Process Synthesis and Simultaneous Heat and Electricity Integration to Reduce Consumption of Primary Energy Sources

    15.

    Andreja Nemet, Timothy Gordon Walmsley, Elvis Ahmetovic, Zdravko Kravanja 901

  15. Coproduction of Ethylene and Propylene Based on Ethane and Propane Feedstocks

    16.

    Alejandro Pedrozo, Belen Rodriguez Reartes, Maria Soledad Diaz, A. R. Vecchietti,

    Ignacio E. Grossmann 907

  16. Circular Economy Analysis of Helium Recovery from Sales Gas Product

    17.

    Ahmed Alnouss, Saad Al-Sobhi 913

  17. Optimal Design and Operation of Flexible Polygeneration Systems Using Decomposition Algorithms

    18.

    Avinash Shankar Rammohan Subramanian, Thomas Alan Adams Ii, Truls

    Gundersen, Paul I. Barton 919

  18. Computational Shape Optimization of Microreactors Based on CFD Simulation and Surrogate Model Driven Optimization

    19.

    Runzhe Liang, Zhihong Yuan 925

  19. High-purity Dmc Production by Indirect Alcoholysis of Urea: Optimal Design and Control

    20.

    Iulian Patrascu, Costin Sorin Bildea, Anton Alexandru Kiss 931

  20. Optimization of Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Sizing with Heat Transfer

    21. Enhancement

    Zekun Yang, Yingjie Ma, Nan Zhang, Robin Smith

  21. The Evaluation of Combined Heat and Mass Exchanger Network Synthesis Using Novle Stage-wise Superstructure

    22.

    Eleonora Amelia, Siemanond Kitipat, Saura Pierucci, Flavio Manenti, Giulia Bozzano, Davide Manco

  22. An Improved Superstructure-based Model for Integrating an Organic Rankine Cycle into Total Site

    23.

    937

    　

    　

    　

    943

    Zheng Chu, Nan Zhang, Robin Smith 949

  23. MINLP Synthesis of Flexible Process Flow Sheets Under Variable Carbon Tax Rates

    24.

    Klavdija Zirngast, Zdravko Kravanja, Zorka Novak Pintaric 955

  24. Design Space Investigation for Development of Continuous Flow Syntheses of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

    25.

    Samir Diab, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 961

  25. Optimization of Liquid Air Energy Storage (laes) Using a Genetic Algorithm(ga)

    26.

    Zhongxuan Liu, Haoshui Yu, Truls Gundersen 967

  26. Sensitivity Analysis of Desulfurization Costs for Small-scale Natural Gas Sweetening Units

    27.

    Yushi Deng, Shuang Xu, Kylie Webb, Harrison Wright, Paul Dimick, Selen

    Cremaschi, Mario Eden 973

  27. Synthesis of Heat Pump Enhanced Solar Thermal for Low and Medium Temperature Operations

    28.

    Ben Abikoye, Lidija Cucek, Danijela Urbancl, Adeniyi Isafiade, Zdravko Kravanja 979

  28. Protein from Renewable Resources: Mycoprotein Production from Agricultural Residues

    29.

    Thomas Upcraft, Rob Johnson, Tim Finnigan, Jason Hallett, Miao Guo 985

  29. Energy Efficient Distillation by Combination of Thermal Coupling and Heat Integration

    30.

    Mirko Skiborowski 991

  30. Optimization-based Design of Rotating Packed Beds with Zickzack Packings

    31.

    Kai Kruber, Hina Qammar, Mirko Skiborowski 997

  31. Design Concepts for Pressurized Lng Storage Tanks

    32.

    Marian Krol 1003

  32. Automatic Synthesis of Distillation Processes for the Separation of Heterogeneous Azeotropic Multi-component Mixtures

    33.

    Thulasi Sasi, Kai Kruber, Moreno Ascani, Mirko Skiborowski 1009

  33. Technical and Economic Feasibility of Direct Methane Conversion for Hydrocarbon Production: Process Design and Techno-economic Analysis

    34.

    Thai Ngan Do, Yong Tae Kim, Jiyong Kim 1015

  34. Optimization Study of H2/co Ratio in the Steam Gasification of Pks Using Coal Bottom Ash for Fuel Production Through Response Surface Methodology Muhammad Shahbaz , Tareq Al-Ansari, Gordon Mckay, Suzana Yusup, Muddasser

    35. Inayat 1021

  35. Co2-based Acetic Acid Production Assessment

    36.

    Kelvin Andre Pacheco, Antonio Esio Bresciani, Claudio A. Oller Nascimento, Rita

    Maria Brito Alves 1027

  36. CO2 Conversion into Formates/carbamates in an Electrolyte System

    37.

    Maria Clara Mendes Silva, Alessandra Carvalho Reis, Antonio Esio Bresciani,

    Newton Libanio Ferreira, Rita Maria Brito Alves 1033

  37. Process Systems Design Framework for Resource Recovery from Wastewater

    38.

    Alex Durkin, Marcos Millan-Agorio, Miao Guo 1039

  38. Intensified Green Process for Synthesizing Non-phosgene Hexamethylene-1,6- dicarbamate

    39.

    San-Jang Wang, David Shan Hill Wong, Yu-Zhang Chen, En-Ko Lee 1045

  39. Heat Exchanger Network Optimization Including Detailed Heat Exchanger Models Using Trust Region Method

    40.

    Saif Kazi, Michael Short, Lorenz T. Biegler 1051

  40. MINLP Model for Reliability Optimization of System Design and Maintenance Based on Markov Chain Representation

    41.

    Yixin Ye, Ignacio E. Grossmann, Jose Pinto, Sivaraman Ramaswamy 1057

  41. Synthesis of Sustainable Integrated Process, Water Treatment and Power Generation Networks

    42.

    Yue Li, Zhihong Yuan, Rafiqul Gani 1063

  42. Non-newtonian Analysis of a Counter-flow Mixing Reactor for Fast Hydrothermal Liquefaction

    43.

    Khanh-Quang Tran 1069

  43. Techno-economic Analysis of Heat Pumping Technology for Oleochemical Fatty Acid Fractionation

    44.

    Norul Malakiah Sidek, Mohamad Rizza Othman 1075

  44. Ghg Emission Reduction Assessment for Desalination Systems Through Carbon Capture and Renewable Energy Options

    45.

    Rachid Klaimi, Sabla Alnouri 1081

    PROCESS CONTROL AND OPERATIONS

  45. Nmpc Based Temperature Control in Fed-batch Reactor to Avoid Thermal Runaway

    46.

    Alex Kummer, Lajos Nagy, Tamas Varga 1087

  46. A Framework for Application of Forward Iterative Dynamic Programming to Mixed Integer Control and Sequencing Problems

    47.

    Michael Mulholland 1093

  47. Robust Short-term Planning of Combined Heat and Power Plants Participating in the Spot Market

    48.

    Lise Mallier, Gilles Hetreux, Raphaele Thery-Hetreux, Philippe Baudet 1099

  48. Plantwide Control Structure Selection Methodology Based on Economics: a Quadratic Approximation

    49.

    Christos Patilas, Ioannis Kookos 1105

  49. Optimal Design and Planning of Biomass-to-biofuel Supply Chain Considering Economic Dimension Under Strategic and Tactical Levels: a Case Study in Ethiopia

    50.

    Brook Tesfamichael, Ludovic Montastruc, Stephane Negny, Abubeker Yimam 1111

  50. Modelling a Penicillin Fermentation Process Using Attention-based Echo State Networks Optimized by Covariance Matrix Adaption Evolutionary Strategy

    51.

    Kai Liu, Jie Zhang 1117

  51. Tailored Time Grids for Nonlinear Scheduling Subject to Time-variable Electricity Prices by Wavelet-based Analysis

    52.

    Pascal Schafer, Alexander Mitsos 1123

  52. Troubleshooting an Industrial Batch Process for the Manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals Using Data Analytics

    53.

    Federico Zuecco, Pierantonio Facco, Stefan Hoeser, Mattia Fogli, Matteo Cicciotti, Fabrizio Bezzo, Massimiliano Barolo 1129

  53. On the Role of State Estimation in Real-time Scheduling

    54.

    Venkatachalam Avadiappan, Christos Maravelias 1135

  54. Augmenting Heat Balance of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Model and Improving Plant Control by Counteracting Temperature Disturbances

    55.

    Daniel Cristiu, Melinda Simon-Várhelyi, Alexandra Veronica Luca, Marius Brehar,

    Vasile Mircea Cristea 1141

  55. Optimal Start-up of Air Separation Processes Using Dynamic Optimization with Complementarity Constraints

    56.

    Adrian Caspari, Steffen R. Fahr, C. Offermanns, Adel Mhamdi, Lorenz T. Biegler, Alexander Mitsos 1147

  56. Scheduling of a Large-scale Industrial Make-and-pack Process with Finite Intermediate Buffer Using Discrete-time and Precedence-based Models

    57.

    Christian Klanke, Vassilios Yfantis, Francesc Corominas, Sebastian Engell 1153

  57. Optimization of Business Transactional Processes in a Digital Supply Chain

    58.

    Hector Perez, Satyajith Amaran, Esra Erisen, John Wassick, Ignacio E. Grossmann 1159

  58. Fault Propagation Path Inference in a Complex Chemical Process Based on Time-delayed Mutual Information Analysis

    59.

    Cheng Ji, Fangyuan Ma, Xuebing Zhu, Jingde Wang, Wei Sun 1165

  59. Dynamic Optimization of an Emulsion Polymerization Process Using an Embedded Monte Carlo Model for Bimodal Mwd

    60.

    Johannes M. M. Faust, Lars Henrichfreise, Adel Mhamdi, Alexander Mitsos 1171

  60. A Hybrid Model Predictive Control Strategy Using Neural Network Based Soft Sensors for Particle Processes

    61.

    Rasmus Fjordbak Nielsen, Krist V. Gernaey, Seyed Mansouri 1177

  61. Water Distribution Network Optimization Considering Uncertainties in the Nodes Demands

    62.

    Raquel Salcedo-Diaz, Ruben Ruiz-Femenia, Jose A. Caballero, Mauro Antonio Da

    Silva Sá Ravagnani 1183

  62. Enabling Dynamic Real-time Optimization Under Uncertainty Using Data- driven Chance Constraints

    63.

    Joris Weigert, Christian Hoffmann, Erik Esche, Jens-Uwe Repke 1189

  63. Flexibility Analysis of High-dimensional Systems via Cylindrical Algebraic Decomposition

    64.

    Chenglin Zheng, Fei Zhao, Lingyu Zhu, Xi Chen 1195

  64. Online Optimal Cleaning Scheduling and Control of Heat Exchanger Networks Under Fouling with Large Disturbances

    65.

    Federico Lozano Santamaria, Sandro Macchietto 1201

  65. Integrated Planning of Industrial Gas Supply Chains

    66.

    Yena Lee, Alba Carrero-Parreno, Lazaros G. Papageorgiou, Sivaraman

    Ramaswamy, Jose Pinto 1207

  66. Advanced Process Control of an Industrial Depropanizer Column Using Data- based Inferential Sensors

    67.

    Martin Mojto, Karol Lubusky, Miroslav Fikar, Radoslav Paulen 1213

  67. Mpc for Process Heat Supply Systems: Considering Load Prediction Uncertainty Caused by Human Operators

    68.

    Florian Fuhrmann, Alexander Schirrer, Martin Kozek 1219

  68. Swarm Optimisation for Shipping Fleet Scheduling, Routing and Delivery in Sustainable Liquified Natural Gas (lng) Supply Chain Models

    69.

    Sara Al Haidous, Rajesh Govindan, Tareq Al-Ansari 1225

  69. Online Decoupled Data-driven Estimation of Nonlinear Kinetic Parameters

    70.

    Wilfredo Angulo, Dany De Cecchis, Santiago D Salas 1231

  70. Linear Combination of Gradients as Optimal Controlled Variables

    71.

    Dinesh Krishnamoorthy, Sigurd Skogestad 1237

  71. Optimisation of Petroleum Production Well Placement Under Geological Uncertainty

    72.

    Emmanuel Epelle, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1243

  72. Oil Production Optimisation Using Piecewise Linear Approximations (milp): Computational Performance Comparison Vs. MINLP Formulation

    73.

    Emmanuel Epelle, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1249

  73. A Fuzzy Control Approach for an Industrial Refrigeration System Robert Menzhausen, Manuel Merino, Bogdan Dorneanu, Jose Jose Manrique Silupu, William Ipanaque Alama, Harvey Arellano-Garcia

    74.

  74. Online Process Monitoring in Smb Processes

    75.

    　

    1255

    Stefanie Gerlich, Yannik Misz, Sebastian Engell 1261

  75. Conceptual Design of Novel Processes for 4-hydroxybutyl Acrylate Production

    76.

    Mihai Moraru, Elena Zaharia, Costin Sorin Bildea 1267

  76. Physically Consistent Machine Learning Models Using Artificial Data for Miso Systems and Model Predictive Control

    77.

    Jia-Lin Kang, Shi-Shang Jang, Sun Fan-Kai, Po-Hsun Chang 1273

  77. CO2 Reduction by Advanced Process Control in Gasification Processes

    78.

    Moein Mighani, Karsten Covella, Evrim Ors, Jean-Francois Rauch, Hans-Peter

    Monch, Martin Grabner 1279

  78. A Deep Learning Approach on Surrogate Model Optimization of a Cryogenic Ngl Recovery Unit Operation

    79.

    Wenbo Zhu, Jorge Chebeir, Zachary Webb, Jose Romagnoli 1285

  79. Control Strategies for Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plants

    80.

    Stefania Tronci, Jorge Chebeir, Marta Mandis, Roberto Baratti, Jose Romagnoli 1291

  80. Global Optimization of Refinery – Petrochemical Operations via Process Clustering Decomposition

    81.

    Ariel Uribe-Rodriguez, Pedro M Castro, Benoit Chachuat, Gonzalo Guillen-

    Gosalbez 1297

  81. A Robust Nonlinear Estimator for a Yeast Fermentation Biochemical Reactor

    82.

    Silvia Lisci, Massimiliano Grosso, Stefania Tronci 1303

  82. Big Data Generation for Time Dependent Processes: the Tennessee Eastman Process for Generating Large Quantities of Process Data

    83.

    Emil Anderson, Isuru Abeykoon Udugama, Krist V. Gernaey, Christoph Bayer,

    Murat Kulahci 1309

  83. Floating Pressure Control of Vapor Recompression Distillation in Propane- propylene Separation

    84.

    Jan Marvin Frias, San-Jang Wang, David Shan Hill Wong, Cheng-Huang Chou,

    Shi-Shang Jang, En-Ko Lee 1315

  84. Modern Process Monitoring and Optimization Methods Integrating a Process Simulator into a Distributed Control System

    85.

    Corinna Busse, Ewa Bozek, Bernd-Markus Pfeiffer, Sreekumar Maroor, Mathias

    Oppelt 1321

    CAPE IN SUSTAINABLE ENERGY APPLICATIONS

  85. A European Optimisation Tool for Carbon Capture and Storage, Accounting for Delays in Public Procurement

    86.

    Federico D'Amore, Leonardo Lovisotto, Fabrizio Bezzo 1327

  86. Wind and Thermal Generation Portfolio: Optimal Strategies in Energy-only Pool Markets Under Wind Production Uncertainty

    87.

    Evangelos Tsimopoulos, Michael Georgiadis 1333

  87. Supply Chain Optimization for the Production of Biofuels and Bioproducts from Lignocellulosic Biomass in Mexico

    88.

    Yulissa Espinoza-Vazquez, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Jose Ponce-Ortega 1339

  88. Total Site Synthesis: Selection of Processes to Save Energy and Boost Cogeneration

    89.

    Konstantinos Pyrgakis, Antonis Kokossis 1345

  89. An Extended Approach for the Integration of Heat Pumps into Hens Multi- period Milp Superstructure Formulation for Industrial Applications

    90.

    Leopold Prendl, Rene Hofmann 1351

  90. Enabling Renewable Base Load Generation via Chemical Energy Storage

    91.

    Antonio Sánchez, Mariano Martin, Qi Zhang 1357

  91. On the Benefit of Modular and Mobile Production Units in Biomass Waste-to- energy Supply Chains

Andrew Allman, Chee Lee, Mariano Martin, Qi Zhang 1363

　

PART C

229. Assessment of Innovative Carbon Capture Technologies Applied for Flexible

Energy Vectors Poly-generation

Calin-Cristian Cormos, Ana-Maria Cormos, Ionela Dumbrava

1369

230. Holistic Approach for the Optimization of Industrial Hybrid Energy Hubs with Milp

Verena Halmschlager, Rene Hofmann

1375

231. Agile Operation of Renewable Methanol Synthesis Under Fluctuating Power Inputs

Christopher Varela, Mahmoud Mostafa, Elvis Ahmetovic, Edwin Zondervan

1381

232. Power-to-syngas Processes by Reactor-separator Superstructure Optimization

Andrea Maggi, Marcus Wenzel, Kai Sundmacher

1387

233. Search Space Analysis in Work and Heat Exchange Networks Synthesis Using MINLP Models

Lucas Francisco Dos Santos, Caliane Costa, Jose A. Caballero, Mauro Antonio Da Silva Sá Ravagnani

1393

234. Modelling and Simulation of the Conversion of Chicken Fat to Produce Renewable Aviation Fuel Through the Hydrotreating Process

Ana Laura Moreno-Gomez, Claudia Gutierrez-Antonio, Fernando Israel Gomez Castro, Salvador Hernandez

1399

235. Mixed-integer Dynamic Scheduling Optimization for Demand Side Management

Florian Baader, Maximilian Mork, Andre Xhonneux, Dirk Muller, Andre Bardow, Manuel Dahmen

1405

236. Design of a Sustainable Power-to-methanol Process: a Superstructure Approach Integrated with Heat Exchanger Network Optimization

Philipp Kenkel, Timo Wassermann, Edwin Zondervan

1411

237. Optimization of Retrofit and Cleaning Schedules for Heat Exchanger Networks Subject to Fouling

Federico Lozano Santamaria, Edward Honein, Sandro Macchietto

1417

238. Optimal Design of Integrated Urban Energy System Under Uncertainty and Sustainability Requirements

Zhihao Chen, Styliani Avraamidou, Pei Liu, Efstratios N. Pistikopoulos

1423

239. Optimal Integration of a Stratified Thermal Energy Storage into a Multi- component Industrial Energy System

Karl Schenzel, Rene Hofmann

1429

240. Portfolio Optimisation of Integrated Renewable Energy Cogeneration Systems

Houd Al-Obaidli, Ahmed Alnouss, Yusuf Bicer, Tareq Al-Ansari

1435

vi Contents

　

　

  1. Techno-economic Assessment of Conceptual Design for Methanol Production Using Coal and Natural Gas Based Parallel Process Configuration

    2.

    Usama Ahmed, Umer Zahid, Nabeel Ahmad 1441

  2. Sustainable Exergoeconomic Optimization of Petroleum Production Systems

    3.

    Meziane Akchiche, Jean-Louis Beauquin, Sabine Sochard, Sylvain Serra, Jean-

    Michel Reneaume, Pascal Stouffs 1447

  3. Power-to-methanol at Refineries as a Precursor to Green Jet Fuel Production: a Simulation and Assessment Study

    4.

    Timo Wassermann, Christian Schnuelle, Philipp Kenkel, Edwin Zondervan 1453

  4. Optimizing the Capacity of Thermal Energy Storage in Industrial Clusters

    5.

    Mandar Thombre, Sandeep Prakash, Brage Rugstad Knudsen, Johannes Jaschke 1459

  5. Heat Decarbonisation Pathways in the Uk: Modelling and Policy Insights

    6.

    Vassilis Charitopoulos, Kong Chyong, David Reiner 1465

  6. Energy System Design for the Production of Synthetic Carbon-neutral Fuels from Air-captured CO2

    7.

    Lukas Weimann, Alexa Grimm, Janet Nienhuis, Paolo Gabrielli, Gert Jan Kramer,

    Matteo Gazzani 1471

  7. Computational Tools Used in Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems Optimization- an Overview

    8.

    Houssein Guelleh, Iqbal Mujtaba, Raj Patel 1477

  8. Sour Gas Sweetening Technologies for Distributed Resources-a Process Simulation Study

    9.

    Shuang Xu, Yushi Deng, Kylie Webb, Harrison Wright, Paul Dimick, Selen

    Cremaschi, Mario Eden 1483

  9. Supply Chain Design Optimization within Planetary Boundaries

    10.

    Jonathan Wheeler, Angel Galan Martin, Fernando Mele, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez 1489

  10. Simultaneous Multiperiod Optimization of Rankine Cycles and Heat Exchanger Networks

    11.

    Cristina Elsido, Emanuele Martelli, Ignacio E. Grossmann 1495

  11. A Milp Model for the Operational Planning of Multi-energy Systems Accounting for Variable Delivery/return Temperatures and Non-isothermal Mixing in Headers

    12.

    Luca Moretti, Giampaolo Manzolini, Emanuele Martelli 1501

  12. Optimal Operation and Control of a Thermal Energy Storage System: Classical Advanced Control Versus Model Predictive Control

    13.

    Cristina Zotica, David Perez Pineiro, Sigurd Skogestad 1507

    Contents vii

  13. A Robust Rolling-horizon Algorithm for the Optimal Operation of Multi- energy Systems with Yearly Constraints and Seasonal Storage

    14.

    Alessandro Francesco Castelli, Luca Moretti, Giampaolo Manzolini, Emanuele

    Martelli 1513

  14. Global Sensitivity Analysis for Design and Operation of Distributed Energy Systems

    15.

    Ishanki De Mel, Panagiotis Demis, Bogdan Dorneanu, Oleksiy Klymenko, Evgenia Mechleri, Harvey Arellano-Garcia 1519

  15. Retrofit of Heat Exchanger Networks with Temperature and Flowrate Uncertainties

    16.

    Yossaral Charnkhuang, Jui-Yuan Lee, Dominic C. Foo 1525

  16. Probabilistic Performance Evaluation of Small-scale Organic Rankine Cycle Power Plants for Waste Heat Recovery

    17.

    Giuseppina Di Lorenzo, Ambra Giovannelli 1531

  17. Optimum Installation of Heat Recovery Devices in Biomass Boiler

    18.

    Somchart Chantasiriwan 1537

  18. Thermogravimetric Analysis of Individual Food Waste Items and Their Blends for Biochar Production

    19.

    Samar Elkhalifa, Omar Elhassan, Prakash Parthasarathy, Hamish Mackey, Tareq

    Al-Ansari, Gordon Mckay 1543

  19. Analyzing Hydrogen Production Capacities to Seize Renewable Energy Surplus

    20.

    Mariana Corengia, Nicolas Estefan, Ana I. Torres 1549

  20. Characterizing the Dynamic Behaviour of a Wte Plant Through Start-up Data

    21.

    Elisa Magnanelli, Jostein Mosby, Cansu Birgen, Per Carlsson, Michael Becidan 1555

  21. Evaluating the Cleaning Routines in a Norwegian Wte Plant by Principal Component Analysis

    22.

    Cansu Birgen, Elisa Magnanelli, Per Carlsson, Michael Becidan, Jostein Mosby 1561

  22. Circular Economy in Banana Cultivation

    23.

    Nicole Gehring, Bogdan Dorneanu, Jose Jose Manrique Silupu, William Ipanaque

    Alamac, Harvey Arellano-Garcia 1567

  23. The Value of Bioenergy with CO2 Capture and Storage in an Electrified Uk Heat Sector

    24.

    Mathilde Fajardy, Vassilis Charitopoulos, David Reiner

    　

    1573

  24. Strategic Biorefining Supply Chain Design for Novel Products in Immature Markets

    25.

    Anna Panteli, Sara Giarola, Nilay Shah 1579

    viii Contents

    BIORESOURCES, BIOPROCESSES AND BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS

  25. Optimization of Biomass Circulating Fluidized Bed Gasifier for Synthesis Applications Using Simulation and Response Surface Methodology

    26.

    Ingrid Lopes Motta, Andressa Neves Marchesan, Rubens Maciel Filho, Maria Regina Wolf Maciel

  26. Modelling and Analysis of Microbial Fuel Cells with a Two-species Anode Biofilm

    27.

    　

    　

    　

    　

    1585

    Ziming Yang, Aidong Yang 1591

  27. Development of Systems Modelling Framework for Waste-to-resource Transformation

    28.

    Ivan Robles, Miao Guo 1597

  28. Time Scale Analysis and Optimization of a Continuous Microbial Bioprocess

    29.

    Peter Sinner, Christoph Herwig, Julian Kager 1603

  29. Integrated Design of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Processes: Operation Modes and Process Configurations for Monoclonal Antibody Production Sara Badr, Kozue Okamura, Nozomi Takahashi, Vera Ubbenjans, Haruku

    30. Shirahata, Hirokazu Sugiyama 1609

  30. Robust Monitoring of Lactic Acid Bacteria with Sequential Monte Carlo

    31.

    Ergys Pahija, Robert Spann, Gurkan Sin 1615

  31. Solvent Selection Using Camd for the Solid-liquid Extraction of Bioactive Compounds from Agroindustrial Waste from Avocado (persea Americana) Jorge S. Rodriguez-Iniesta, Nancy Medina-Herrera, Guillermo C. Martinez-Avila,

    32. Romeo Rojas-Molina, Salvador Tututi-Avila 1621

  32. Development of a Computational Intelligence Framework for the Strategic Design and Implementation of Large-scale Biomass Supply Chains

    33.

    Ahmed Alnouss, Rajesh Govindan, Gordon Mckay, Tareq Al-Ansari 1627

  33. Optimising Multi Biomass Feedstock Utilisation Considering a Multi Technology Approach

    34.

    Tareq Al-Ansari, Ahmed Alnouss, Mohammad Alherbawi, Nayla Al-Thani, Prakash Parthasarathy, Samar Elkhalifa, Gordon Mckay 1633

  34. Data-driven Model Development for Cardiomyocyte Production Experimental Failure Prediction

    35.

    Bianca Williams, Caroline Halloin, Wiebke Lobel, Ferdous Finklea, Elizabeth Lipke, Robert Zweigerdt, Selen Cremaschi 1639

  35. Simulation of Multi-stage Lactic Acid Salting-out Extraction Using Ethanol and Ammonium Sulfate

    36.

    Andressa Neves Marchesan, Ingrid Lopes Motta, Rubens Maciel Filho, Maria

    Regina Wolf Maciel 1645

    Contents ix

  36. Improving the Calibration of Kinetic Growth Models Using Dynamic Time Warping

    37.

    Mhd Adnan Jouned, Julian Kager, Judit Aizpuru, Christoph Herwig, Tilman Barz 1651

  37. Dynamic Simulation and Visualisation of Ph-modulated Fed-batch Fermentation for Mab Production from CHO Cell Cultures

    38.

    Samir Diab, Sara Badr, Hirokazu Sugiyama, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1657

  38. Surrogate Modelling Based Uncertainty and Sensitivity Analysis for the Downstream Process Design of a Xylitol Biorefinery

    39.

    Nikolaus Vollmer, Krist V. Gernaey, Solange Mussatto, Gurkan Sin 1663

  39. Process Modelling and Sensitivity Analysis of Roller Mill and Lauter Tun Subsystem Operation

    40.

    Eduardo Andres Morales, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1669

  40. Dynamic Modelling and Simulation of Cold Contact Fermentation (ccf)

    41.

    Dylan W. Pilarski, Dimitrios Gerogiorgis 1675

  41. Application of the "distance to Target" Approach to the Multiobjective Optimization of Nutritional and Economic Costs Due to Food Loss and Waste Ricardo Abejon, Ian Vázquez-Rowe, Alba Bala, Pere Fullana-I-Palmer, Maria

    42. Margallo, Ruben Aldaco 1681

  42. A Step Closer to the Market for Poly-hydroxy-alkanoates (phas) Through Their Bacterial Production in Continuous Bioreactors in Series: a Model Investigation of Novel Operating Strategies

    43.

    Christos Chatzidoukas, Evgenios Karasavvas 1687

  43. Modelling Ontologies for Biorefinery Processes - a Case Study

    44.

    Robert Pujan, Roy Nitzsche, Jakob Kochermann, Heinz A Preisig 1693

  44. Life Cycle Assessment for Carbon Balance of a Wastewater Treatment Integrated Microalgae Biofuel Production Process

    45.

    Peiyao Li, Xigang Yuan, Yiqing Luo 1699

  45. Economics of Climate Change: a Sensitivity Analysis Study Applied to Integrated First- and Second-generation Ethanol Biorefinery

    46.

    Roymel Carpio, Simone Miyoshi, Andrew Milli Elias, Felipe Fernando Furlan,

    Roberto De Campos Giordano, Argimiro Secchi 1705

  46. Assessing Parameter Relative Importance in Bioprocesses Mathematical Models Through Dynamic Sensitivity Analysis

    47.

    Julio Cesar Sánchez Rendon, Ricardo Morales-Rodriguez, Luis Geronimo

    Matallana-Perez, Oscar Andres Prado-Rubio 1711

  47. Multi-objective Optimization of Co-processing of Bio-oil and Vacuum Gas Oil: a Survey of Gasoline Selling Price and Bio-oil Co-processing Ratio

    48.

    Le Wu, Qi Zhaowei, Yuqi Wang, Lan Zheng 1717

    x Contents

  48. From Screening to Production: a Holistic Approach of High-throughput Model- based Screening for Recombinant Protein Production

    49.

    Niels Krausch, Sebastian Hans, Felix Fiedler, Sergio Lucia, Peter Neubauer, Mariano Nicolas Cruz Bournazou

    　

    1723

  49. Techno-economic Assessment of a Hydrothermal Liquefaction Process for Energy Recovery from Food Waste

    50.

    Enrique Medina Martos, Pablo Miranda Rey, Jose Luis Galvez Martos, Javier

    Dufour Andia 1729

  50. A Simulation Case Study for Bio-based Hydrogen Production from Hardwood Hemicellulose

    51.

    Ville Tuppurainen, Jani Kangas, Juha Ahola, Juha Tanskanen, Atte Aho, Henrik

    Grenman, Dmitry Murzin, Tapio Salmi 1735

    INTERNET OF THINGS

  51. Computational Intelligence for Process-optimization Software

    52.

    Paola Oteiza, Juan Ardenghi, Nelida Brignole 1741

  52. Identification and Localization of Cyber-attacks in Industrial Facilities

    53.

    Kathrin Reibelt, Jorg Matthes, Hubert B. Keller, Veit Hagenmeyer 1747

  53. Online Condition Monitoring: Sensors, Models and Software for a Safe Management of Aged Process Plants

    54.

    Paolo Bragatto, Patrizia Agnello, Canio Mennuti, Maria Francesca Milazzo 1753

  54. A Computational Workflow to Study Particle Transport in Porous Media: Coupling CFD and Deep Learning

    55.

    Agnese Marcato, Gianluca Boccardo, Daniele Marchisio 1759

    CONCEPTS, METHODS AND TOOLS

  55. Hybrid Mechanistic-data-driven Modeling for the Deterministic Global Optimization of Transcritical Organic Rankine Cycle

    56.

    Wolfgang R. Huster, Artur M. Schweidtmann, Alexander Mitsos 1765

  56. A Discrete Multiple Shooting Formulation for Efficient Dynamic Optimization

    57.

    Morgan Kelley, Ross Baldick, Michael Baldea 1771

  57. Backoff-based Model-based Design of Experiments Under Model Mismatch

    58.

    Panagiotis Petsagkourakis, Federico Galvanin 1777

  58. Computer-aided Hazop: Ontologies and Ai for Hazard Identification and Propagation

    59.

    Johannes I. Single, Jurgen Schmidt, Jens Denecke 1783

  59. Machine Learning-aided Process Design for Formulated Products

    60.

    Liwei Cao, Danilo Russo, Werner Mauer, Huan Huan Gao, Alexei Lapkin 1789

    Contents xi

  60. A Novel Multi-stage Stochastic Formulation with Decision-dependent Probabilities for Condition-based Maintenance Optimization

    61.

    Egidio Leo, Sebastian Engell 1795

  61. Efficient Evaluation of Vacuum Pressure-swing Cycle Performance Using Surrogate-based, Multi-objective Optimization Algorithm

    62.

    Hector Octavio Rubiera Landa, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Matthew J. Realff 1801

  62. Qmac: a Quantum Mechanics/machine Learning-based Computational Tool for Chemical Product Design

    63.

    Qilei Liu, Kun Tang, Jinyuan Zhang, Yixuan Feng, Chenyang Xu, Linlin Liu, Jian

    Du, Lei Zhang 1807

  63. The Value of Direct Programming the Pid Control Law in Matlab®

    64.

    Bartolomeo Cosenza, Michele Miccio 1813

  64. Treated Industrial Wastewater as a Water and Nutrients Source for Tomatoes Cultivation: an Optimisation Approach

    65.

    Fatima-Zahra Lahlou, Sarah Namany, Hamish Mackey, Tareq Al-Ansari 1819

  65. Uncovering the True Cost of Ionic Liquids Using Monetization

    66.

    Husain Baaqel, Victor Tulus, Benoit Chachuat, Gonzalo Guillen-Gosalbez, Jason

    Hallett 1825

  66. Multi-objective Optimization of a Bioethanol Distillation Considering Heat Exchanger Fouling and Sustainability Indicators

    67.

    Fabian Zapf, Thomas Wallek 1831

  67. Maximising Food Security Through a Macronutrient Optimisation Approach Considering Energy and Water Constraints

    68.

    Nayla Al-Thani, Tareq Al-Ansari, Rajesh Govindan 1837

  68. Modelling Circular Structures in Reaction Networks: Petri Nets and Reaction Network Flux Analysis

    69.

    Jana M. Weber, Artur M. Schweidtmann, Eduardo Nolasco, Alexei Lapkin 1843

  69. An Agent-based Model for Sustainable Power Generation Using Optimal Biomass Utilisation

    70.

    Sarah Namany, Ahmed Alnouss, Rajesh Govindan, Gordon Mckay, Tareq Al-Ansari 1849

  70. A New Lagrangian Relaxation Approach for Multistage Stochastic Programs Under Endogenous Uncertainties

    71.

    Zuo Zeng, Selen Cremaschi 1855

  71. A Hybrid Method for Integration of Heat Pump Assisted Distillation System with Intermediate Reboiler/condenser

    72.

    Jiaxin Yang, Minbo Yang, Xiao Feng, Yufei Wang 1861

    xii Contents

  72. Optimal Evacuation Route Prediction in Fpso Based on Deep Q-network

    73.

    Seokyoung Hong, Kyojin Jang, Jiheon Lee, Hyungjoon Yoon, Hyungtae Cho, Il

    Moon 1867

  73. A Methodology for Data Based Root-cause Analysis for Process Performance Deviations in Continuous Processes

    74.

    Patrick Schiermoch, Benedikt Beisheim, Keivan Rahimi-Adli, Sebastian Engell 1873

  74. Reduced-order Modelling (rom) Approach for Optimal Microclimate Control in Agricultural Greenhouses

    75.

    Farhat Mahmood, Ikhlas Ghiat, Rajesh Govindan, Tareq Al-Ansari 1879

  75. Network Optimization Model for a Sustainable Supply Network for Greenhouses

    76.

    Ikhlas Ghiat, Rajesh Govindan, Sarah Namany, Tareq Al-Ansari 1885

  76. Integration of Chemical Process Simulators with Algebraic Modeling Languages

    77.

    Ruben Ruiz-Femenia, Juan Javaloyes-Anton, Raquel Salcedo-Diaz, Mauro Antonio

    Da Silva Sá Ravagnani, Jose A. Caballero\ 1891

  77. Prediction of Sustainability Related Properties: Data Science Methods with Incorporated Prior Knowledge

    78.

    Gulnara Shavalieva, Pietro Postacchini 1897

  78. A Framework for Stochastic and Surrogate-assisted Optimization Using Sequential Modular Process Simulators

    79.

    Alberto Penteado, Erik Esche, Joris Weigert, Jens-Uwe Repke 1903

  79. Quantitative Risk Assessment and Management for CO2 Utilisation Industrial Network

    80.

    Ali Al-Yaeeshi, Rajesh Govindan, Tareq Al-Ansari 1909

  80. Assessing Thermodynamic Flexibility Boundaries via Residue Curve Maps

    81.

    Alessandro Di Pretoro, Ludovic Montastruc, Flavio Manenti, Xavier Joulia 1915

  81. A Straightforward Optimization Approach for a Baseload Propane-mixed Refrigerant Process

    82.

    Mary Katebah, Mohamed Hussein, Easa Al-musleh 1921

  82. Market-like Distributed Coordination of Individually Constrained and Coupled Production Plants with Quadratic Approximation

    83.

    Simon Wenzel, Felix Riedl, Sebastian Engell 1927

  83. Synthesis and Assessment of Waste-to-resource Routes for Circular Economy

    84.

    Adrian Pacheco-Lopez, Ana Somoza-Tornos, Edrisi Munoz, Elisabet Capon-Garcia,

    Moises Graells, Antonio Espuna 1933

    Contents xiii

  84. Shape Optimization of a Fixed-bed Reactor Using Additive Manufacturing

    85.

    Alexis Courtais, François Lesage, Yannick Privat, Cyril Pelaingre, Abderrazak M.

    Latifi 1939

  85. Systematic Modelling of Flow and Pressure Distribution in a Complex Tank

    86.

    Robert Pujan, Heinz A. Preisig

    　

    1945

  86. A New Methodology to Design Optimal Exchanges Network for Facing Concrete Industrial Problems

    87.

    Florent Mousque, Marianne Boix, Stephane Negny, Ludovic Montastruc, Serge

    Domenech 1951

  87. Nested Sampling Strategy for Bayesian Design Space Characterization Kennedy Kusumo, Lucian Gomoescu, Radoslav Paulen, Salvador Garcia-Munoz, Constantinos Pantelides, Nilay Shah, Benoit Chachuat

    88.

  88. Neural Ordinary Differential Equations-based Explainable Deep Learning for Process Modeling

    89. 　

    1957

    Michael Wartmann, Erik Ydstie 1963

  89. Global Optimization of Bilinear Programs by Elementary Functions Substitutions

    90.

    Milos Bogataj, Zdravko Kravanja 1969

  90. Uncertainty Analysis and Model Reduction Based Global Optimisation of Distributed Large-scale Systems

    91.

    Min Tao, Constantinos Theodoropoulos 1975

  91. Global Optimization with Ensemble Machine Learning Models

    92.

    Alexander Thebelt, Jan Kronqvist, Robert Matthew Lee, Nathan Sudermann-Merx,

    Ruth Misener 1981

  92. Eco2des: Python Framework for the Eco-design of Industrial Processes

    93.

    Miguel Garcia Casas, Javier Dufour Andia, Jose Luis Galvez Martos 1987

  93. Operator Training for Non-technical Skills in Process Industry

    94.

    Hasan Mahbub Tusher, Steven Mallam, Gesa Praetorious, Zaili Yang, Salman

    Nazir, Wilhelm Stock 1993

  94. A Deterministic Global Optimization Method Based on Legendre-fenchel Transform

    95.

    Karim Alloula, Jean-Pierre Belaud 1999

  95. A New Method for Food Production Analysis and Optimization Applied to Citrus Industry

    96.

    Martina Raymo, Maria Cristina Rulli, Laura Piazza, Flavio Manenti, Giulia

    Bozzano 2005

    xiv Contents

    EDUCATION IN CAPE AND KNOWLEDGE TRANSFER

  96. Integration of Interactive CFD Simulations with Ar and Vr for Educational Use in CRE

    97.

    Serkan Solmaz, Tom Van Gerven 2011

  97. Motivational Active Learning in Chemical Engineering

    98.

    Manuel Rodriguez Hernandez, Emilio Gonzalez Gomez, Maria Gonzalez Miquel,

    Ismael Diaz Moreno 2017

  98. An E-learning Bot for Bioprocess Systems Engineering

    99.

    Simoneta Cano de las Heras, Mark Nicholas Jones, Krist V. Gernaey, Ulrich

    Kruhne, Seyed Mansouri 2023

  99. Knowledge Transfer, Experiences and Prospects from the Collaboration Between an Energy Company and the University

    100.

    Emilia Kondili, Ioannis Kaldellis, Evangelos Demenagas, Athanasios Stefanakis 2029

  100. Industrial Software for Computer Aided Process Engineering (cape) Modeling and Programming Skills Development

    101.

    Jeffrey Kelly, Brenno Menezes 2035

  101. Studying Computational Fluid Dynamics in a New Dimension with Virtual Reality

    102.

    Gregor D. Wehinger, Steffen Flaischlen 2041

  102. Academic Education Involvement in Refinery Advanced Process Control

    103.

    Cristian Patrascioiu, Marian Popescu, Nicolae Paraschiv, Cristina Popa, Nicoleta

    Nicolae 2047

  103. Aspen Hysys – Unity Interconnection. an Approach for Rigorous Computer- based Chemical Engineering Training

Pedro Santos, Tom Van Gerven 2053

Author Index 2059

About the Editor

Sauro Pierucci

Affiliations and Expertise

CIIC, Politecnico di Milano, Piazza Leonardo da Vinci, 32, I-20133 Milano, Italy.

Flavio Manenti

Flavio Manenti (Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano) is experienced in chemical process simulations for design and operational purposes. He developed AG2S™ technology for thermal conversion of CO2 and codeveloped BzzMath library. He is the author of peer-reviewed papers and books on the topic and is the President of the Computer Aided Process Engineering (CAPE) Working Party at the European Federation of Chemical Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica, Politecnico di Milano, Milano, Italy

Giulia Luisa Bozzano

Davide Manca

Davide Manca received the M.Sc. in 1990 and the PhD in 1994, both on “Chemical Engineering” at Politecnico di Milano (POLIMI, Italy). He is professor of Process Systems Engineering and head of the PSE-Lab at POLIMI since 2002.

He is (co)author of more than 210 peer-reviewed publications on international journals and conferences with a few book chapters.

In more than twenty years of academic employment, he conjugated research activity

and industrial advice to make these worlds better interact and get benefit from their mutual collaboration. At the basis of Davide’s research is the modeling activity that has the quantification of what is analyzed as the final target. Design, simulation, control, optimization, and assessment are the main features that use computer algorithms and methods to produce the quantification of phenomena, processes, and plants.

Davide has taught Numerical Calculus, Dynamics and Control of Chemical Processes,

Process Systems Engineering. He has been the supervisor of tens of students involved in the bachelor, master, and PhD degrees.

He was founder and director of R&D and Engineering department at Virthualis, a spin- off company of POLIMI, working on operator training simulation in 3D immersive virtual environments.

Under his direction, PSE Lab has worked on a number of European and Italian research projects with a fruitful collaboration with international universities and companies.

Affiliations and Expertise

PSE-Lab - Process Systems Engineering Laboratory, CMIC Chemical Engineering Department, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

