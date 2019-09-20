Written by physicians and surgeons, imaging specialists, and medical technology engineers, and edited by Dr. Evan M. Zahn of the renowned Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, this concise, focused volume covers must-know information in this new and exciting field. Covering everything from the evolution of 3D modeling in cardiac disease to the various roles of 3D modeling in cardiology to cardiac holography and 3D bioprinting, 3-Dimensional Modeling in Cardiovascular Disease is a one-stop resource for physicians, cardiologists, radiologists, and engineers who work with patients, support care providers, and perform research.