3. Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks
1st Edition
Compressors
Description
Over recent years there have been substantial changes in those industries which are concerned with the design, purchase and use of special purpose (ie critical, high-revenue) rotating equipment. Key personnel have been the victims of early retirement or have moved to other industries: contractors and end-users have reduced their technical staff and consequently have to learn complex material 'from scratch'. As a result, many companies are finding that they are devoting unnecessary man hours to the discovery and explanation of basic principles, and having to explain these to clients who should already be aware of them. In addition, the lack of understanding by contractors and users of equipment characteristics and operating systems often results in a 'wrong fit' and a costly reliability problem.
Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks: Compressors provides detailed coverage of characteristics, types, operation in a process system, (using the concept of required and produced gas head) performance relationships, selection, what determines the turbo compressor curve shape, surge/stall/stonewall, the effects of fouling, the design basis of journal and thrust bearings, balance drums, seals, critical speeds, control and protection guidelines, series and parallel operation, component condition monitoring, troubleshooting and many other aspects.
Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbook: Compressors is the third title in the five volume set. The volumes are: 1. Fundamentals of Rotaing Equipment; 2. Pumps; 3. Compressors; 4. Auxiliary Systems; 5. Reliability Optimization through Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis'.
Key Features
- One of a five volume set which is the distillation of many years of on-site training by a well-known US Engineer who also operates in the Middle East.
- A Practical book written in a succinct style and well illustrated throughout.
Readership
Any company employing maintenance engineers and technicians, especially gas, oil, water, mining, chemical and other process industries.
Table of Contents
Rotating equipment overview; Compressor types and applications; Compressor characteristics; Operation of a compressor in a system; The concept of fluid head; Performance relationships; What determines the turbo-compressor curve shape; Surge (stall) and stonewall; Turbo-compressor individual stage and overall perfomance; The effect of a gas density change; The effect of fouling; Turbo-compressor control overview; Surge control systems; Turbo-compressor mechanical design overview; Compressor casings and stationary internals; Centrifugal compressor rotor design; Flexible coupling design, installation and operation; Radial bearing design; Critical speeds and rotor response; Rotor axial (thrust) forces; Compressor Seal system overview and types; Dry gas seal systems; Turbo-compressor performance condition monitoring; Turbo-compressor performance testing; Reciprocating compressors major component functions; Reciprocating compressor inspection guidelines; Reciprocating compressor control and operation; Screw compressors; Conversion to metric system; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 16th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949345
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174695
About the Author
William Forsthoffer
President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA
Affiliations and Expertise
President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA