3-Dimensional Modeling in Cardiovascular Disease
1st Edition
Description
Written by physicians and surgeons, imaging specialists, and medical technology engineers, and edited by Dr. Evan M. Zahn of the renowned Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, this concise, focused volume covers must-know information in this new and exciting field. Covering everything from the evolution of 3D modeling in cardiac disease to the various roles of 3D modeling in cardiology to cardiac holography and 3D bioprinting, 3-Dimensional Modeling in Cardiovascular Disease is a one-stop resource for physicians, cardiologists, radiologists, and engineers who work with patients, support care providers, and perform research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 20th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323653916
About the Editor
Evan M. Zahn
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Cardiology, Miami Childrens Hospital, Miami FL; Director of Pediatric Cardiology, Cedar- Sinai Medical Center, Department of Pediatrics, Los Angeles CA.