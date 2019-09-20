3-Dimensional Modeling in Cardiovascular Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323653916

3-Dimensional Modeling in Cardiovascular Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Evan M. Zahn
Paperback ISBN: 9780323653916
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th September 2019
Page Count: 352
Description

Written by physicians and surgeons, imaging specialists, and medical technology engineers, and edited by Dr. Evan M. Zahn of the renowned Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, this concise, focused volume covers must-know information in this new and exciting field. Covering everything from the evolution of 3D modeling in cardiac disease to the various roles of 3D modeling in cardiology to cardiac holography and 3D bioprinting, 3-Dimensional Modeling in Cardiovascular Disease is a one-stop resource for physicians, cardiologists, radiologists, and engineers who work with patients, support care providers, and perform research.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323653916

About the Editor

Evan M. Zahn

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Cardiology, Miami Childrens Hospital, Miami FL; Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Cedar- Sinai Medical Center, Department of Pediatrics, Los Angeles CA.

